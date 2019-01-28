HS sports roundup: SJCA boys’ basketball extends win streak to 11 games

Here’s what you missed through the weekend in Centre County high school sports:
Boys’ basketball
SJCA keeps win streak alive
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy won its 11th straight, knocking off Southern Huntingdon on the road Saturday 76-70.
Trailing by two at halftime, Saint Joseph’s (15-4) put up 22 points in the third quarter for a 54-50 lead and held off the hot-shooting Rockets in the fourth.
Southern drained a total of 13 3-pointers, but the Wolves answered with 11 treys of their own, getting four each from Brendan Scanlon and Zane Thornburg. Scanlon finished with a game-high 23 points, and Thornburg scored 15.
Cameron Khoza and Jack Mangene broke double digits as well with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Girls’ basketball
Herrington comes up big in P-O win
Halle Herrington knocked down four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 32 points in Philipsburg-Osceola’s 56-45 win over Clearfield on Friday.
Leading 28-26 at the half, P-O took the third quarter 13-7 for an eight-point lead and went on to the victory. Cassidy Hughes and Kyleigh Kennedy each scored seven points for the 6-9 Lady Mounties.
Lady Little Lions victorious
State College downed Mifflin County on Friday 45-30.
The Lady Little Lions had a 9-3 edge after one quarter and then outscored the Lady Huskies 17-8 in the second quarter for a 15-point halftime lead. Mifflin County cut the deficit to single digits by the end of the third, but the Lady Little Lions outscored Mifflin County 14-8 in the fourth to get the win.
Maya Bokunewicz led State College with 15 points, and Caitlyn Brannon scored 12 points.
Wrestling
Rams place 4th at tourney
Penns Valley finished fourth out of 38 teams Saturday at the Fred Bell Tournament in Grove City.
Baylor Shunk (120) and Abraham Allebach (170) took second in their respective weight classes, Carter Felker (195) came in third, and Clayton Royer (132) and Dillon Covalt (220) finished fourth.
Allebach racked up four straight pins before dropping a 4-3 decision in the championship match. Shunk had a fall, two technical falls and decision on his way to the first-place match, where he lost a close decision as well (8-6).
Felker got pinned early before notching two falls, a major decision and two decisions to take third. Royer and Covalt wrestled their way into the third-place match as well, where they were defeated.
Bellefonte falls
Bellefonte won three of its first four bouts Friday, but Central Mountain rallied for a 36-25 win.
The Red Raiders got pins from Kyle Myers (182) and Ethan Richner (152).
Ryan Smith (132) won by major decision. Kenneth Simpson (160), Ethan Rossman (195) and Lane Aikey (120) grabbed decisions.
Central Mountain 36, Bellefonte 25
160: Kenneth Simpson (BAH) over Caleb Porter (CMH) (Dec 3-2) 170: Austin Confer (CMH) over Andrew Howe (BAH) (Dec 5-1) 182: Kyle Myers (BAH) over Gage Sutliff (CMH) (Fall 5:57) 195: Ethan Rossman (BAH) over Tanner Riggle (CMH) (Dec 6-2) 220: Nikolas Miller (CMH) over Max Barrier (BAH) (Dec 4-0) 285: Jacob Edwards (CMH) over Daniel Orndorf (BAH) (Fall 1:29) 106: Derek Keen (CMH) over Aidan O`Shea (BAH) (Fall 1:14) 113: Taylor Weaver (CMH) over Aaron Little (BAH) (Fall 3:00) 120: Lane Aikey (BAH) over Johnny Shreffler (CMH) (Dec 6-2) 126: Dalton Bechdel (CMH) over Alex Coppolo (BAH) (Dec 6-0) 132: Ryan Smith (BAH) over Kayden Busey (CMH) (MD 11-2) 138: Cody Coleman (CMH) over Cole Stewart (BAH) (Dec 4-1) 145: Lane Porter (CMH) over Brady Martin (BAH) (Fall 2:41) 152: Ethan Richner (BAH) over Alonzo Henry (CMH) (Fall 4:35).
State College loses big lead
State College fell to Central Dauphin on Saturday 45-25, despite the Little Lions building up an early 19-0 lead.
Early pins from Bailey Weaverling (106) and Clayton Leidy (126) helped State College grab the early lead, but Central Dauphin took nine of the final 10 weight classes in the win.
Cole Urbas (220) had a fall, Owen Barr (120) took a major decision and Jude Swisher (113) won by decision for the Little Lions.
Central Dauphin 45, State College 25
106: Bailey Weaverling (SCAH) over Aliyar Nassyrov (CDH) (Fall 1:48) 113: Jude Swisher (SCAH) over Josh Miller (CDH) (Dec 11-6) 120: Owen Barr (SCAH) over Marshall Pleskonko (CDH) (MD 13-3) 126: Clayton Leidy (SCAH) over Liam Kennedy (CDH) (Fall 0:58) 132: Bryce Buckman (CDH) over Owen Woolcott (SCAH) (Dec 8-4) 138: Tye Weathersby (CDH) over Kyle Martin (SCAH) (Fall 4:48) 145: Wade McClune (CDH) over Jason Dry (SCAH) (Fall 3:24) 152: Hunter Bentz (CDH) over Julien Simmons (SCAH) (Dec 5-2) 160: Mitchell Arch (CDH) over Tyler Price (SCAH) (MD 11-2) 170: Timmy Smith (CDH) over Noah Prewitt (SCAH) (TF 15-0 5:02) 182: Nathaniel Mosey (CDH) over (SCAH) (For.) 195: Jackson Talbott (CDH) over Andrew MCLaughlin (SCAH) (Fall 1:14) 220: Cole Urbas (SCAH) over Marques Holton (CDH) (Fall 1:35) 285: Jaden Baylor (CDH) over Harrison Schoen (SCAH) (Fall 4:34).
