P-O wrestling falls in second round of District 6 dual championships

Not a lot went right for Philipsburg-Osceola late Tuesday night.
The Mounties pummeled Southern Huntingdon 57-18 early in the night in the first round of the Class 2A District 6 Dual Championships. But, in the quarterfinals later that night, No. 7-seed P-O fell to No. 2-seed Westmont Hilltop 51-15.
“Pretty much everything that could’ve went wrong went wrong,” P-O coach Brad Pataky said. “It was one of those nights where we came ready to wrestle, but Westmont Hilltop I think just wanted it a little more. We lost just about all the toss-ups, and Hunter Weitoish got injured so he had to injury default.”
Nick Bryan (106 pounds) paced P-O with a pair of pins. Other double-winners included Chase Chapman (132), Matt Shimmel (160) and Parker Moore (182/195). Moore bumped up a weight class against Westmont Hilltop and came away with a 7-1 decision over Noah Gresh.
Another notable bout involved Philipsburg-Osceola’s Tyler Anderson, who moved up a weight class to heavyweight against Westmont Hilltop. Despite his opponent out-weighing him by an estimated 40-50 pounds, Anderson fought hard and trailed just 1-0 in the final period until he was pinned.
“We’re super proud,” Pataky added.
P-O was the first of the county wrestling teams to take part in the district dual championships. In Class 2A, No. 3-seed Penns Valley will wrestle Wednesday night, while No. 8-seed Bald Eagle Area’s first-round match was postponed until 3 p.m. Friday.
If those county teams avoid a loss, they’ll advance to the district semifinals Saturday afternoon at Tyrone. Bellefonte, which is in Class 3A, has already advanced to the semifinals as the No. 1 seed.
P-O’s season is still far from over. It wrestles Brookville on Thursday night and then has two more duals before the individual district tournament starts up Feb. 15-16 in Altoona.
“The main goal is to just get our guys that are going to be in the district tournament ready and prepared for what’s to come,” Pataky said. “The goal is to always just do your best and leave everything on the mat. So, if we can train the right way, everyone will be ready.”
