Bald Eagle Area boys’ basketball downs Philipsburg-Osceola

Bald Eagle Area started off hot Tuesday night and, by the time it cooled down, it was simply too late for Philipsburg-Osceola.
The Eagles won 77-67 in the end, but they boasted a 49-20 halftime lead. P-O outscored BEA 47-28 in the second half.
The Eagles had three players reach double digits in Jaden Jones (29), Drew Bucha (20) and Luke Wilson (11).
Bald Eagle Area’s Jaden Jones dribbles down the court ahead of a Philipsburg-Osceola defender during the game on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Ryan Whitehead tries to go in for a basket around Bald Eagle Area’s Drew Bucha during the game on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Bald Eagle Area’s Keith Greene reaches to toss the ball back in bounds during the game against Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Bald Eagle Area boys’ basketball gets pumped up for their game against Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Ryan Kephart dribbles down the court with the ball from a Bald Eagle Area defender during the game on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Philipsburg-Osceola boys’ basketball coach Matt Curtis is frustrated with a foul call during the game against Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
