Bald Eagle Area boys’ basketball downs Philipsburg-Osceola

By CDT staff reports

January 29, 2019 10:50 PM

Bald Eagle Area’s Drew Bucha goes up for a basket around a Philipsburg-Osceola defender during the game on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
Bald Eagle Area's Drew Bucha goes up for a basket around a Philipsburg-Osceola defender during the game on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
Bald Eagle Area’s Drew Bucha goes up for a basket around a Philipsburg-Osceola defender during the game on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Bald Eagle Area started off hot Tuesday night and, by the time it cooled down, it was simply too late for Philipsburg-Osceola.

The Eagles won 77-67 in the end, but they boasted a 49-20 halftime lead. P-O outscored BEA 47-28 in the second half.

The Eagles had three players reach double digits in Jaden Jones (29), Drew Bucha (20) and Luke Wilson (11).

POBEAbh02
Bald Eagle Area's Jaden Jones dribbles down the court ahead of a Philipsburg-Osceola defender during the game on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

POBEAbh03
Philipsburg-Osceola's Ryan Whitehead tries to go in for a basket around Bald Eagle Area's Drew Bucha during the game on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

POBEAbh07
Bald Eagle Area's Keith Greene reaches to toss the ball back in bounds during the game against Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

POBEAbh04
Bald Eagle Area boys' basketball gets pumped up for their game against Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

POBEAbh05
Philipsburg-Osceola's Ryan Kephart dribbles down the court with the ball from a Bald Eagle Area defender during the game on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

POBEAbh06
Philipsburg-Osceola boys' basketball coach Matt Curtis is frustrated with a foul call during the game against Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

