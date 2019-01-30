Penns Valley, BEA forced to postpone district wrestling action until Friday

Centre County wrestling fans are going to have to wait at least another day for more district championship action.
No. 3-seed Penns Valley was set to host two matches Wednesday night, the first of which was to feature No. 6-seed Forest Hills and No. 11-seed Mount Union. The Rams were then to face the winner at 8 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A District 6 Dual Championships.
Instead, due to “frigid temperatures and wind chills,” the school district announced Wednesday all sporting events were postponed. Penns Valley will now host those two matches starting at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Bald Eagle Area made a similar announcement a day earlier. The No. 8-seed Eagles were also expected to wrestle Wednesday against No. 9-seed Richland, but host Huntingdon decided to postpone the contest until 3 p.m. Friday.
The BEA-Richland winner will then face top-seed Huntingdon at 5 p.m. Friday.
The teams that avoid losing Friday will advance to the Class 2A district semifinals on Saturday at Tyrone. The finals will also take place that same day.
In Class 2A, Philipsburg-Osceola was eliminated Tuesday in the quarterfinals. In Class 3A, Bellefonte has already advanced to the semifinals and will square off against No. 4 Altoona on Saturday.
