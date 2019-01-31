HS sports roundup: P-O’s Halle Herrington nearing county hoops scoring record

There were quite a few postponements this week because of the weather, but here’s what you missed so far this week:
Girls’ basketball
Herrington nearing county scoring record
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Halle Herrington poured in 45 points Monday to help the Lady Mounties upend Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy 65-50.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
That means Herrington is now up to 2,161 career points and needs just 109 more to surpass Centre County’s all-time scoring leader in former Penns Valley star Dana McDonald (2,269). With regular-season games continuing through mid-February, she’s currently on pace to break the record.
Leading by six at halftime, P-O outscored the Lady Wolves 19-11 in the third quarter for a 14-point edge and went on to take the win. P-O’s Kyleigh Kennedy scored 12 points, while Selena Mann paced St. Joseph’s with 19 points, Denaya Poston-Cooper scored 16, and Kathleen Simander added eight points.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 7-9. SJCA fell to 10-6.
Penns Valley cruises past BEA
Penns Valley improved to 11-4 with a 56-26 win over Bald Eagle Area on Monday.
The Lady Rams jumped out to a 21-4 lead after one quarter and pushed the advantage to 38-14 by the half. Bella Culver led PV with a game-high 13 points, Hannah Montminy scored 11 points and Emma Butler added 10.
Lacee Barnhart scored nine points to lead BEA.
State College defense shines
The State College defense smothered Altoona on Tuesday in a 44-27 win.
The Lady Little Lions grabbed a 12-5 lead after one quarter then doubled up Altoona in the second 14-7 for a 26-12 halftime lead. State College didn’t give up much more in the second half, either, holding Altoona to just nine and six points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Maya Bokunewicz led State College with 17 points. Kelsey Love scored 10 points, and Isabelle Leazier added seven in the win.
Boys’ basketball
SJCA’s win streak continues
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy ran its win streak to an even dozen Monday, rallying in the fourth quarter for a 59-52 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola.
St. Joseph’s (16-4) connected on three straight 3-pointers in the final quarter to take the lead. Brendan Scanlon knocked down the first two for six of his game-high 15 points, and Zane Thornburg hit the third to give the Wolves a 55-52 lead.
Scanlon’s steal on P-O’s ensuing possession led to a Cameron Khoza layup off an inbounds pass, extending the lead to five, and SJCA held on for the win.
Jack Mangene had a double-double for the Wolves with 12 points and 12 rebounds, Khoza scored 11, and Thornburg added 10. Ryan Whitehead led Philipsburg-Osceola (4-14) with 14 points, all coming in the second half.
Bellefonte grabs nonconference win
Bellefonte’s Nate Tice knocked down four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 16 points in a 53-36 nonconference win over Juniata on Monday.
The Red Raiders jumped out to an 11-3 lead in the first quarter and by halftime doubled up Juniata, 20-10. After combining for just 30 points in the first half, the two teams exploded for 35 in the third quarter with Bellefonte narrowly taking the stanza 18-17.
Bellefonte outscored the Eagles by six in the fourth quarter to seal the 17-point win. Noah Badger scored 15 points for the Red Raiders, and Caleb Rockey added nine points.
Boys’ soccer
2 named to all-state team
Bellefonte’s Evan Nyquist and State College’s Ben Vollmer were named to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association 2018 All-State team last month.
Nyquist helped the Red Raiders win their first-ever District 6 Class 3A championship and advance to the first round of the state playoffs. The senior forward scored the decisive goal in the team’s 2-1 win over Tyrone in the district title game.
Vollmer played midfield for a Little Lions club that won the District 6 Class 4A championship and advanced to the PIAA’s final eight. He scored goals in both of the team’s state playoffs game, a 2-1 overtime win versus Norwin and a 2-1 loss to Radnor in the quarterfinals.
Comments