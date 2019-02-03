Penns Valley wrestlers chasing SJCA trio in wins; Abraham Allebach takes pin lead on leaderboards

Mother Nature wreaked havoc this week on Centre County’s wrestling teams that were taking part in the District 6 dual championships.
Only Philipsburg-Osceola and Bellefonte competed on the days they were scheduled for. Bald Eagle Area and Penns Valley had their matches moved from Wednesday night to Friday afternoon.
The wrestlers for those teams were the only ones to make any moves in this week’s rankings, which saw minimal change.
Let’s take a look at how things stand with the postseason only one week away for Class 2A schools.
Wins
The top-10 names remained the same, but the placement of the wrestlers changed.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Kolby Franklin, Caleb Dowling and Tyler Stoltzfus still hold the top-three spots with 30-plus wins. However, there are a quartet of wrestlers hot on their trail with 27 victories apiece.
The Rams’ Abraham Allebach and Baylor Shunk each collected a win this week. They were able to tie teammate Clayton Royer, who was leading Penns Valley in wins this season. The Wolves’ Keegan Rothrock joins that trio of Rams with 27 wins.
Penns Valley’s Dillion Covalt is at the cut-off line with 25 wins, good for 10th in the county.
The Red Raiders have a trio of wrestlers just outside the top 10 with 24 wins. Ethan Richner, Ethan Rossman and Ryan Smith have been leading Bellefonte most of the season with their victories.
The Eagles’ Cooper Gilham was the lone wrestler to earn his 20th victory this week. He added two wins overall and has 21 now, with his 20th coming by way of pinning Richland’s Ethan Zukus in 1 minute, 33 seconds.
The Red Raiders’ Kyle Myers, who didn’t get on the mat until the beginning of January due to recovering from a football injury, earned his 10th and 11th victories of the season. His 10th was a 1:28 pin of Altoona’s Adam Zerbee in the District 6 Class 3A semifinals on Saturday.
Falls
Penns Valley’s wrestlers started out the year pinning just about every opponent they faced. They haven’t stopped.
The Rams now have 126 falls as a team, and it was no surprise to see Allebach earn another this week. The senior now has 23 this year to break a tie he had with St. Joseph’s Amonn Ohl last week.
Allebach decked Forest Hills’ Corey Miller in 1:41 of the Distirct 6 Class 2A quarterfinals.
Covalt jumped into a three-way tie for fourth with his 16th pin of the year. He took care of the Rangers’ Matthew Kelley in 1:04.
Bellefonte’s Cole Stewart and Penns Valley’s Carter Felker leaped into a four-way tie for eighth with their 14th falls of the year. They are tied with Royer and State College’s Jude Swisher.
Felker, who is a freshman, topped Forest Hills’ Mason Rodgers in 1:30. Stewart pinned Altoona’s Andrew Beach in a minute flat.
Rossman earned his 10th and 11th pin this week. His 10th came over Altoona’s Josh Keirn in 3:21.
Major decisions
This week, there were just a trio of new faces that joined the top 10 with a logjam of wrestlers tied with two such victories this year.
Bald Eagle Area’s Richard Taylor, Bellefonte’s Lane Aikey and Philipsburg-Osceola’s Parker Moore were those wrestlers to join the other 10 that had already had two major decisions this season.
Taylor’s came with an 11-2 defeat of Richland’s Jason Cutuli in the first round of the District 6 Class 2A dual championships at Huntingdon on Friday. Aikey’s was a 10-1 victory over Altoona’s Damion Finnegan to close out the Red Raiders’ District 6 Class 3A semifinals win on Saturday.
Moore, who had his first major decision last week, topped Southern Huntingdon’s Aaron Kough 11-1 in the first round of the District 6 Class 2A dual championships at Westmont Hilltop on Tuesday.
Technical falls and fastest falls
The Mounties’ Matt Shimmel was the lone addition to the top 10 this week in the technical falls category.
He earned a 16-1 rout of Southern Huntingdon’s Wyatt Campbell in 4:23 of P-O’s District 6 Class 2A first round match.
Last week, a pair of BEA wrestlers added new times to the fastest falls list. This week, it was another Eagles wrestler jumping into the mix.
Drake Holderman pinned Richland’s Trevor Layton in nine seconds. It was just Holderman’s fourth pin of the year. His time is tied for second with Dowling and Dowling’s teammate Zach Rosenberger.
County wrestlers have to now get a pin in less than 17 seconds to get into the top 10. Penns Valley’s Andrew Sharer still holds the fastest pin in eight seconds.
Wins
|Name
|School
|Total
|1. Kolby Franklin
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|32
|T2. Caleb Dowling
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|31
|T2. Tyler Stoltzfus
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|31
|T4. Abraham Allebach
|Penns Valley
|27
|T4. Baylor Shunk
|Penns Valley
|27
|T4. Clayton Royer
|Penns Valley
|27
|T4. Keegan Rothrock
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|27
|T8. Amonn Ohl
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|26
|T8. Cole Urbas
|State College
|26
|10. Dillon Covalt
|Penns Valley
|25
Falls
|Name
|School
|Total
|1. Abraham Allebach
|Penns Valley
|23
|2. Amonn Ohl
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|22
|3. Cole Urbas
|State College
|20
|T4. Dillon Covalt
|Penns Valley
|16
|T4. Keegan Rothrock
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|16
|T4. Tyler Stoltzfus
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|16
|7. Kolby Franklin
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|15
|T8. Cole Stewart
|Bellefonte
|14
|T8. Carter Felker
|Penns Valley
|14
|T8. Clayton Royer
|Penns Valley
|14
|T8. Jude Swisher
|State College
|14
Fastest Falls
|Name
|School
|Time
|1. Andrew Sharer
|Penns Valley
|:08
|T2. Drake Holderman
|Bald Eagle Area
|:09
|T2. Caleb Dowling
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|:09
|T2. Zach Rosenberger
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|:09
|T5. Drew Koleno
|Bald Eagle Area
|:13
|T5. Andrew Sharer
|Penns Valley
|:13
|7. Zach Rosenberger
|St. Joseph’s Cathoilc Academy
|:14
|8. Clayton Upcraft
|Penns Valley
|:16
|T9. Dylan Bisel
|Bald Eagle Area
|:17
|T9. Amonn Ohl
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|:17
Technical Falls
|Name
|School
|Total
|T1. Baylor Shunk
|Penns Valley
|9
|T1. Caleb Dowling
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|9
|3. Owen Woolcott
|State College
|8
|4. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|7
|5. Zack Witmer
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|6
|T6. Lane Aikey
|Bellefonte
|3
|T6. Keegan Rothrock
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|3
|T8. 10 wrestlers
|2
Major Decisions
|Name
|School
|Total
|T1. Caleb Dowling
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|6
|T1. Kolby Franklin
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|6
|T3. Garrett Giedroc
|Bald Eagle Area
|4
|T3. Ethan Rossman
|Bellefonte
|4
|T3. Clayton Royer
|Penns Valley
|4
|6. Evan Courts
|State College
|3
|T7. 13 wrestlers
|2
