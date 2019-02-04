HS sports roundup: Penns Valley girls’ basketball continues dominance

Here’s what you missed through the weekend in high school sports around Centre County:
Girls’ basketball
Lady Rams keep up winning ways
Penns Valley picked up a pair of double-digit wins less than 24 hours apart over the weekend to remain on top of the Mountain League standings.
The Lady Rams knocked off Clearfield, 55-24, Friday night at home and downed Bellefonte, 68-48, Saturday afternoon on the road.
Against Clearfield, Penns Valley bolted to a 13-7 lead after one quarter and led 26-11 at halftime. The Lady Rams scored 30 points in the second half to put the game away. Hannah Montminy led the team with 19 points and Paige Kubalak tallied 12 points, while Bella Culver and Jordan Andrus each had 11.
The next day against Bellefonte, Montminy scored 22 points and dished out eight assists. The Lady Rams outscored the Lady Raiders 21-14 in the second quarter for a 38-30 halftime lead. The Lady Rams increased the lead to double digits by the end of the third, then outscored Bellefonte 13-4 in the fourth to put the game away.
Culver scored 12 points, Andrus had 11, and Emma Butler added nine. Maddie Tice led the Lady Raiders with 12 points, and Mallorie Smith scored 11.
Penns Valley is 13-4 overall and 11-1 in league play.
P-O beats Central
Philipsburg-Osceola moved to within a game of .500 after a 49-41 win over Central on Saturday afternoon.
Leading 27-24 at halftime, P-O — whose overall record now stands at 8-9 — upped that advantage to seven points by the end of the third quarter and went on for the win.
Halle Herrington made 12-of-13 foul shots and knocked down three of the team’s five 3-pointers as part of her game-high 25 points. Samantha Bainey scored in double digits as well for the Lady Mounties with 11 points.
BEA falls to Tyrone
Bald Eagle Area held the Mountain League’s second-place team to just six points in the first half Friday, but Tyrone charged back in the second half to beat BEA 34-20.
Tyrone outscored the Lady Eagles 28-7 in the second half.
Lacee Barnhart led Bald Eagle Area with 11 points.
Boys’ basketball
Tyrone rallies to beat BEA
Bald Eagle Area fell to Tyrone 46-44 Friday night, in spite of BEA’s five-point lead heading into the final quarter.
Tyrone outscored BEA 14-7 in the final stanza for the win.
Three Bald Eagle Area players scored in double digits. Jaden Jones led the team with 11 points, while Nathan Hoover and Drew Bucha each added 10 points.
Bellefonte drops 2 to tough teams
Bellefonte couldn’t catch a break over the weekend.
The Red Raiders fell to first-place Huntingdon 85-75 Friday and then, with a chance to move into third place Saturday, Bellefonte then fell to Tyrone 50-44.
The games weren’t without their highlights. Against undefeated Huntingdon, Bellefonte’s Ben McCartney poured in 37 points Friday night. Still, the Red Raiders fell behind 20-13 after one quarter and trailed 44-33 at halftime.
McCartney scored 28 points in the second half to help Bellefonte stay within striking distance, but Huntingdon held the Red Raiders off to get the win. Caleb Rockey scored 12 points, and Joey Maggs added nine in the loss.
Against Tyrone, the Golden Eagles started the game with a 17-2 run, but Bellefonte answered with a run of its own, trimming the deficit to four by the half. The Red Raider scored just five points in the third quarter, however, and fell down eight heading to the fourth.
Tyrone held off Bellefonte in the final quarter for the win. Rockey led the team with 11 points. Noah Badger scored 10.
The back-to-back losses put Bellefonte’s record at 10-6, 6-5 in league play.
Gymnastics
Bellefonte downs Dubois
Two Bellefonte gymnasts took first- and second-place in the all-around Friday to help the Lady Red Raiders down Dubois 127.3-118.125.
Sarah Connor finished first with an overall score of 33.125, and Samantha Hackenberg’s score of 32.85 put her in second place.
Connor won the bars and beam while finishing third in vault and floor. Hackenberg took floor and was second in vault, bars and beam. Emily Hovies finished third in bars.
