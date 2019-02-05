Penns Valley wrestling spoils Senior Night for P-O in back-and-forth dual

Philipsburg-Osceola may have been set to honor its senior wrestlers Tuesday night, but a pair of Penns Valley underclassmen stole the show.
The Rams spoiled Senior Night for the Mounties with a 36-31 battle that each coach expected.
“We’ve had battles with these guys for years. We’ve always been close,” Penns Valley coach Joel Brinker said. “We’ve won a few through the years. It’s a rich tradition up here. (P-O coach Brad) Pataky is doing good things. We know they are always going to be ready to go. It’s usually blue collar vs. blue collar and see what happens.”
Junior Clayton Royer and sophomore Dristen Wolfe were the Rams that helped make the win possible.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Centre Daily Times
#ReadLocal
With the contest tied at 21-21, Royer got matched up with P-O’s Chase Chapman at 132 pounds. It was a bout that everyone expected to live up to the hype. “Everybody knows both names, both tough kids. We knew it could go either way,” Brinker said.
Royer grinded out a 6-3 decision over Chapman.
He recorded the bout’s first takedown 30 seconds in for the only points of the opening period as he rode Chapman out. In the second, Royer escaped to a 3-0 lead, tallied another takedown, and another rideout gave him a 5-0 lead after two periods.
Chapman responded with a takedown of his own in the third period. He let Royer escape and tried to come back. Royer’s defense was just too much.
“I knew I was going to have a tough kid, no matter who I got out there,” Royer said. “Last year, I had (Hunter) Weitoish and lost that one. This year I had my mind set on Chapman, a triple-A district champ. I wanted to show that double-A is harder than triple-A. I wanted to show that double-A isn’t a cake walk.”
Three bouts later, Wolfe stepped on the mat at 152 pounds. Although the scoreboard showed Wolfe’s Penns Valley team was up 30-25 with another bout left, the score was a bit misleading. The Rams were set to forfeit that next match so, for all intents and purposes, they needed at least a Wolfe decision to pull out the team win.
Wolfe didn’t focus on the pressure, though. He believed in himself, saying he “went out there and had fun.”
The Rams wrestler raced out to a 7-0 lead after the first period was over. Only 26 seconds into the second period, Wolfe rolled Quentin Moslak to his back for a fall.
Wolfe jumped up to his feet, looked at his team’s bench and pointed. Penns Valley led 36-25 with one bout left, and no way to be caught.
So, who was Wolfe pointing at? It was senior Dillon Covalt.
“He put a thing in my head,” Wolfe said. “He told me I needed to get my mindset straight, before I get into my career further in wrestling. I just pointed at him to let him know I was there for him tonight.”
Brinker was just as excited for Wolfe: “He wants to have a successful career. He’s starting to do the extras. I’m sure that was a feather in his cap. I’m sure that will be a memory he remembers, to be able to win the match for your team. I’m very happy for him.”
The match wasn’t all bad for P-O as it had three of the five seniors in the lineup collect wins. And it certainly could have gone worse as the Mounties dropped three of the first four bouts.
Cody Beauseigneur started the night off with a win for P-O with an 8-2 decision over Zach Royer at 170 pounds. Following Penns Valley wins from Abraham Allebach (182 pounds, decision), Carter Felker (195, fall) and Covalt (220, fall), the Mounties were down 15-3.
Pataky had a simple message for his team at that point.
“Pretty much the same thing we’ve been telling them. Wrestle,” Pataky said. “You can’t focus on the score. It doesn’t matter what the score says; that’s not going to control how you wrestle. You got to wrestle your match.”
Senior Jimmy Bryan used a first-period takedown with 34 seconds remaining hold up over Caelob Packer in a 2-1 win. From there, it was back-to-back bonus point victories to hand P-O its first lead of the dual at 16-15.
P-O’s Nick Bryan collected a 9-1 major decision at 106 pounds. Teammate Nick Coudriet followed with a fall in 17 seconds.
Penns Valley’s Baylor Shunk hit a slick knee pick into a cradle and earned a fall in 3:16 to hand the Rams the lead again. It was short lived as the Mounties’ Gabe Dunkelberger racked up an 18-2 technical fall at 126 points, tying the dual up at 21-21.
Following Royer and Chapman, Royer’s teammate Malachi DuVall earned a pin in 1:07 at 138 pounds, which left three bouts to go.
Senior Tristan Beauseigneur tallied an 18-7 major decision for the Mounties before Wolfe had his winning moment for Penns Valley.
The dual ended with senior Matt Shimmel collecting a forfeit win for P-O.
“Penns Valley is a good team. We got to fix some mistakes,” Pataky said. “When it comes to giving up bonus points, we got to keep those matches closer. Overall, we are super proud of the guys. From top to bottom, the effort and heart was there. It was awesome. They wrestled super hard.”
Penns Valley 36, Philipsburg-Osceola 31
Tuesday at Philipsburg
170: Cody Beauseigneur, PO, dec. Zach Royer, 8-2
182: Abraham Allebach, PV, dec. Parker Moore, 5-1
195: Carter Felker, PV, pinned Dylan Yastro, 2:45
220: Dillon Covalt, PV, pinned Tyler Anderson, 4:51
285: Jimmy Bryan, PO, dec. Caelob Packer, 2-1
106: Nick Bryan, PO, major dec. Hadden Yearick, 9-1
113: Nick Coudriet, PO, pinned Justin Darlington, :17
120: Baylor Shunk, PV, pinned Austin Foster, 3:16
126: Gabe Dunkelberger, PO, tech. fall Nate Long, 18-2 (5:50)
132: Clayton Royer, PV, dec. Chase Chapman, 6-3
138: Malachi DuVall, PV, pinned Alex Dunkelberger, 1:07
145: Tristan Beauseigneur, PO, major dec. Charles Martin, 18-7
152: Dristen Wolfe, PV, pinned Quinton Moslak, 2:26
160: Matt Shimmel, PO, won by forfeit
Takedowns: Penns Valley 11, Philipsburg-Osceola 19
Records: Philipsburg-Osceola 9-7, Penns Valley 13-3
Next match: Hollidaysburg at Philipsburg-Osceola, Thursday, 7 p.m.; Penns Valley at District 6 Class 2A championships, Feb. 15, 8 a.m.
Comments