County basketball legends congratulate P-O’s Halle Herrington on new scoring record

Penns Valley 1989 grad Dana McDonald (left) and State College 2016 grad Kyla Irwin (right) both offered congratulations to current Philipsburg-Osceola guard Halle Herrington, who became the all-time career county leader in points Friday night. McDonald and Irwin are the only county basketball players to reach the 2,000-point plateau. McDonald is now second with 2,269 points and Irwin is third with 2,032. CDT File