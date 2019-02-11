Basketball seedings, schedule announced for District 6 tournaments

Nine local teams — four boys’ squads and five girls’ squads — will represent Centre County in the District 6 basketball tournaments, the district announced Monday.
Bellefonte, Penns Valley, Saint Joseph’s and State College had both their boys’ and girls’ teams make the cut, while the Philipsburg-Osceola girls’ team also earned a spot.
The tournaments’ seedings and schedule are listed below, as broken down by school:
Bellefonte Red Raiders (Class 5A)
The Bellefonte girls’ team is the No. 5 seed out of five qualified teams, while the boys’ team is the No. 2 seed out of three teams.
The No. 5-seed girls’ team will take on No. 4-seed Dubois on the road in the first round at 7 p.m. Feb. 18. The winner will face top-seed Hollidaysburg in the semifinals Feb. 21.
Both the District 6 girls’ winner and runner-up will advance to a subregional before earning a spot in the state tournament.
As for the No. 2-seed boys’ team, the Red Raiders will host No. 3-seed Hollidaysburg at 7 p.m. Feb. 19, with the winner taking on top-seed Greater Johnstown at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 in the district title game at Penn State-Altoona.
Penns Valley Rams (Class 3A)
The Lady Rams are the top seed out of 10 qualified teams, and the boys’ team is the No. 6 seed out of nine teams. (Four girls’ teams from District 6 will advance to the state tournament, while four boys’ teams will also move on.)
The No. 1-seed girls’ team will host the winner of No. 8-seed Central and No. 9-seed Philipsburg-Osceola at 7 p.m. Feb. 21. The winner will then advance to the Feb. 26 semifinals, where it’ll take on the winner between No. 4-seed Central Cambria and No. 5-seed Cambria Heights.
As for the No. 6-seed boys’ team, Penns Valley will travel to No. 3-seed Forest Hills for a game 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. The winner will advance to the semifinals at 7 p.m. Feb. 26, where it’ll take on No. 2-seed Richland or No. 7-seed Cambria Heights.
Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties (Class 3A)
The Lady Mounties are the-second-to-last seed in the 10-team tournament and will have to face Penns Valley if they win their first game.
P-O starts off its district run on the road 7 p.m. Feb. 19 when it takes on No. 8-seed Central. If it wins, it’ll then take on the top-seed Lady Rams in Penns Valley at 7 p.m. Feb. 21.
With 10 qualified teams in the district, four girls’ teams will advance to states.
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy (Class A)
Both the SCJCA boys’ team and girls’ team are the No. 2 seeds out of six qualified teams in their respective brackets. (Three boys’ squads and three girls’ squads from District 6 will advance to the state tournament.)
The SJCA boys’ team earned a bye in the first round and will host the winner of No. 3-seed Juniata Valley and No. 6-seed Williamsburg at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 in the semifinals. The winner of that then advances to the Feb. 27 District 6 championship at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Mount Aloysius.
As for the No. 2-seed girls’ team, the Lady Wolves are in a similar situation. They get a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 3-seed Purchase Line and No. 6-seed Williamsburg at 6 p.m. Feb. 22. The winner will then advance to the Feb. 27 District 6 championship at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at Mount Aloysius.
State College Little Lions (Class 6A)
As usual, the district tournament isn’t exactly packed in Class 6A — with just two teams, State College and Altoona, fighting for the district championship.
However, because of the lack of teams, that’s only the start in making it to the state tournament. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams will have to take part in a subregional involving Districts 8 and 10, whether they win or lose.
But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves: First comes the district championship games. The State College girls’ team will take on No. 2-seed Altoona at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 in Hollidaysburg, while the boys team will play right after by facing No. 2-seed Altoona at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in Hollidaysburg.
