5 champs part of 22 county wrestlers heading to Southwest Regionals

The second day of the District 6 Class 2A Individual Wrestling Championships was set up to be a night to remember for Centre County’s programs with 18 semifinalists.
When Saturday’s competition came to a close, 12 made the finals but only five were crowned champions. In all, 22 county wrestlers will compete next weekend in Indiana, Pa., as those competitors finished in the top-six of their respective weight classes to advance.
All of the individual titles went to St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy — Amonn Ohl (120 pounds), Zack Witmer (132), Caleb Dowling (145), Tyler Stoltzfus (160) and Kolby Franklin (195). However, it was an all-county affair during the 120-, 132- and 195-pound title matches.
As a team, the Wolves won their second straight District 6 individual team championship. They scored 193 points.
“It’s great. This is one of the kids’ goals,” SJCA coach Pat Flynn said of another title. “These guys were geared up this week.”
Penns Valley finished in a tie for second with Forest Hills with 154.5 points. Also, Rams coach Joel Brinker was named the District 6 Coach of the Year.
Here’s a breakdown of how each team did:
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
Regional qualifiers: 7
Champions: Amonn Ohl (120), Zack Witmer (132), Caleb Dowling (145), Tyler Stoltzfus (160) and Kolby Franklin (195)
Other finishers: Keegan Rothrock (2nd, 152) and Zach Rosenberger (3rd, 170)
Eliminated: None
Team finish: 193 points, 1st overall
Recap: St. Joseph’s is used to winning, and it’s used to hearing boos as such a small-and-talented school.
But Flynn says his team isn’t deterred by any of the background noise.
“Our kids are a class act,” Flynn said. “Overall, I’m proud of the guys. These kids, they want to perform. I think they did a great job.”
Ohl and Dowling claimed their second consecutive District 6 titles like the team did, but they did it in opposite fashion.
Ohl took on Penns Valley’s Baylor Shunk for the second year in a row for the 120-pound title. The result was the same, an Ohl win, 7-2. Was anything different?
“I didn’t get the pin,” Ohl said with a laugh. “Nothing different. Same plan. Same goal. It’s a small goal.”
Dowling had a goal of coming in and dominating the tournament. It’s safe to say he accomplished that. After tallying a pin and tech fall Friday, he opened with a 15-1 major decision — one he was upset about. In the title match, he hit a standing cradle and earned the pin in 25 seconds.
“Early in the year, we were in some pretty tough tournaments,” Dowling said. “I kind of set my bar at those tournaments and I didn’t do what I thought I would do at those. Coming to these, I’ve honestly had a void of something I can’t fill. Coming to dominate feels good when you are doing it, but there is still something there that is fueling me. It feels nice coming here and wrestling well.”
Flynn had nothing but high praise for his two-time champs.
“Amonn is unorthodoxly special. He has weird power,” Flynn said. “Caleb is just Caleb. He works his tail off. He never complains. He is just a tough kid. He is a silent leader.”
Witmer and Franklin were part of those other all-county matchups. Witmer used a set of near-fall points and reversals to top the Rams’ Clayton Royer 9-2. Franklin put on a takedown clinic with six in a 13-5 win over Bald Eagle Area’s David Close.
Stoltzfus had a fall in his final over Portage’s Cole Sossong in 4:20. Rothrock suffered a 6-4 setback to Westmont Hilltop’s Hudson Holbay.
Penns Valley
Regional qualifiers: 6
Champions: None
Other finishers: Baylor Shunk (2nd, 120), Clayton Royer (2nd, 132), Malachi DuVall (2nd, 138), Abraham Allebach (3rd, 160), Carter Felker (5th, 195) and Dillon Covalt (4th, 220)
Eliminated: Cole Felker (3-2, 145), Dristen Wolfe (3-2, 152) and Zach Royer (1-2, 170)
Team score: 154.5 points, tied for 2nd overall
Recap: The Rams had six semifinalists only half of them — Shunk, Royer and DuVall — were able to reach the finals.
The finals matches weren’t very friendly to Penns Valley’s trio. Of course, it didn’t help they were wrestling some top-notch opponents.
Shunk suffered a defeat to Ohl for the second straight year. Royer was upended by Witmer. DuVall ran into an “animal” in Forest Hills’ Erik Gibson, who won 9-4.
“It’s the reality of it though,” Brinker said. “These guys go out and wrestle. They wrestled hard. Up against some hammers, you’re hoping to turn the tide. Ohl just has Shunky’s number. Witmer is a state placewinner last year. Gibson is a phenom freshman. He is an animal. They didn’t lose to any slouches by any means.”
Allebach, Felker and Covalt each dropped their semifinals matches, but Allebach was the only one to complete the consolation run.
The Rams’ six wrestlers who are heading to the Southwest Regional tournament is not a record for the program. However, it is a group that has a soft spot in Brinker’s heart.
“This is a very special group because they’ve put a lot into the sport,” he said. “Not that the other groups weren’t, but this group has been doing it all year. We are happy for them.”
Bald Eagle Area
Regional qualifiers: 4
Champions: None
Other finishers: Cooper Gilham (2nd, 113), Garrett Giedroc (4th, 120), Drake Holderman (8th, 126), Dylan Bisel (2nd, 182) and David Close (2nd, 195)
Eliminated: Noah Foltz (2-2, 138), Drew Koleno (2-2, 145), Richard Taylor (1-2, 152) and Brady Proctor (1-2, 160)
Team finish: 109 points, 8th
Recap: The Eagles had three finalists in their debut at the District 6 Class 2A tournament. However, they just couldn’t get over the hump for the gold medal.
Gilham took on a freshman in Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington, who was 30-3 entering the tournament. Gilham couldn’t get anything going offensively, but Arrington had a reversal and takedown for the 4-0 win.
Bisel only trailed West Branch’s Derek Yingling 3-0 to start the second period, but Yingling picked up a pin in 3:05. Close only recorded five escapes in his loss to Franklin.
“It’s not the result that we wanted,” BEA coach Ron Guenot said. “The main thing, we will get back at it on Monday and refocus on Friday of next week. We’ve moved on and anything can happen.”
Giedroc started his day in the consolations but was able to run the ladder, so to speak, and reach the third-place match. In that match, he lost to the No. 3 seed 9-3, but Giedroc was seeded sixth. He was able to wrestle above his seed with the fourth-place finish.
The four total qualifiers fell just short of what Guenot thought his team could get, but he’s still happy.
“We thought we had a chance to get five or six,” he said. “We felt pretty good that we could get four. Those four have been coming through for us all year long.”
Philipsburg-Osceola
Regional qualifiers: 5
Champions: None
Other finishers: Nick Bryan (6th, 106), Nick Coudriet (7th, 113), Austin Foster (6th, 120), Chase Chapman (3rd, 132), Tristan Beauseigneur (8th, 145), Hunter Weitoish (4th, 152), Dylan Yastro (7th, 195) and Tyler Anderson (6th, 220)
Eliminated: Gabe Dunkelberger (1-2, 126), Matt Shimmel (1-2, 160), Parker Moore (1-2, 182) and Jimmy Bryan (1-2, 285)
Team finish: 119.5 points, 6th overall
Recap: The Mounties were the lone team to not have a finalist. However, they did have the most placewinners with eight.
Anderson’s run was the highlight of P-O’s first District 6 Class 2A tournament. He entered with an 8-14 record and seeded No. 8. Then he won three straight consolation matches to reach the semifinals, before ultimately falling in the fifth-place match 15-6.
“Tyler Anderson is always full of surprises,” Mounties coach Brad Pataky said. “He is one of those kids that really trusts the process. He doesn’t complain, he just gets to work. When you have a kid like that in the room, that’s what makes this sport enjoyable.”
Chapman and Weitoish have been the team’s leaders all year long, so it was no surprise to see them as the highest finishers. Chapman fell into the consolations with a 3-0 semifinal loss to Royer. Weitoish also dropped his semifinal bout, but they each made the third-place match.
Chapman came through with a 1-0 decision as Weitoish suffered a 4-0 defeat.
“Both Chase and Hunter are two guys that are go-getters,” Pataky said. “They are both a little banged up. The fact that they are able to wrestle through those conditions is something that wrestling teaches you. You are going to be a little banged up, but that’s OK because everybody else is banged up.”
Notes: Penns Valley junior high coaches Wayne Yearick and Colby Stover were named the District 6 Class 2A junior high coaches of the year. ... The late Dick Condo was named the Charlie Roselle Man of the Year award. The award was received by three of his children, Bill, Gerri and Kurt. ... Dan Gallagher and Henry Patterson were named 2019 District 6 Hall of Fame Inductees.
D6 Class 2A Championships
Saturday at Altoona
Team key: Bald Eagle Area (BEA), Bellwood-Antis (BA), Bishop McCort (BM), Blairsville (B), Cambria Heights (CH), Central Cambria (CC), Central (C), Claysburg-Kimmel (CK), Forest Hills (FH), Glendale (G), Huntingdon (H), Juniata Valley (JV), Ligonier Valley (LV), Marion Center (MC), Moshannon Valley (MV), Mount Union (MU), Penn Cambria (PC), Penns Valley (PV), Philipsburg-Osceola (P-O), Portage (P), Richland (R), St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy (SJ), Southern Huntingdon (SH), Tyrone (T), United (U), West Branch (WB), Westmont Hilltop (WH)
Team scores: 1. St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 193, T2. Forest Hills 154.5, T2. Penns Valley 154.5, 4. Westmont Hilltop 140.5, 5. Glendale 139.5, 6. Philipsburg-Osecola 119.5, 7. West Branch 113, 8. Bald Eagle Area 109, 9. Huntingdon 107, 10. Penn Cambria 90
Finals
106: Suds Dubler, G, dec. Easton Toth, FH, 6-0; 113: Jackson Arrington, FH, dec. Cooper Gilham, BEA, 4-0; 120: Amonn Ohl, SJ, dec. Baylor Shunk, PV, 7-2; 126: Brock McMillen, G, major dec. Chase Proudfit, PC, 13-5; 132: Zack Witmer, SJ, dec. Clayton Royer, PV, 9-2; 138: Erik Gibson, FH, dec. Malachi DuVall, PV, 9-4; 145: Caleb Dowling, SJ, pinned Tyler Kirkpatrick, CH, :25; 152: Hudson Holbay, WH, dec. Keegan Rothrock, SJ, 6-4; 160: Tyler Stoltzfus, SJ, pinned Cole Sossong, P, 4:20; 170: Derek Brown, PC, dec. Ethan Marcozzi, BM, 6-2; 182: Derek Yingling, WB, pinned Dylan Bisel, BEA, 3:05; 195: Kolby Franklin, SJ, major dec. David Close, BEA, 13-5; 220: Cory Johnston, G, dec. John Croft, CC, 3-1; 285: Jake Ryan, MU, dec. Kole Winfield, SH, 4-2
Third-Place Match
120: Jack Bruce, B, major dec. Garrett Giedroc, BEA, 11-3; 132: Chase Chapman, P-O, dec. Allen Mangus, R, 1-0; 152: Jon Dale, MV, dec. Hunter Weitoish, P-O, 4-0; 160: Abraham Allebach, PV, dec. Seth Link, CH, 6-2; 170: Zach Rosenberger, SJ, major dec. Myles Baney, H, 11-1; 220: Eric Wagner, R, dec. Dillon Covalt, PV, 7-5
Fifth-Place Match
106: Zach Brandis, CC, pinned Nick Bryan, P-O, 1:48; 120: Roland Mills, H, dec. Austin Foster, P-O, 9-4; 195: Carter Felker, PV, dec. Tanner Dluhos, WH, 3-0; 220: Isaiah Reed, H, major dec. Tyler Anderson, P-O, 15-6
Seventh-Place Match
113: Nick Coudriet, P-O, pinned Alex Bowman, C, 3:59; 126: Matt Himes, MC, dec. Drake Holderman, BEA, 11-4; 145: Zach Pyle, LV, dec. Tristan Beauseigneur, P-O, 6-1; 195: Dylan Yastro, P-O, major dec. Marcus Wirfel, PC, 11-2
Semifinals
113: Gilham, BEA, pinned Allen Simmons, CH, 3:44; 120: Ohl, SJ, pinned Roland Mills, H, 4:58; Shunk, PV, tech. fall Jack Bruce, B, 18-3 (5:26); 132: Witmer, SJ, tech. fall Allen Mangus, R, 16-0 (3:40); Royer, PV, dec. Chapman, P-O, 3-0; 138: DuVall, PV, pinned Ethan Kelly, WH, 4:55; 145: Dowling, SJ, major dec. Logan Marko, C, 15-1; 152: Rothrock, SJ, dec. Jon Dale, MV, 4-2; Hudson Holbay, WH, dec. Weitoish, P-O, 7-3; 160: Stoltzfus, SJ, pinned Seth Link, CH, 3:52; Cole Sossong, P, dec. Allebach, PV, 10-6; 170: Derek Brown, PC, dec. Rosenberger, SJ, 6-0; 182: Bisel, BEA, dec. Ryder Kocik, H, 3-1; 195: Franklin, SJ, major dec. Ca. Felker, PV, 14-6; Close, BEA, dec. Trentin Whaley, BA, 5-1; 220: John Croft, CC, dec. Covalt, PV, 3-1
Consolation Semifinals
106: Gavin Stewart, MC, major dec. Bryan, P-O, 10-2; 120: Jack Bruce, B, dec. A. Foster, P-O, 7-0; Giedroc, BEA, dec. Roland Mills, H, 8-7; 132: Chapman, P-O, major dec. Roy Dunn, WH, 10-1; 152: Weitoish, P-O, dec. Caleb Morgan, MU, 2-0; 160: Allebach, PV, pinned Kobe Harr, CK, 2:54; 170: Rosenberger, SJ, pinned Ian Eckenrode, CH, 1:11; 195: Seth Dudurich, G, dec. Ca. Felker, PV, 3-2; 220: Covalt, PV, dec. Isaiah Reed, H, 10-4; Eric Wagner, R, dec. Anderson, P-O, 6-4
Consolation Quarterfinals
106: Bryan, P-O, pinned Ashton Sipes, T, 4:01; 113: Tanner Kushner, WH, dec. Coudriet, P-O, 6-2; 120: A. Foster, P-O, pinned Hunter Armstrong, MC, :20; Giedroc, BEA, dec. Mason Walls, T, 7-1; 126: Brynen Kisiel, H, dec. Holderman, BEA, 6-2; 145: Robert Krug, FH, dec. Beauseigneur, P-O, 5-0; 195: Seth Dudurich, G, pinned Yastro, P-O, 2:04; 220: Anderson, P-O, dec. Braeden Nevling-Ray, T, 1-0
Consolation Fourth Round
106: Bryan, P-O, dec. Bryce Proudfit, PC, 9-2; 113: Coudriet, P-O, pinned Jake Ball, MV, 2:10; 120: Foster, P-O, dec. Ian Crouch, C, 9-6; Giedroc, BEA, dec. Zane Blackburn, WH, 5-4; 126: Matt Himes, MC, dec. Gabe Dunkelberger, P-O, 11-5; Holderman, BEA, pinned Josh Fleck, SH, 4:05; 138: William Herring, WB, dec. Noah Foltz, BEA, 7-4; 145: Kole Lichtenfels, BM, dec. Drew Koleno, BEA, 5-1; T. Beauseigneur, P-O, dec. Cole Felker, PV, 2-1; 152: Ryan Weyandt, FH, pinned Dristen Wolfe, PV, 1:58; Caleb Morgan, MU, pinned Richard Taylor, BEA, 3:43; 160: Ryan Latshaw, FH, pinned Brady Proctor, BEA, 3:35; Jacob Sabol, R, dec. Matt Shimmel, P-O, 5-0; 170: Tommy Hicks, T, pinned Zach Royer, PV, 4:44; 182: Aric Reader, T, dec. Parker Moore, P-O, 5-4; 195: Yastro, P-O, pinned Gabriel Citeroni, B, 2:10; 220: Anderson, P-O, pinned Marc McCullough, U, 2:00; 285: Max Yonko, WH, pinned Jimmy Bryan, P-O, 2:14
Comments