HS Sports Week in Review: SJCA’s Jack Mangene becomes school’s career scoring leader

Here’s everything you missed in high school sports around Centre County from this past week:
Boys’ basketball
Mangene becomes SJCA’s career scoring leader
Jack Mangene became Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s new career-points scoring leader in the school’s 77-46 Mid-State Conference championship game win over Harrisburg Academy on Saturday.
Mangene became just the second player in school history to pass the 1,000-point mark with a layup midway through the first quarter. His 19 points gave him a career total of 1,013, a new school record.
“Jack’s intensity ignites our team. He plays all out, every second he is on the floor and gives everything he has for his teammates,” Saint Joseph’s coach Richard Ciambotti said. “His dedication and perseverance are inspiring. We are so proud of Jack for accomplishing this tremendous feat.”
The Wolves raced out to a 55-22 halftime lead against Harrisburg Academy and never looked back. Cameron Khoza scored 14 points, and Brendan Scanlon had 10 points. Aidan Cross and Matt Steyers chipped in eight each.
The conference championship is the fourth in five seasons for SJCA, which has a record of 18-4 and enters the District 6 Class A playoffs as the No. 2 seed.
Seedings, schedules announced for district tournament
Four boys’ teams are heading to this week’s District 6 tournaments — Bellefonte, Penns Valley, Saint Joseph’s and State College.
Here’s the schedule for the first week:
- Class 6A: No. 1-seed State College vs. No. 2-seed Altoona, at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
- Class 5A: No. 3-seed Hollidaysburg at No. 2-seed Bellefonte, 7 p.m. Tuesday
- Class 3A: No. 6-seed Penns Valley at No. 3-seed Forest Hills, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
- Class A: No. 2-seed St. Joseph’s vs. winner of Juniata Valley-Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Girls’ basketball
Penns Valley wins 2 more
Penns Valley wrapped up the regular season with a pair of wins, downing Southern Huntingdon 70-26 Saturday after defeating Jersey Shore 67-35 Thursday.
Hannah Montminy had 20 points and eight assists in the win over Jersey Shore.
The Lady Rams won the Mountain League with a 13-1 mark and finished the regular season at 17-5.
Seedings, schedules announced for district tournament
Five girls’ teams are heading to this week’s District 6 tournaments — Bellefonte, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola, Saint Joseph’s and State College.
Here’s the schedule for the first week:
- Class 6A: No. 1-seed State College vs. No. 2-seed Altoona, at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m. Wednesday
- Class 5A: No. 5-seed Bellefonte at No. 4-seed Dubois, 7 p.m. Monday
- Class 3A: No. 9-seed Philipsburg-Osceola at No. 8-seed Central, 7 p.m. Tuesday
- Class 3A: No. 1-seed Penns Valley vs. winner of Philipsburg-Osceola and Central, 7 p.m. Thursday
- Class A: No. 2-seed St. Joseph’s vs. winner of Purchase Line-Williamsburg, 6 p.m. Friday
Girls’ indoor track and field
State College, SJCA win events at invite
State College won four events at State College Invitational No. 3 on Thursday, while St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Warren Izzy won two events.
The Lady Little Lions’ Jessica Lose and Lyndsey Reed took first and second, respectively, in the 60-meter dash, and Kileigh Kane won the 1-mile run. Kane, the 2018 District 6 cross country champ and state runner-up, is currently ranked eighth in the state in the mile and has signed to run at Penn State.
The Lady Little Lions also took the 800-meter relay race. Rachel Spencer finished second in both the 60-meter hurdles and high jump. Anna Kwasnica placed second in the 3,000-meter run, Noelia Pogano came in second in the triple jump, and Jenna Kokoskie was second in the pole vault.
Reed won the pole vault with a jump of 12-9 after topping her own school record at State College Invitational No. 2 on Feb. 7. Her vault of 13-01.5 moved her in the 4-meter club and put her fifth in the state all-time.
Reed is currently ranked No. 1 in the state and sixth in the country. She became the eighth girl in state history to clear 13 feet at the TSTCA No. 2 Indoor track meet in January, setting a new school record in the process. Reed, who has signed at the University of Mississippi to continue her track and field career, also competed at the prestigious Millrose Games in New York on Feb. 9, placing sixth with a jump of 12-09.5.
Izzy of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy won two events at Thursday’s meet. She finished first in both the 60-meter hurdles and triple jump. Izzy also came in second in the long jump.
Julia Cusatis brought home a second-place finish for the Lady Wolves in the 1-mile run.
Boys’ indoor track and field
Little Lions win 4 events
State College won four events at State College Invitational No. 3 on Thursday.
Zachary DeCarmine was first in the 400-meter dash, and Jake Hefkin won the long jump. Stanley Hamilton and Conrad Moore took first and second, respectively, in the high jump.
Joe Messner was second in the 800-meter run. Luke Knipe won the pole vault with a jump of 15-06. And David Wasson was second with a vault of 14-3.
Knipe previously placed at the Millrose Games, where he pole vaulted a personal-best 15-5 for a fourth-place finish. He is currently ranked No. 2 in the state and is in the nation’s top 50.
Lance Hamilton, who has signed at Penn State, was second in the triple jump and long jump. He is currently ranked first in the state and 15th in the nation in the triple jump. He’s also ranked 11th in the state in the long jump.
Wrestling
22 Class 2A wrestlers moving on to regionals
Five St. Joseph’s wrestlers were crowned district champions in their respective weight classes Saturday, as SJCA won the individual team title in the District 6 Class 2A Individual Wrestling Championships.
SJCA’s champs included Amonn Ohl (120 pounds), Zack Witmer (132), Caleb Dowling (145), Tyler Stoltzfus (160) and Kolby Franklin (195). Two other Wolves also advanced to regionals in Keegan Rothrock (152) and Zach Rosenberger (170), who finished second and third, respectively.
Penns Valley tied for second overall in the team race. It qualified six wrestlers — Baylor Shunk (2nd place, 120), Clayton Royer (2nd, 132), Malachi DuVall (2nd, 138), Abraham Allebach (3rd, 160), Carter Felker (5th, 195) and Dillon Covalt (4th, 220).
Bald Eagle Area finished eighth in the team race and had four regional qualifiers: Cooper Gilham (2nd, 113), Garrett Giedroc (4th, 120), Dylan Bisel (2nd, 182) and David Close (2nd, 195). Philipsburg-Osceola was sixth and had five qualifiers: Nick Bryan (6th, 106), Austin Foster (6th, 120), Chase Chapman (3rd, 132), Hunter Weitoish (4th, 152) and Tyler Anderson (6th, 220).
The District 6 Class 3A tournament with Bellefonte and State College will take place this coming Friday-Saturday, with the seedings scheduled to be announced Tuesday night.
Red Raiders thump Shikellamy
Five Bellefonte wrestlers recorded pins Thursday in their team’s 46-22 win over Shikellamy at home.
Among those with falls included Aaron Little (113), Lane Aikey (120), Kenneth Simpson (152), Ethan Richner (160) and Ethan Rossman (195). Other Bellefonte winners included Aidan O’Shea (106), Alex Coppolo (126), Ryan Smith (138) and Andrew Howe (182).
