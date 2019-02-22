10 Centre County wrestlers make Class 2A Southwest Regional semis, lock up spots in PIAAs

Centre County had 22 wrestlers start on the first day of the Class 2A Southwest Regional tournament. When the action was completed Friday, 10 wrestlers made the semifinals to punch their tickets to Hershey and the PIAA championships.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy has the most in six, followed by Penns Valley’s two. Bald Eagle Area and Philipsburg-Osceola, which were making their debuts, pushed one a piece into the semifinals.
There are eight more wrestlers needing at least two wins Saturday inside Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchik Convention and Athletic Complex to clinch their state spots.
The Wolves lead the team race with 62.5 points, which is 13 better than Chestnut Ridge in second. The Rams are the only other county team in the top 10 at seventh with 27 points.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Centre Daily Times
#ReadLocal
Here’s a look at each team after Day 1:
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
Semifinalists: Amonn Ohl (120 pounds), Zack Witmer (132), Caleb Dowling (145), Keegan Rothrock (152), Tyler Stoltzfus (160) and Kolby Franklin (195)
Others alive: Zach Rosenberger (170)
Eliminated: None
Team score: 62.5 points, 1st overall
Recap: Coming off their second straight District 6 crown and crowning five district champions, the Wolves looked just as good at regionals.
They’re on pace to win the regional title.
“District 6 is really good; we are dominating this tournament as a district,” SJCA coach Pat Flynn said. “I’m super happy with how (the Wolves) are responding. I think they are hungry and ready to go.”
Five of the Wolves’ six semifinalists recorded multiple bonus-point wins on the day. The Wolves’ state qualifiers racked up five pins, four major decisions and two technical falls.
Ohl had two major decisions on the day. He opened with a 10-2 win over Elizabeth Forward’s Dylan Bruce and followed with an 11-0 rout of Mount Pleasant’s Noah Teeter.
Witmer has been on a tear and continued that trend by outscoring his two opponents 28-4. He had a 16-1 technical fall to start the day in 3:22 and reached the semifinals with a 12-3 major decision.
Dowling had a big day scoring too. He amassed a 33-3 point advantage over his opponents in 5 minutes, 50 seconds worth of wrestling, not even a whole match. Stoltzfus had two pins and wrestled a total of 4:04. Franklin had a pin in 2:21 and was a point shy of a tech fall in a 20-6 win.
Rothrock opened with a fall in 3:39 but the quarterfinals match against Everett’s Macen Akers may have been a wake-up call. Akers hit a Peterson roll for a reversal, but Rothrock kept from having near-fall points scored against him. In the end, Rothrock added a winning takedown for a 4-2 clincher.
Rosenberger had a fall to start the day in 1:56, but dropped a tough 3-2 decision to McGuffey’s Christian Clutter in the quarterfinals.
“The guys wrestled real well today,” Flynn said. “Amonn always starts us off. Keegan showed a lot of heart. Zach was right in it there with a guy that was 37-2. Semifinals (Saturday) morning is going to be some barn-burners.”
Penns Valley
Semifinalists: Baylor Shunk (120) and Malachi DuVall (138)
Others alive: Clayton Royer (132), Abraham Allebach (160) and Carter Felker (195)
Eliminated: Dillon Covalt (0-2, 220)
Team score: 27 points, 7th overall
Recap: Shunk and DuVall have been nothing but dominant all season long. Each made the district finals of their weight classes last weekend in Altoona.
The duo breezed to the semifinals Friday and locked up their state spots.
“They went out and took care of business. Both guys wrestled well,” Rams coach Joel Brinker said. “These next matches are going to be tough. We are very proud of both of them. Shunky, this is his third trip and, Malachi, his first trip to states, so we are happy for them and their families.”
Shunk went out and just scored points in big ways. He started the day with a 16-1 technical fall in 2:51 over Ellwood City’s Jake Alberts. He made the semifinals with a 20-5 tech fall over Tussey Mountain’s Hunter Horton. Shunk now has 127 wins for his career, which is five shy of the school record held by Curt Decker.
DuVall pinned his way to the semis. He took care of Beth-Center’s Todd Fisher in 2:19 and then stuck Berlin-Brothersvalley’s Clayton Lee in 1:44.
Of the guys left in the consolations, Allebach was the only one to reach the quarterfinals, by pinning Yough’s Jake Sever in 1:51. Royer suffered a 3-2 loss to Burrell’s Bryan Gaul in his opener, and Felker fell to North Star’s Hunter Tremain 9-3.
“You’re always on a roller coaster at regionals. You got to ride the waves,” Brinker said. “It’s ups and downs and the emotions. I think we are in a position that we can still have a very good showing. We knew it was going to be a fight coming here, and that’s what it is.”
Philipsburg-Osceola
Semifinalists: Chase Chapman (132)
Others alive: Hunter Weitoish (152)
Eliminated: Nick Bryan (0-2, 106), Austin Foster (0-2, 120) and Tyler Anderson (0-2, 220)
Recap: As great as the District 6 tournament was for the Mounties, the regional tournament wasn’t as friendly.
However, Chapman had a pretty memorable day.
The junior had two pins with one coming over the top seed and No. 6 guy in the state.
“I’m super happy and proud of Chase,” P-O coach Brad Pataky said. “He really overcame a lot of things. I think this achievement is just a stepping stone on his path, not just wrestling but other things in life.”
Chapman began the day by collecting a pin of Burgettstown’s Austin Ryan with 46 seconds remaining in their match. It set up a quarterfinals match against Quaker Valley’s Conner Redinger, who is the defending 106-pound Southwest Regional champion and third-place finisher in the PIAA championships last year.
Redinger held a 6-4 lead when Chapman collected a takedown and then stuck Redinger in 4:23. The crowd was stunned in silence as much as Chapman, who is just Pataky’s second state qualifier.
“That was crazy,” Chapman said. “He gassed real quick, so I just pushed the pace. It feels real good.”
Weitoish made the quarterfinals with a 9-4 win over McGuffey’s Ethan Barr, who was 33-7 entering the tournament. In the quarterfinals, the Mounties’ wrestler ran into the District 5 champion in North Star’s Alec Supanick. Supanick controlled the match from the get-go in a 8-1 defeat of Weitoish.
“It is a testament to the philosophy that we have with our kids, about just trusting the process,” Pataky said, when asked about his team’s immediate impact in Class 2A. “If you trust that process, good things will happen. We just take it one day at a time and build year by year. This is just one step, that we are moving in the right direction.”
Bald Eagle Area
Semifinalists: Cooper Gilham (113)
Others alive: Garrett Giedroc (120), Dylan Bisel (182) and David Close (195)
Eliminated: None
Team score: 16 points, tied for 17th overall
Recap: Outside of St. Joseph’s, the Eagles are the only other county team to have all of their regional wrestlers still alive.
BEA was able to collect its first Class 2A state qualifier in Gilham, but coach Ron Guenot knows they missed out on another one.
“We would’ve like to get Close through there,” Guenot said. “It’s good to have all four guys back (Saturday), but when you get into a situation where the door is open, you got to go through it. Hopefully, he will rebound and get the next-best thing (Saturday).”
Gilham never seemed fazed by the new stage. He began the day with a 10-1 major decision over Quaker Valley’s Justin Richey.
The sophomore made the semifinals with a 7-0 shutout of Meyersdale’s Trevor Donaldson, who was the runner-up in District 5. He’ll take on Elizabeth Forward’s Ryan Michaels, who is 37-1, Saturday morning.
“Cooper did a great job. He deserves it,” Guenot said. “He works hard and wanted it. We are going to build upon the qualifying.”
Close didn’t have any problems in his 10-1 opening day win over Keystone Oaks’ Gavin Hutchinson. However, against Tussey Mountain’s Damon Lemin, the runner-up in District 5, he had to go to sudden victory.
Close was in on a double-leg takedown near the edge of the mat late in the sudden-victory period. He came to a stop under a sprawling Lemin, who then spun around for the winning takedown with five seconds left.
Giedroc made the quarterfinals with a 3:54 fall to face the top seed in Burrell’s Ian Oswalt. Giedroc hung tough, but in the end Oswalt pinned the senior in 5:54, sending him to the consolations.
Bisel dropped his first match of the day 8-5, but rebounded to keep his senior season alive with a 7-1 victory.
“One of the things with coaching, there is ups and downs. It’s just the way it goes,” Guenot said. “You always want more. We still got a shot to get four guys to Hershey (Saturday).”
Class 2A Southwest Regional Championships
Friday at Indiana
Team key: Avonworth (A), Bald Eagle Area (BEA), Beaver (B), Bedford (Bed.), Bellwood-Antis (BA), Bentworth (BW), Berlin-Brothersvalley (BB), Beth-Center (BC), Bishop McCort (BM), Blairsville (B), Burgettstown (BT), Burrell (Bu.), Cambria Heights (CH), Carlynton (CY), Central Cambria (CC), Central (C), Central Valley (CV), Chartiers-Houston (C-H), Chestnut Ridge (CR), Claysburg-Kimmel (CK), Derry (D), Elizabeth Forward (EF), Ellwood City (EC), Everett (E), Forest Hills (FH), Fort Cherry (FC), Frazier (F), Freedom (FD), Glendale (G), Highlands (HD), Hopewell (HW), Huntingdon (H), Keystone Oaks (K), Laurel (L), Ligonier Valley (LV), Marion Center (MC), McGuffey (M), Meyersdale (MY), Moshannon Valley (MV), Mount Pleasant (MP), Mount Union (MU), North Star (NS), Northern Bedford (NB), Penn Cambria (PC), Penns Valley (PV), Philipsburg-Osceola (P-O), Portage (P), Quaker Valley (QV), Richland (R), Somerset (S), South Park (SP), South Side Beaver (SSB), Southmoreland (SM), Southern Huntingdon (SH), St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy (SJ), Tussey Mountain (TM), Tyrone (T), Valley (V), Washington (W), West Branch (WB), West Greene (WG), Westmont Hilltop (WH), Yough (Y)
Team scores: 1. St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 62.5, 2. Chestnut Ridge 49.5, 3. Burrell 38, 4. Forest Hills 36.5, T5. Derry 29, T5. Glendale 29, 7. Penns Valley 27, 8. Freedom 25, 9. Quaker Valley 24.5, 10. West Branch 24, T17. Bald Eagle Area 16, 24. Philipsburg-Osceola 13
Quarterfinals
113: Cooper Gilham, BEA, dec. Trevor Donaldson, MY, 7-0; 120: Ian Oswalt, Bu., pinned Garrett Giedroc, BEA, 5:54; Baylor Shunk, PV, tech. fall, 20-5 (5:11); Amonn Ohl, SJ, major dec. Noah Teeter, MP, 11-0; 132: Chase Chapman, P-O, pinned Conner Redinger, QV, 4:23; Zack Witmer, SJ, major dec. Donavin Chambers, EC, 12-3; 138: Malachi DuVall, PV, pinned Clayton Lee, BB, 1:44; 145: Caleb Dowling, SJ, tech. fall Robert Krug, FH, 17-2 (3:04); 152: Keegan Rothrock, SJ, dec. Macen Akers, E, 4-2; Alec Supanick, NS, dec. Hunter Weitoish, P-O, 8-1; 160: Thayne Lawrence, F, pinned Abraham Allebach, PV, 3:50; Tyler Stoltzfus, SJ, pinned Tyler Rios, S, :27; 170: Christian Clutter, M, dec. Zach Rosenberger, SJ, 3-2; 195: Damon Lemin, TM, dec. David Close, BEA, 3-1 (SV); Kolby Franklin, SJ, major dec. Geoff Magin, QV, 20-6
Consolation First Round
106: Shawn Szymanksi, Bu., dec. Nick Bryan, P-O, 7-4; 120: Roland Mills, H, dec. Austin Foster, P-O, 13-6; 132: Clayton Royer, PV, dec. Rocco Ferraro, M, 7-4; 182: Dylan Bisel, BEA, dec. Kolin Walker, WG, 7-1; 195: Carter Felker, PV, dec. Ethan Cain, EF, 7-2; 220: Eric Wagner, R, dec. Tyler Anderson, P-O, 5-2; Isaiah Reed, H, dec. Dillon Covalt, PV, 10-4
Preliminaries
106: Joey Fischer, SP, major dec. Bryan, P-O, 17-4; 113: Gilham, BEA, major dec. Justin Richey, QV, 10-1; 120: Giedroc, BEA, pinned Travis Lasko, V, 3:54; Shunk, PV, tech. fall Jake Alberts, EC, 16-1 (4:51); Eli Brougher, NS, pinned Foster, P-O, :47; Ohl, SJ, major dec. Dylan Bruce, EF, 10-2; 132: Chapman, P-O, pinned Austin Ryan, BT, 5:14; Bryan Gaul, Bu., dec. Royer, PV, 3-2; Witmer, SJ, tech. fall Trevor Pettit, BC, 16-1 (3:22); 138: DuVall, PV, pinned Todd Fisher, BC, 2:19; 145: Dowling, SJ, tech. fall Jake Pail, FD, 16-1 (2:46); 152: Rothrock, SJ, pinned Anthony Navarra, SSB, 3:39; Weitoish, P-O, dec. Ethan Barr, M, 9-4; 160: Allebach, PV, pinned Jake Sever, Y, 1:51; Stoltzfus, SJ, pinned DJ Slovick, BT, 3:37; 170: Rosenberger, SJ, pinned Brendan Moore, SM, 1:56; 182: Bryson Miller, FD, dec. Bisel, BEA, 8-5; 195: Close, BEA, major dec. Gavin Hutchinson, K, 10-1; Franklin, SJ, pinned Zach Rupert, Bu., 2:21; Hunter Tremain, NS, dec. Felker, PV, 9-3; 220: Dominic DeLuca, D, pinned Anderson, P-O, 1:21
Comments