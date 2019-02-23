Bellefonte, State College wrestling combine to crown 5 district champs and advance 16 to Class 3A regionals

Centre County will be bringing back a collection of hardware and awards from the District 6 Class 3A Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Altoona Field House. The only thing missing will be the team trophy.
Bellefonte qualified 10 wrestlers for the Northwest Regional Tournament and State College pushed six wrestlers through. The Raiders crowned four champions — Ryan Smith (126 pounds), Cole Stewart (138), Ethan Richner (152) and Kyle Myers (170) — and the Little Lions also had one in Cole Urbas (195).
Bellefonte coach Mike Maney was voted Coach of the Year after guiding his Red Raiders to a second-place finish with 197 team points, behind first-place Central Mountain, which crowned two champs and accumulated 211 points.
“That was certainly a surprise,” Maney said. “There are a lot of great coaches. It really comes down to the wrestlers. They make you look good. I’m proud of our guys. It’s something I didn’t expect.”
Urbas, who won his third consecutive district title in dominating fashion, was voted Outstanding Wrestler.
State College coach Ryan Cummins, who was sporting a black eye courtesy of a drilling accident with Urbas, said his senior 195-pounder makes his job easier. Urbas had a bye and then pins in 1 minute, 13 seconds and 3:59 in the semifinals and finals.
“He knows what to do,” Cummins added. “I don’t have to tell him much anymore. I talk to him a little bit beforehand. Just little things. He’s grown into a pretty confident wrestler. He knows what to do and when to do it. I can finally kick back and watch a little bit. He does well.”
Maney said he was happy for all of his champs but especially Smith and Stewart, who have each made finals appearances in the past but have come up short.
“Ryan Smith wrestled a really good match and controlled that kid. Cole Stewart lost twice to that kid in the regular season,” Maney said. “Cole’s been consistent. He’s a 100-match winner. To finally get over the hump and get a district title is good for him.”
Winning districts was nothing new for Urbas, who defeated Central Mountain’s Tanner Riggle in the final. Urbas had rolled up a 14-0 lead before he finally cradled him and scored the fall one second ahead of the second-period buzzer.
The University of Pennsylvania commit certainly looked the part.
“We go pretty good. He pushes really hard,” Cummins said. “He’s tough in every position at this point. It’s great to have a kid like that you can wrestle with and go hard. It’s his goal to go out there and dominate. That’s what he’s doing.”
Smith gave Bellefonte its first championship of the night with a 7-1 win over Ethan Kauffman of Mifflin County. Smith worked hard for a first-period takedown and carried that 2-0 lead into the third. From there he picked up the pace, scoring a reversal and three near-fall points to coast home with the win.
Stewart scored a takedown early in the first and then drove Central Mountain’s Cody Coleman to his back and stuck him in 1:29 for the 138-pound championship.
Richner then dominated on his way to the 152-pound title. He opened with a 36-second fall in the semifinals. Then, against Central Mountain’s Alonzo Henry in the finals, he gave up the initial takedown and then rattled off 15 unanswered points before locking up a near-cradle and scoring the fall in 4:36.
“Ethan Richner has been solid all year,” Maney said. “To his credit, he gave up the first takedown and it was a good test mentally for him to rebound and end up coming back and dominating the match.”
Myers, the Raiders’ transfer from West Branch who had previously won a title in Class 2A, wrestled a controlled match in his 3-1 finals win over Nate Fisher of Hollidaysburg.
Maney wasn’t surprised by his solid effort.
“He’s won a district title before,” the Bellefonte coach said. “He gave himself a good position for regionals next week.”
Two Red Raiders, Lane Aikey (120) and Ethan Rossman (182), placed second after losing in the finals. Max Barrier placed third at 220. Aaron Little (113), Alex Coppolo (126) and Logan Simpson (160) all placed fourth and earned berths to the regional tournament.
For State College, Jude Swisher (113) and Owen Woolcott (126) each finished as a runner-up after losses in the finals. Ty Price battled back for a third-place finish at 160, as did Tate McLaughlin at 182. Bailey Weaverling (106) placed fourth to round out the Little Lions’ regionals contingent.
All 16 Centre County wrestlers will be back in Altoona on Friday and Saturday for regionals, along with qualifiers from Districts 4, 8, 9 and 10.
District 6 Class 3A Championships
Saturday at Altoona
Team key: Altoona (A), Bellefonte (B), Central Mountain (CM), Greater Johnstown (GJ), Hollidaysburg (H), Juniata (J), Mifflin County (MC), State College (SC)
Team scores: 1. Central Mountain 211; 2. Bellefonte 197; 3. Mifflin County 184.5; 4. Hollidaysburg 128.5; 5. State College 122; 6. Altoona 113.5; 7. Johnstown 80; 8. Juniata 56.
Outstanding Wrestler: Cole Urbas, State College
Coach of the Year: Mike Maney, Bellefonte
Quarterfinals
106: Luke Hileman, A, bye; Bailey Weaverling, SC, dec. Aidan O’Shea, B, 8-6 SV; Derek Keen, CM, pinned Xavier Adams, H, 1:03; Nic Allison, MC, bye. 113: Jude Swisher, SC, bye; Colin Smilnak, H, won by tech. fall over Jordan Carlucci, A, 16-0 (5:00); Jacob Scaletta, GJ, maj. dec. Aaron Little, B, 11-2; Taylor Weaver, CM, pinned Cade Rishel, MC, 5:24. 120: Christian Fisher, MC, won by tech. fall over Brian Praul, H, 20-5 (2:37).Clayton Leidy, SC, dec. Damion Finnegan, A, 6-3; Johnny Shreffler, CM, dec. Sebastian Kekich, GJ, 6-2; Lane Aikey, B, maj. dec. Cameron Sweigart, J, 9-1. 126: Owen Woolcott, SC, pinned Tansen Miller, J, 1:15; Derek Burk, MC, dec. Alex Coppolo, B, 3-2; Dalton Bechdel, CM, pinned Zack Moore, GJ, 3:55; Matt Sarbo, A, won by tech. fall over Andrew Simpson, H, 18-1 (4:26). 132: Ryan Smith, B, bye; Kayden Busey, CM, maj. dec. Garidan Bridenbaugh, H, 10-2; Jordan Wagner, A, pinned Jacob Gilson, J, :50; Ethan Kauffman, MC, pinned Kyle Martin, SC, 1:43. 138: Cody Coleman, CM, bye; Aaron Sleeth, H, dec. Corey McClellan, A, 4-2; Kyler Everly, MC, dec. Tanner Weiand, J, 6-4; Cole Stewart, B, pinned LaZaire Hinton, GJ, :54. 145: Brock Moore, GJ, pinned Michael McShea, SC, 3:39; Weston Barnes, H, pinned Brady Martin, B, 4:13; Trey Shoemaker, MC, pinned Albert Heister, J, 1:31; Lane Porter, CM, pinned Andrew Beach, A, :54. 152: Ethan Richner, B, bye; Anson Wagner, MC, pinned Kyler Stephens, GJ, 5:27; Alonzo Henry, CM, won by tech. fall over Gavin Wagner, A, 18-2 (4:38); Campbell Walls, H, bye. 160: Trey Kibe, MC, pinned Adam Zerbee, A, 1:28; Ty Price, SC, dec. Caleb Porter, CM, 3-1; Logan Simpson, B, pinned Tyler Smith, GJ, 1:05; Tyler Wileman, J, pinned Devon Datres, H, :55. 170: Kyle Myers, B, bye; Parker Noss, J, dec. Austin Confer, CM, 8-3; Nate Fisher, H, pinned Josiah Lose, SC, 3:50; Brycen Hassinger, MC, pinned Jonah Brandt, A, 1:20. 182: Mason McCready, H, bye; Gage Sutliff, CM, pinned Colin Allmond, A, 4:25; Tate McLaughlin, SC, pinned Jacob Krepps, MC, 3:02; Ethan Rossman, B, bye. 195: Cole Urbas, SC, bye; Andrew Howe, B, dec. Dylan Grassmyer, MC, 4-3; Sammy Barber, GJ, dec. Josh Keirn, A, 5-1; Tanner Riggle, CM, pinned Jesse Weir, H, :12. 220: Gus Dellinger, H, bye; Keon Boyd, GJ, pinned Shamus Walker, A, 1:33; Nikolas Miller, CM, bye; Max Barrier, B, bye. 285: Blaine Davis, MC, bye; Sam Haines, H, pinned Dan Orndorf, B, 3:35; Jacob Edwards, CM, pinned Harrison Schoen, SC, :50; Nate Simmers, A, bye.
Semifinals
106: Hileman pinned Weaverling, 2:38; Allison dec. Keen, 10-6. 113: Swisher pinned Smilnak, 3:15; Weaver pinned Scaletta, 1:22. 120: Fisher dec. Leidy, 6-0; Aikey dec. Shreffler, 7-0. 126: Woolcott dec. Burk, 5-4; Sarbo maj. dec. Bechdel, 13-4. 132: Smith pinned Busey, 3:40; Kauffman dec. Wagner, 7-2. 138: Coleman dec. Sleeth, 11-4; Stewart dec Everly, 4-0. 145: Moore pinned Barnes, :38; Porter dec. Shoemaker, 6-4. 152: Richner pinned Wagner, :36; Henry dec. Walls, 5-4. 160: Kibe pinned Price, 3:27; Wileman pinned Simpson, :11. 170: Myers pinned Noss, 5:17; Fisher dec. Hassinger, 3-2. 182: McCready pinned Sutliff, 2:36; Rossman maj. dec. McLaughlin, 8-0. 195: Urbas pinned Howe, 1:13; Riggle dec. Barber, 6-1. 220: Dellinger pinned Boyd, 1:26; Miller maj. dec. Barrier, 13-4. 285: Davis pinned Haines, 1:13; Simmers dec. Edwards, 6-1.
First-round consolations
106: O’Shea, bye; Adams, bye. 113: Carlucci, bye; Little maj. dec. Rishel, 8-0. 120: Finnegan maj. dec. Praul, 16-4; Kekich pinned Sweigart, :48. 126: Coppolo pinned Miller, 1:54; Simpson won by Med. FF over Moore. 132: Bridenbaugh, bye; Martin pinned Gilson, 1:43. 138: McClellan, bye; Weiand pinned Hinton, :31. 145: Martin pinned McShea, 3:41; Heister maj. dec. Beach, 12-4. 152: Stephens, bye; Wagner, A, bye. 160: Porter maj. dec. Zerbee, 12-4; Smith pinned Datres, 1:48. 170: Confer, bye; Lose pinned Brandt, 3:43. 182: Allmond, bye; Krepps, bye. 195: Grassmyer, bye; Keirn pinned Weir, :46. 220: Walker, bye. Bye. 285: Orndorf, bye; Schoen, bye.
Consolation Semifinals
106: Keen won by tech. fall over O’Shea, 15-0 (4:09); Weaverling pinned Adams, 1:37. 113: Scaletta pinned Carlucci, 2:27; Little dec. Smilnak, 1-0. 120: Shreffler dec. Finnegan, 7-3; Kekich dec. Leidy, 8-6. 126: Coppolo maj. dec. Bechdel, 12-1; Burk pinned Simpson, 4:00. 132: Wagner dec Bridenbaugh, 6-1; Busey maj. dec. Martin, 11-3. 138: Everly dec. McClellan, 4-3; Weiand maj. dec. Sleeth, 10-2. 145: Shoemaker pinned Martin, 2:00; Heister pinned Barnes, 2:53. 152: Walls pinned Stephens, 3:30; Wagner, MC, dec. Wagner, A, 8-3. 160: Simpson dec. Porter, 6-1; Price pinned Smith, 1:13. 170: Hassinger pinned Confer, :44; Noss pinned Lose, 2:05. 182: McLaughlin dec. Allmond, 8-1; Sutliff dec. Krepps, 3-2. 195: Barber dec. Grassmyer, 4-2; Keirn dec. Howe, 2-1. 220: Barrier pinned Walker, :42; Boyd, bye. 285: Edwards pinned Orndorf, :34; Haines pinned Schoen, 2:42.
Fifth-place bouts
106: O’Shea pinned Adams, 1:36. 113: Smilnak pinned Carlucci, 2:07. 120: Leidy dec. Finnegan, 6-4. 126: Bechdel pinned Simpson, :30. 132: Bridenbaugh dec. Martin, 8-2. 138: McClellan dec. Sleeth, 7-5. 145: Barnes dec. Martin, 4-3. 152: Stephens pinned Wagner, A, 3:55. 160: Porter pinned Smith, :48. 170: Confer pinned Lose, 4:08. 182: Krepps dec. Allmond, 4-0. 195: Grassmyer dec. Howe, 4-3 TB. 220: Walker, bye. 285: Orndorf dec. Schoen, 9-4.
Third-place bouts
106: Keen pinned Weaverling, 1:25. 113: Scaletta dec. Little, 4-3. 120: Shreffler dec. Kekich, 4-3. 126: Burk dec. Coppolo, 6-5. 132: Wagner dec. Busey, 6-0. 138: Everly dec. Weiand, 6-4. 145: Shoemaker pinned Heister, 2:01. 152: Walls dec. Wagner, MC, 9-2. 160: Price dec. Simpson, 3-1 SV. 170: Hassinger dec. Noss, 10-3. 182: McLaughlin dec. Sutliff, 7-2. 195: Keirn won by med. Forfeit over Barber. 220: Barrier pinned Boyd, 4:22. 285: Haines dec. Edwards, 1-0.
Championship finals
106: Nic Allison, MC, dec. Luke Hileman, A, 9-5. 113: Taylor Weaver, CM, pinned Jude Swisher, SC, 5:51. 120: Christian Fisher, MC, dec. Lane Aikey, B, 3-2 TB. 126: Matt Sarbo, A, dec. Owen Woolcott, SC, 8-1. 132: Ryan Smith, B, dec. Ethan Kauffman, MC, 7-1. 138: Cole Stewart, B, pinned Cody Coleman, CM, 1:29. 145: Lane Porter, CM, dec. Brock Moore, GJ, 11-6. 152: Ethan Richner, B, pinned Alonzo Henry, CM, 4:36. 160: Trey Kibe, MC, dec. Tyler Wileman, J, 9-3. 170: Kyle Myers, B, dec. Nate Fisher, H, 3-1. 182: Mason McCready, H, dec. Ethan Rossman, B, 4-2 SV. 195: Cole Urbas, SC, pinned Tyler Riggle, CM, 3:59. 220: Gus Dellinger, H, dec. Nikolas Miller, CM, 7-3. 285: Nate Simmers, A, dec. Blaine Davis, MC, 7-3.
