Longtime NFL player, P-O grad Jon Condo to speak at local scholar-athlete awards dinner

Philipsburg-Osceola grad and longtime NFL player Jon Condo was recently announced as the guest speaker for the 22nd annual scholar-athlete awards dinner hosted by the National Football Foundation and Central Pennsylvania’s chapter of the College Hall of Fame.
Condo will address a roomful of area high school student-athletes, along with interested members of the public, March 17 at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased by calling 717-348-3821.
Since the annual banquet started in 1998, the Central Pennsylvania Chapter has awarded $233,000 in scholarship money while honoring 702 scholar-athletes in its 24-county coverage area.
“The Central Pa. Chapter of the National Football Foundation is honored to have Jon Condo as our 2019 scholar-athlete feature speaker,” acting Chapter President Wally Richardson said in a news release. “Jon is a native son of central Pennsylvania, having attended Philipsburg-Osceola High School in nearby Philipsburg and later playing football at the University of Maryland. He is a 10-year-plus veteran of the NFL, and we are elated to have him speak of his experiences to the stellar academic and athletic honorees from across our region.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Centre Daily Times
#ReadLocal
Condo — now 37 years old — spent 13 seasons in the NFL, and he was a two-time Pro Bowler as a long-snapper. He’s best known for his time with the Oakland Raiders, where he played from 2006-2017. He also spent the end of the 2018 season with the Atlanta Falcons, after an injury to their starter.
Comments