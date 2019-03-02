High School Sports

Longtime NFL player, P-O grad Jon Condo to speak at local scholar-athlete awards dinner

By CDT staff reports

March 02, 2019 06:55 PM

Philipsburg-Osceola grad and longtime NFL player Jon Condo was recently announced as the guest speaker for the 22nd annual scholar-athlete awards dinner hosted by the National Football Foundation and Central Pennsylvania’s chapter of the College Hall of Fame.

Condo will address a roomful of area high school student-athletes, along with interested members of the public, March 17 at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased by calling 717-348-3821.

Since the annual banquet started in 1998, the Central Pennsylvania Chapter has awarded $233,000 in scholarship money while honoring 702 scholar-athletes in its 24-county coverage area.

“The Central Pa. Chapter of the National Football Foundation is honored to have Jon Condo as our 2019 scholar-athlete feature speaker,” acting Chapter President Wally Richardson said in a news release. “Jon is a native son of central Pennsylvania, having attended Philipsburg-Osceola High School in nearby Philipsburg and later playing football at the University of Maryland. He is a 10-year-plus veteran of the NFL, and we are elated to have him speak of his experiences to the stellar academic and athletic honorees from across our region.”

Condo — now 37 years old — spent 13 seasons in the NFL, and he was a two-time Pro Bowler as a long-snapper. He’s best known for his time with the Oakland Raiders, where he played from 2006-2017. He also spent the end of the 2018 season with the Atlanta Falcons, after an injury to their starter.

  Comments  

things to do