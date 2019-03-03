HS Sports Week in Review: State College boys win state title in indoor track and field

Here’s everything you missed in high school sports around Centre County from this past week:
Indoor Track & Field
State College boys win state title
State College won the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches’ Association state meet last weekend at Penn State.
Strong performances in the jumping events and relay races helped the Little Lions amass 43.5 team points, 14.5 points ahead of runners-up Central Dauphin East and Neshaminy.
Stanley Hamilton won the triple jump with a leap of 48 feet, 3.25 inches and placed ninth in both the high jump and long jump. Lance Hamilton, Stanley’s brother, finished second in the triple jump and seventh in the long jump.
State College had three top-12 finishers in the pole vault. Luke Knipe came in third, David Wasson eighth and Patrick Osborne 12th.
Jake Hefkin came in fourth in the long jump and 10th in the triple jump, and Conrad Moore finished 12th in the high jump.
Zachary DeCarmine, who finished 11th in the 400-meter dash, was part of three relay teams that medaled for State College.
He teamed with Joe Messner, Marc Allerheiligen and Henry Ballard for a third-place finish in the 3,200-meter relay race and ran with Chase Longenecker, Luke Knipe and Sam Knipe in the 800-meter relay, finishing fifth.
DeCarmine, Messner and Longenecker along with Stanley Hamilton came in seventh in the 1,600-meter relay.
Reed, Kane medal at girls’ state meet
Lindsey Reed overcame a severe ankle injury to finish fourth in the pole vault with a jump of 12 feet at the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches’ Association state meet last weekend at Penn State.
Kileigh Kane came in fifth in the 1-mile run with a time of 4 minutes, 58.42 seconds. Kane, Lizzie Gilpatrick, Elly Haushalter and Emma Maras teamed to finish sixth in the distance medley.
Gilpatrick, Haushalter, Maras and Jordan Reed placed 12th in the 3,200-meter relay, and the 800-meter relay team of Jessica Lose, Casie Eifrig, Alysia Spencer and Shannon Mullin came in 15th.
Noelia Pagano finished 13th in the triple jump, and Gilpatrick was 19th in the 1-mile run.
State College finished 17th in the team standings.
Boys’ basketball
District title eludes Bellefonte in OT
Bellefonte’s Ben McCartney hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send a back-and-forth District 6 Class 5A championship game into overtime Monday, but Johnstown prevailed 75-71 to take the title and end the Red Raiders’ season.
Bellefonte trailed by as many as 11 in the first half, then led by as many as eight in the second half. But the Trojans marched back, chipped away at the deficit and reclaimed a 60-53 lead with less than two minutes left in regulation — before the Raiders again rallied to force overtime.
Bellefonte led early in overtime, but Johnstown got a 3-point play with 16 seconds to go for a 73-71 lead then made two foul shots with four seconds left to seal the championship.
McCartney finished with a game-high 27 points, while Nate Tice added 21 for Bellefonte. Noah Badger, Caleb Rockey and Nick Fisher had six points apiece.
SJCA advances to states
Jack Mangene scored 22 points and pulled down 18 rebounds to help Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy down Blacklick Valley 52-46 in the District 6 Class A consolation game Tuesday at Tyrone Area High School, securing the district’s third and final spot in the state playoffs.
After spraining both ankles early in the game, Cameron Khoza returned to the game and scored 12 second-half points, including a pair of contested 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Ryan Peachey and Zane Thornburg chipped in eight and six points, respectively.
The 19-5 Wolves play WPIAL runner-up Vincentian at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mount Lebanon High School in the first round of the PIAA tournament.
State College’s season ends
State College’s season ended Tuesday with a 97-53 loss to nationally-ranked Kennedy Catholic in the first round of the District 6-8-10 subregional playoffs.
After a close first half, Kennedy Catholic outscored the District 6 champs 62-30 in the second half to take command of the game.
Johnny Friberg and Tommy Friberg scored 12 points to lead the Little Lions, which finished the season at 13-11.
Grace Prep competes at national tourney
Grace Prep finished its season at the National Christian School Athletic Association tournament on the campus of Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Ohio.
The Storm went in 1-2, falling to the Vineyard Bearcats (OH) on Thursday, 51-41, and New Life Christian (N.Y.) on Friday, 48-42, before downing Calvary Baptist Christian (Pa.) on Saturday 65-54.
Grace Prep entered the tournament with a 16-3 record, the team’s best in the past seven years.
“The tournament is a great experience for our players, especially the seniors, and the trip brings the team closer together,” Grace Prep coach David Gindhart said.
As many as 80 member teams of all sizes from 19 different states and two countries competed in the three-day tournament.
Girls’ basketball
SJCA in state playoffs for first time
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy secured its first-ever trip to the state playoffs with a 55-46 win over Blacklick Valley in the District 6 Class A consolation game Tuesday at Tyrone Area High School.
Saint Joseph’s overcame an early 12-point deficit to secure the district’s third and final spot in the PIAA tournament. Selena Mann led SJCA with 22 points, Denaya Poston-Cooper scored 16 points, and Lauren Ott added six points.
The 15-8 Lady Wolves play the WPIAL’s third-place team Quigley Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at North Hills High School in the opening round of the state playoffs.
Penns Valley falls short of repeat
Looking to repeat as district champs, Penns Valley came up one win short of that goal, falling to Penn Cambria in the District 6 Class 3A championship game 78-63 Friday at Mount Aloysius College.
The Lady Rams went on a 16-4 run late in the half for a two-point lead at the break, but Penn Cambria turned up the pressure on defense and outscored Penns Valley 39-22 in the second half to win going away.
Hannah Montminy led Penns Valley with 18 points. Bella Culver scored 16 points.
To make it to that district championship, the Lady Rams beat Central Cambria on Tuesday, 53-45, in the semifinals at Hollidaysburg Area High School.
Trailing by one with 90 seconds remaining, Penns Valley ended the game with a 9-0 run to advance.
Culver was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 29 points. Montminy added 10 points, and Jordan Andrus grabbed 10 rebounds.
Penns Valley (19-6) plays WPIAL fourth-place team South Park at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bald Eagle Area High School in the first round of the state playoffs.
State College advances
State College beat Allderdice 58-46 in the District 6-8-10 subregional game Saturday afternoon at Carrick High School to secure a spot in the Class 6A state playoffs.
The Lady Little Lions play WPIAL third-place team Bethel Park at 6 p.m. Friday at Bald Eagle Area High School in the opening round of the PIAA tournament.
Boys’ swimming
Records fall as State College dominates districts
State College’s dominance of district swimming continued Friday and Saturday with wins in all but two events at the District 6 Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships.
The Little Lions scored 482 points, nearly doubling runner-up Hollidaysburg for its 36th straight district title.
Matt Brownstead set a Class 3A meet and school record in the 50 freestyle with a blazing time of 20.07 seconds Friday then broke his own meet record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 44.53 Saturday.
Noah Witt won two individual events as well, taking the 200 individual medley Friday and winning the 100 backstroke in 51.32 Saturday.
Other first-place individual finishers included Anders Sonsteby (500 freestyle, 4:51.73), Foster Heasley (100 breaststroke, 57.68) and Andy Ladrido (1-meter diving, 463.80).
The Little Lions also won the 400 freestyle relay, the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
In the Class 2A meet, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Reece Bloom won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:00.82. He also took first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.40. Teammate Garrett Gall won the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.78.
The PIAA Swimming & Diving Championships will take place March 13-15 at Bucknell’s Kinney Natatorium. First-place district finishers automatically advance, and at-large bids will be awarded Monday afternoon to other swimmers with qualifying times.
Girls’ swimming
State College sweeps districts
State College swept every event Friday and Saturday at the District 6 Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships, nearly doubling runner-up DuBois’ point total for the district title.
Colleen Adams shattered a 6-year-old meet record in the 500 freestyle Saturday with a time of 5:07.35 — 1.26 seconds better than previous record-holder Juliet Garrigan, of State College, in 2013. Megan Doucette was on Adams’ heels the entire time. The two swam the last leg just one one-hundredth of a second apart, and Doucette finished second in 5:07.43 — which also topped Garrigan’s mark.
Adams also won the 200 freestyle Friday with a time of 1:57.21.
The Lady Little Lions placed first in five other events Friday — the 200 medley relay (1:48.08), 200 freestyle relay (1:43.18), 200 IM (Madelyn Koehle, 2:09.67), 50 freestyle (Abbey Whipple, 24.61) and 100 butterfly (Grace Dangelo, 58.14).
In addition to Adams’ record-breaking performance, four other Lady Little Lions won individual events Saturday while the 400 freestyle relay team came away with gold. Among the winners were Abbey Whipple (100 freestyle, 53.37); Lily Bang (100 backstroke, 1:03.57); Koehle (100 breaststroke, 1:06.48); Morgan Fusco (1-meter diving, 365.55) and the relay team consisting of Grace Dangelo, Sarah Finton, Adams and Whipple (3:37.20).
The Lady Little Lions finished with 455 points. DuBois was second with 232. In the Class 2A meet, Penns Valley finished fifth out of 12 teams with Bellefonte right behind in sixth.
Penns Valley’s Sophia Gerhart broke the meet record in the 200 individual medley for the second straight year Friday with a time of 2:08.51. Gerhart also won the 100 butterfly with a time of 57.21.
She teamed with Anna Butler, Audrey Duck and Abigail Gerhart to win the 200 medley relay in 1:54.99.
Bellefonte’s Zoey Cole won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:12.75 and the 200 freestyle in 1:56.56.
The PIAA Swimming & Diving Championships will take place March 13-15 at Bucknell’s Kinney Natatorium. First-place district finishers automatically advance, and at-large bids will be awarded Monday afternoon to other swimmers with qualifying times.
Wrestling
Bellefonte, State College send 7 to states
Bellefonte and State College combined to send seven wrestlers to the Class 3A state tournament, four going as regional champs.
From Bellefonte, Lane Aikey (120) and Ethan Richner (152) took first place Saturday at the Northwest Regional Championships in Altoona. Cole Stewart (138) and Ethan Rossman (182) both won the consolation finals to finish third, giving Bellefonte four state qualifiers.
Kyle Myers (170) finished fourth, just missing out a trip to Hershey for the PIAA tournament this weekend. Bellefonte finished third in the team standings behind Cathedral Prep and Mifflin County with 121.5 points.
State College crowned two regional champions as well. Jude Swisher (113) and Cole Urbas (195) both won their respective weight classes while Owen Wolcott (126) finished second to give the Little Lions three state qualifiers.
It’s the third straight regional crown for Urbas. He finished second at the state tournament last year and third two years ago.
The Little Lions scored 84.5 points to finish in a fifth place tie with Central Mountain.
