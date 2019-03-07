8 Centre County wrestlers in Class 2A moving on to quarterfinals of state tournament

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chase Chapman, right, opened his Class 2A PIAA Wrestling Championships with a 10-8 win Thursday over Northern Lebanon’s Collin Leonard at 132 pounds in Hershey’s Giant Center. Chapman will next take on Cambridge Springs’ Tye Varndell in Friday’s quarterfinals. Tami Knopsnyder For the CDT