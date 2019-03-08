7 from St. Joseph’s, Penns Valley set to bring back PIAA wrestling medals — with 1 alive for title

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Kolby Franklin (195 pounds), top, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 2A PIAA Wrestling Championships after earning a dominant 23-9 major decision over Bellwood’s Trent Whaley on Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center. Tami Knopsnyder For the CDT