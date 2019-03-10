Sites, times announced for Penns Valley, St. Joseph’s in 2nd round of PIAA girls’ basketball

Centre County has two remaining girls’ teams in the PIAA Basketball Championships — and both Penns Valley and St. Joseph’s learned Sunday the times and places of their second-round games.
In Class 3A, District 6 runner-up Penns Valley will face Beaver at 6 p.m. Tuesday at DuBois High School. In Class A, District 6 third-seed St. Joseph’s will take on Sewickley Academy at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central Cambria.
The Lady Wolves have already made history this season by making their first-ever state tournament and winning their first-ever state tournament game. They defeated Quigley Catholic 52-41 Saturday afternoon to advance to the Sweet Sixteen of the PIAAs.
SJCA’s next opponent, Sewickley Academy, is District 7’s sixth seed — Quigley Catholic was the third seed out of District 7 — and Sewickley beat District 9 champ North Clarion 44-35 to advance.
For Penns Valley, it’s also on the verge of history. It has never before gotten as far as the Elite Eight in the PIAA tournament and, if it wins Tuesday night, it’ll be the first time in program history to make it that far.
It beat South Park — District 7’s fourth seed — on Friday, 49-42, in the opening round of PIAAs.
The Lady Rams’ next opponent follows a similar path as the Lady Wolves’ next opponent. Beaver, the sixth seed out of District 7, advanced after beating District 10 champ Mercyhurst Prep 55-54.
Penns Valley’s record now stands at 20-6, while St. Joseph’s boasts a record of 16-8.
