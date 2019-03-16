State College swimmer Matt Brownstead earns another gold, 2 others named all-state on final day of PIAAs

State College’s Foster Heasley, seen here at districts in the 200 IM, earned all-state honors Saturday in the 100 breaststroke at the PIAA Class 3A Boys' Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell's pool. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com