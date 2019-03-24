HS Week in Review: State College hockey wins league championship

Here’s everything you missed this week in high school sports around Centre County:
Hockey
Little Lions win league
The State College hockey team defeated Central Cambria 5-3 on Tuesday night in the championship game of the Laurel Mountain Hockey League.
Robbie Zimmerman paced the Little Lions with two goals.
No other information was provided.
Boys’ tennis
State College continues winning ways
The Little Lions are now 3-1 on the season after two wins this past week.
State College defeated Chambersburg 5-0 Monday and Mifflin County 5-0 Wednesday.
Against Mifflin County, State College didn’t drop a set. Owen Lloyd, Drew Cagle and Sankar Ramesh won their singles matches, while Ronit Patel-Daniel Xu and Ethan Rowland-Nathaniel Sims won doubles.
The next match for State College is Tuesday against Red Land.
Girls’ lacrosse
Lady Little Lions cruise
State College made quick work of Palmyra on Friday in a dominant 21-5 win.
Four girls finished with hat tricks — including Emily Hall (3 goals, 2 assists), Sally Stahl (3 goals, 2 assists), Elaina Ohlson (4 goals, 1 assist) and Kayla Bennett (3 goals, 1 assist).
Others to lend a hand in scoring barrage included Maddie Tambroni (2 goals, 1 assist), Alyssa Dunlap (2 goals, 2 assists), Allison Houtz (2 goals, 1 assist), Ariana Angus (1 goal) and Phebe Herlocher (1 goal).
Goalie Chloe Snellgrove made two saves, and the JV team won 9-6.
The next game is Monday against Cumberland Valley.
Boys’ volleyball
Little Lions fall in tournament quarters
State College finished second in pool play at the Cambridge Springs Tournament earlier this week but fell in the quarterfinals to Seagertown, 25-16.
The Little Lions’ stat leaders included Jon Bristol (25 kills), Tom Leahey (6 blocks), Ryan Kustaborder (93 assists), Quinn Williams (16 digs) and Andy Vanden Heuval (5 aces). Other notables included Tanner Kuruzovich (23 kills), James Pone (17 kills) and Jeremy Bullock (5 blocks).
“This was our first competition of the year and a nice measuring stick,” coach Kim-Li Kimel said. “We are senior heavy and working through some early maintenance injuries and adjusting our lineups to try to find the right balance.”
The next match will take place 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Central Dauphin East.
Unified bocce
BEA wins state title
Bald Eagle Area’s unified bocce team won the state title Thursday, 6-4, against Columbia at the Giant Center.
It’s just the Eagles’ first season in the sport, which is co-sponsored by the PIAA and Special Olympics. The winter sport allows students with and without special needs to participate in a competitive environment; teams are made up of students with intellectual disabilities, known as “athletes,” and regular-ed students, known as “partners.”
The Eagles trailed 4-0 in the title game before rallying to win.
The winning team included Chelsea Butterworth, Alyssa Packer, Nick Zink, Josh Zink, Fay Shaheen, Emily Gardner, Jordan Bonsell and Bridget Esenwine.
“I don’t know if ‘surprised’ is the right word, but it was just amazing,” BEA coach Erica Milliron said earlier this week. “Bocce has become part of our school culture, and it’s improved our school culture. This whole program has been wonderful.”
Baseball, softball
Seasons start Monday
Spring is upon Centre County — and so are the baseball and softball seasons.
Here are the games to look forward to Monday:
- State College baseball at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
- State College softball at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
- Bellefonte baseball vs. Tyrone, 4:30 p.m.
- Penns Valley baseball at Central, 4:30 p.m.
- Penns Valley softball vs. West Branch, 4:30 p.m.
- Philipsburg-Osceola baseball vs. Huntingdon, 4:30 p.m.
- Bald Eagle Area baseball vs. Clearfield, 4:30 p.m.
To have your games appear in HS Week in Review, please email the results to cdtscores@centredaily.com by noon Sunday.
