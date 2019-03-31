HS Week in Review: P-O’s Kam Harris makes early impact in softball win

Here’s everything you missed this past week in high school sports around Centre County:
Softball
P-O cruises past Bellefonte
Philipsburg-Osceola’s opener against Huntingdon on Tuesday was postponed, but it broke out against Bellefonte on Thursday with an 11-1 win.
The Lady Raiders led 1-0 after three innings before P-O took the lead with two in the fourth and tacked on seven more in the fifth to break the game open.
Roselyn Weaver went 3 for 4 with a home run and a double. She scored twice and knocked in three. Kamryn Harris homered as well and struck out 11 over six innings, giving up just two hits to get the win.
Adria Lewis, Rachel Simpson and Kendra Carns each had two hits. All three doubled as part of the Lady Mounties’ 16-hit attack.
BEA starts perfect
Bald Eagle Area went 2-0 in its first week, dominating Clearfield 17-2 on Tuesday and slipping past Central 7-5 on Friday.
Against Clearfield, the Lady Eagles hit four home runs in the rout. Madison Peters hit a three-run shot and knocked in a total of four runs. She pitched a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking just one.
Marina Shawley, Kaylegh Kinley and Maddie Perry homered as well, and Makena Baney had three hits and two RBIs.
“We played errorless defense. We also had timely hitting up and down the lineup,” BEA coach Don Lucas said. “For the first game and the only second time outside on a field I was very pleased with our energy and effort.”
The Lady Eagles followed that up with a 7-5 home win over Central on Friday.
BEA took the early lead with two in the first. After Baney scored on a throwing error, Peters hit her second home run of the season. The Lady Eagles tacked on three in the second to make it 5-0. A Baney groundout brought home one run then Mara Hockenberry drove in two more with a single to center.
Bald Eagle scored single runs in the fourth and the fifth, then held off a late Central comeback attempt. Hockenberry finished with two hits and three RBIs. Peters, Shawley and Autumn Tobias each had two hits as well.
Peters struck out eight of the first nine Central batters she faced and finished with 14 Ks in the win.
Lady Rams go 1-2
Penns Valley opened its softball season with one win in three games, beating West Branch 7-0 in Monday’s opener but falling to Central 7-6 and Tyrone 5-2.
On Monday, in the 7-0 victory against West Branch, the Lady Rams were led by Kendra Bumgardner’s three singles, as the team banged out nine hits. Avelyn Van Heyst also knocked in a pair of runs, while Lydia Collison struck out four to get the win.
Against Central on Tuesday, Penns Valley dropped a one-run decision, falling to the Lady Dragons at home 7-6. The Lady Rams rallied to take a 6-5 lead in the fifth before Central got two in the seventh for the win.
Kailen Winkelblech homered in the loss. She scored twice and knocked in two. Kaylah Thompson drove in two as well, and Bumgardner had a pair of singles and a double.
Penns Valley finished up the season’s first week with a 5-2 loss to Tyrone on Friday. Kaylah Thompson had two hits for the Lady Rams, and Bumgardner struck out six in the loss.
Bellefonte goes 1-2 on the week
The Lady Red Raiders got their season off on the right foot with a 5-0 win over Tyrone on Tuesday, but dropped two games later in the week in an 11-1 loss to Philipsburg-Osceola on Thursday and a 13-3 loss Friday to Central Mountain.
No other details were provided to the CDT.
State College splits 2 games
The Lady Little Lions split their two games this past week, beating Red Land 17-6 Tuesday but falling to Chambersburg 12-2 Wednesday.
No other details were provided to the CDT.
Baseball
BEA starts 1-1
Bald Eagle Area dropped its season opener Monday, falling to Clearfield 10-1, but bounced back with a 4-0 win Thursday over Central.
In the opener, Clearfield took advantage of 10 walks and five errors to break the game open. BEA left 13 men on base.
Matt Reese had a double for the Eagles. Nick Maynard took the loss.
The Eagles earned a better result three days later when they bounced back with the 4-0 win over Central. Noah Williamson pitched a complete game three-hitter, striking out four and walking just one.
BEA scored all four of its runs in the fifth.
After Kael Gardner doubled home Garret Greene with the first run of the game, Reese reached on an error that brought Gardner and Jaden Jones around. Dylan Bisel capped the rally with sac fly that scored Reese.
Bellefonte drops 2
The Red Raiders suffered a heart-breaking first week, dropping two games by one run. Bellefonte fell to Tyrone 4-3 Monday and 9-8 to Philipsburg-Osceola on Thursday.
In the opener against Tyrone, Bellefonte took an early 3-0 lead. But, after getting one back in the third, the Golden Eagles scored three in the top of the sixth for a 4-3 win.
Robert Marsh led the Red Raiders with two hits, and C.J. Funk knocked in a run in the first with a double. Starter Ashton Wetzler gave up just two hits and one run, striking out five in four innings.
No details were provided for the P-O game, which took place in Philipsburg.
Penns Valley splits week’s games
The Rams finished 1-1 after the first week, falling to Central 3-1 on Tuesday but bouncing back Friday with a 1-0 win over Juniata Valley.
Against Central, Colby Sweitzer paced Penns Valley by going 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles. Dylan Treaster had a double as well, while Cameron Shaffer knocked in the team’s lone run.
Mason Lieb pitched 4.1 innings of hitless ball, striking out three, in relief of starter Jesse Darlington.
Logan Snyder was a big reason for the Rams’ win later in the week. Against Juniata Valley, he pitched a complete game shutout, giving up just four hits while striking out four. He also knocked in the only run of the game with a single in the first and finished with a team-high three hits.
Little Lions at .500
State College evened its record at 1-1 in the first week of the season, falling to Red Land 8-2 Tuesday but beating Chambersburg 7-4 Wednesday.
No other details were provided to the CDT.
P-O off to perfect 2-0 start
The Mounties had an ideal first week, beating Huntingdon Area 4-1 Monday and then slipping past Bellefonte 9-8 Thursday. Both games were at home.
No other details were provided to the CDT.
Girls’ track and field
State College cruises
State College won 12 of 18 events in a 97-53 home win over Mifflin County on Tuesday.
Lyndsey Reed (100 dash), Casie Eifrig (400 dash) and Jessica Lose (200 dash) all won individual sprint events. Kileigh Kane (800 run) and Emma Maras (1600 run) took first in distance races while Rachael Spencer won the 100 hurdles.
The Lady Little Lions won all three relay races as well.
In the field events, Chidere Oputa won the discus throw, Magan Yerak was first in shot put, and Noelia Pagano took the long jump.
P-O splits double dual
Philipsburg-Osceola split a double dual meet Tuesday at Huntingdon, knocking off Central 78.5-67.5 and falling to Huntingdon 90-60.
Sam Bainey led the Lady Mounties with wins in three events. She finished first in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and high jump.
Abby Lumadue (400 dash), Natalie Shaw (1600 run), Katie Trentham (3,200 run), Reilly Vroman (shot put) and Kalista Butler (pole vault) won for P-O as well.
Lady Rams upend Tyrone
Penns Valley won 12 of 18 events Tuesday to down Tyrone 96-50.
Jadyn Butler, Kelsey Hull and Jordan Andrus all won a pair of individual events. Butler took first in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, Hull won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs while Andrus was the leader in shot put and discus.
Olivia Swartz (100 dash), Anna Stitzer (400 dash), Cameron Upcraft (high jump) and Kailee Grenoble (pole vault) won individual as well.
The Lady Rams also got victories in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
Bellefonte beats BEA, Clearfield
Bellefonte swept both ends of tri-meet Tuesday, defeating Bald Eagle Area 90-60 and Clearfield 88-60. BEA lost to Clearfield as well 103.5-46.5.
Bellefonte’s Chelsea Robson won three events, taking first in the 400 run, long jump and triple jump.
Others to take first included Sara Tressler (100 dash), Katheryn Morgante (800 run), Amaya Rothrock (1600 run), Juliet Pope (200 dash), Phoebe Rowland (high jump), Hannah McKeague (pole vault), Jasmine Kozel (javelin) and Amber Shirey (3200 run).
Sarah Holler won three field events for the Lady Eagles. She was first in the shot put, discus and javelin.
Rachel Veneziano won both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles while Caitlin Taylor took first in the 200 dash and pole vault. Elyssa Greene won the high jump.
Holler also finished second in the shot put and fourth in the javelin Saturday at the annual Igloo Meet in Altoona.
SJCA fares well at invitational
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Izzy Warren won the triple jump with a leap of 34-0.5 Saturday at the Mount Lebanon Invitational. She also finished fourth in the long jump and sixth in the 100 hurdles.
Clare Marsh finished second in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 100 hurdles for the Lady Wolves. Sera Mazza and Julia Cusatis were third and fourth, respectively, in the 1,600.
Cusatis added a fourth place in the 800. Kathlen Simander and Myah Chappell finished third and fifth, respectively, in the 400.
Boys’ track and field
Little Lions dominate
State College scored a 110-40 home victory over Mifflin County on Tuesday.
Zachary DeCarmine and Lance Hamilton each won a pair of individual events for the Little Lions. DeCarmine took first in the 300 hurdles and 200 dash, and Hamilton was the top finisher in the long jump and triple jump.
Sam Knipe (100 dash) and Marc Allerheiligen (400 dash) won sprint events as well, while Lokey Howell finished first in the 110 hurdles.
State College took four other field events: Jereme Thompson (discus), Titus Thompson (shot put), Conrad Moore (high jump) and Ian Dorefice (pole vault) all notched victories.
Rams fall in tight meet
Penns Valley dropped a close one to Tyrone on Tuesday, 76-73.
Matthew Manning was a double-winner for the Rams, taking first in the 400 dash and pole vault. Other first-place finishers for Penns Valley included Alex Hammer (110 hurdles), Colton Sands (1600 run), Brendan Colwell (800 run), Thad Smith (3200 run) and Max Engle (discus).
The Rams also won the 1,600 relay.
P-O goes 1-1 at tri-meet
Philipsburg-Osceola went 1-1 in a tri-meet Tuesday at Huntingdon. The Mounties defeated Central 83-67 but lost to host Huntingdon team 79-71.
Matt McClenahan was a double-winner in the long jump and high jump. Ron Pinto (pole vault), Will Rishel (high jump), Nate Howell (shot put) and Josh Rea (javelin) won field events as well.
Ashton Crownover took first in a pair of distance races, winning the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. Andrew Faust (300 hurdles), Matt Shimmel (800 run) and Braeden Fenton (400 dash) won races.
Bellefonte beats BEA, falls to Clearfield
Bellefonte split a tri-meet Tuesday, defeating Bald Eagle Area 95-55 and losing to Clearfield 77-72. BEA lost to Clearfield as well 103.5-46.5.
Austin Melius, Andrew Hovis and Max Kroell each won a pair of event for Bellefonte. Melius was first in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs, Hovis took the triple jump and pole vault and Kroell led in the shot put and discus. Other Red Raiders to win events included Jacob Hummel (100 dash), Logan Naspinski (300 hurdles), Daniel Methven (800 run), Moryelle Fernandez (long jump) and William Brininger (javelin).
For Bald Eagle Area, Cabel Spackman (110 hurdles), Richard Taylor (400 dash) and Juda Eveleth (200 dash) brought home first-place finishes in the track events while Kaden Bittinger (long jump), Peter VanCise (high jump), and Asher Burket (javelin) won field events.
SJCA competes at invitational
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Carter Kauffman won the 1,600 run with a time of 4:33.55 at the Mount Lebanon Invitational on Saturday.
He combined with Jonah Clark, Aidan Cross, and Sam Palmer later in the day for a third-place finish in the 1,600 relay. Josh Hershbine added a fifth-place performance in the 3,200 run.
Boys’ volleyball
State College off to strong start
State College opened its dual match season Tuesday at home with a 3-0 win over Central Dauphin East, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17.
Tommy Leahey led the Little Lions with eight kills and two blocks while Ryan Kustaborder had 30 assists to go along with three aces. Jon Bristol had seven kills, and Quinn Williams led the team with 11 digs.
“The senior-heavy lineup showcased a strong middle presence in Tom Leahey complemented by the passing and defense of Quinn Williams,” coach Kim-Li Kimel said.
The Little Lions then downed Altoona 25-11, 25-19, 25-16 Thursday, improving to 2-0 on the season.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve faced Altoona in league play,” Kimel said. “This is their first year in the Mid-Penn League. We looked forward to re-establishing competition with them.”
Tanner Kuruzovich led the team with 14 kills, and Jeremy Bullock added eight kills. Kustaborder dished out 39 assists and had a pair of aces from the service line.
“We’re working through several injuries and some illness, but the guys put up some impressive numbers,” Kimel added. “Ryan Cymbor stepped into the lineup and had an immediate impact in team energy.”
State College wrapped up the week with a trip to Northeastern High School on Saturday for the 40-team Bobcat Invitational Tournament.
The Little Lions went 7-1 in preliminary action and won its first round tournament match against Liberty 15-8, 15-9 before falling to Seneca Valley in the quarterfinals 25-8, 16-14.
Twelve of the 40 teams in the field are ranked in the state top 10 in either Class 2A or 3A.
Leahey had 12 blocks on the day while Kustaborder dished out 84 assists. Bristol and Kuruzovich tied for the team-lead with 22 kills each. Williams had 11 digs and five service aces.
Girls’ lacrosse
Lady Little Lions go 2-1 on week
After starting the week with a 15-9 loss to Mid-Penn rival Cumberland Valley on Monday, State College downed Trinity 22-8 Thursday and then defeated Northern York 15-5 Saturday in the home opener.
Led by Emily Hall’s six goals and three assists, four players had hat tricks against Trinity. Sally Stahl and Elaina Ohlson each scored five times, and Alyssa Dunlap found the back of the net three times.
Ariana Angus added a pair of tallies. Chloe Snellgrove made three saves in goal.
Stahl led the team in scoring against Northern York with four goals and three assists. Hall, Ohlson, Maddie Tambroni and Phebe Herlocker each scored twice.
Snellgrove and Grace Jones shared time in goal, making two saves apiece.
To have your games appear in HS Week in Review, please email the results to cdtscores@centredaily.com by noon Sunday.
