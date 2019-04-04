P-O softball slips past Bald Eagle Area in early-season rivalry game

Bald Eagle Area’s Maddie Peters is congratulated by her teammates after her out of the park homer during the game against Philipsburg-Osceola on Thursday, April 4, 2019. adrey@centredaily.com

The rivalry between Bald Eagle Area and Philipsburg-Osceola lived up to lofty expectations Thursday.

P-O’s Roselyn Weaver smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to give her team the 5-4 lead, as the Lady Mounties held on following a scoreless seventh. P-O remains undefeated in the second week of the season at 3-0, while the Lady Eagles are now 3-1.

The rivalry game was back-and-forth affair that featured three lead changes. P-O boasted an early 3-0 advantage heading into the fifth frame. But that’s when Bald Eagle Area jumped ahead by scoring four runs — including a three-run homer by sophomore Madison Peters, which is already her third on the season.

Philipsburg-Osceola wasn’t about to be denied. In the bottom of the sixth, with P-O trailing 4-3, the Lady Mounties’ Weaver smacked the two-run homer that put P-O ahead for good.

Still, P-O coach Jim Gonder wasn’t about to get ahead of himself.

“It’s nice to win, but it’s the third game of the year,” he said. “We won, that’s great. But it’s not going to define either team’s season. We just try to get better every time we play.”

Leaders for P-O included Rachel Simpson, who had a two-run double; Madison Lucas, who recorded a homer; Kam Harris, who picked up the pitching win and Adria Lewis, the catcher who threw out a runner on a nice play.

“Defensively,” Gonder added, “it was good high school softball.”

Philipsburg-Osceola will next host Clearfield on Saturday, while Bald Eagle Area will travel to Williamsport Area on Saturday.