HS Week in Review: Penns Valley baseball wins 2 out of 3

Here’s everything you missed this past week in high school sports around Centre County:

Baseball

Rams take 2 out of 3

Penns Valley started the week off hot, beating Bald Eagle Area 5-2 and Milton 21-5 before falling to Bellefonte 4-2 in extra innings.

On Tuesday, against the Eagles, Penns Valley scored four runs in the top of the seventh to pull out the 5-2 win. Cameron Shaffer doubled in the go-ahead run for the Rams in the seventh to give Aaron Tobias the win.

Tobias allowed just one run on two hits and struck out six in five innings of relief work.

Dylan Treaster led Penns Valley with three of the team’s eight hits. BEA’s Nick Maynard gave up just one unearned run and struck out eight through six innings.

“Nick Maynard pitched way too good of a game to lose, but PV decided they wanted it more in the end. Credit them,” BEA coach James Gardner said.

Penns Valley’s momentum carried into Wednesday as well when the Rams soundly defeated Milton 21-5. Led by Logan Snyder’s two doubles and two home runs, Penns Valley put the game away early with 10 runs in the second inning and 10 more runs in the third.

Shaffer, Cole Breon, Aidan Brinker, Malachi Thompson and Colby Sweitzer had multiple hits as well.

The loss to Bellefonte, in extra innings, came Saturday.

Bellefonte splits week’s games

The Red Raiders went 1-1 this past week, falling to Central 13-1 on Tuesday before rebounding later in the week to beat Penns Valley in extra innings, 4-2.

Against Central, Bellefonte gave up eight runs in the top of the first as the Scarlet Dragons went on to a 13-1 five-inning, mercy-rule win. Dylan Focht banged out three hits at the plate for Central and gave up just two hits while striking out eight on the mound.

Nick Capparelle and C.J. Lauck had the Red Raiders’ hits. C.J. Funk knocked in the team’s lone run in the third, but Central responded with four runs in the fourth to sew up the win.

On Saturday, the Red Raiders bounced back with a 4-2 extra-innings win over Penns Valley.

Tied 2-2 after seven innings, Dylan Young singled home two runs in the top of the eighth to give Bellefonte the win. It was one of two hits on the day for Young to lead the team.

Funk scored two runs for the Raiders, and Seth Shuey had an RBI double. Ashton Wetzler pitched seven strong innings to get the win, giving up just one earned run on three hits and striking out seven.

Derek Fravel struck out two in the bottom of the eighth for the save.

P-O slips past Clearfield

Philipsburg-Osceola scored a run in the top of the seventh to edge Clearfield 2-1 Tuesday.

After Carson Jones doubled to start the seventh, Trey Shaw brought him home with a single to right field.

Ryan Whitehead pitched into the seventh for the win. He gave up just one run on five hits while striking out six and walking just one. Jones got the final two outs for the save.

Shaw and Ryan Kephart each had two hits for the Mounties. That was the Mounties’ only game of the week, after Friday’s game against Bald Eagle Area was postponed until Wednesday.

BEA goes 0-1

As mentioned above, Bald Eagle Area fell to Penns Valley 5-2 Tuesday. It was the Eagles’ only game of the week after the contest against Philipsburg-Osceola was postponed until Wednesday.

Little Lions go 1-1 on week

State College fell to Cumberland Valley 9-1 Tuesday but bounced back with a 12-1 win over Carlisle on Thursday.

Softball

P-O slips past Lady Eagles

P-O’s Roselyn Weaver smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to give her team the 5-4 win Thursday, as the Lady Mounties held on following a scoreless seventh.

“It’s nice to win, but it’s the third game of the year,” Lady Mounties coach Jim Gonder said. “We won, that’s great. But it’s not going to define either team’s season. We just try to get better every time we play.”

Madison Lucas homered earlier in the game, and Rachel Simpson had a two-run double, helping the Lady Mounties build a 3-0 lead after four innings.

The Lady Eagles took the lead with four in the fifth. After Madison Fisher scored on a Makena Baney single, Madison Peters hit a three-run homer to give BEA the lead.

Kam Harris got the win. Peters took the loss. Baney led BEA with 3 hits.

P-O was scheduled to take on Clearfield on Saturday, but no score or details were provided to the CDT.

BEA goes 2-1 on week

Bald Eagle Area opened the week Monday with an 8-5 win over Penns Valley then fell to Philipsburg-Osceola 5-4 Thursday before rebounding with a 2-1 win over Williamsport on Saturday.

On Monday, trailing 5-1 after four innings, Bald Eagle Area scored three in the fifth and took the lead with another four runs in the sixth in the 8-5 win over the Lady Rams. Mara Hockenberry had three hits, three stolen bases, three RBIs and two runs scored to the lead the Lady Eagles’ rally.

Maddy Perry hit two doubles and scored a run while Kayleigh Kinley homered and knocked in two. Maddie Peters got the win in relief, striking out three.

Penns Valley grabs 2 wins





Penns Valley opened the week with an 8-5 loss against Bald Eagle Area, but it rallied in a big way by winning two later in the week in dominating fashion -- a 23-0 win over East Juniata and a 13-7 win over Bellefonte.

Against BEA on Monday, Caroline Collison led the Lady Rams with three hits. And Allie O’Brien recorded a three-run homer in the loss.

Penns Valley bounced back from the tough loss with a 23-0 blitzing of East Juniata in three innings Wednesday. The Lady Rams scored nine in the first and 11 in the second before bringing the mercy-rule into effect with three more in the third.

Jordan Anderson led the team with four hits. Her three singles and a double led to three RBIs and four runs scored. Lydia Collison knocked in four and scored three on a double and pair of singles. Brianna Bressler and Kendra Bumgardner each had three RBIs as well.

Bumgardner gave up just one hit and struck out three to get the win.

On Thursday, against Bellefonte, Penns Valley won 13-7 after stretching their 1-0 lead after the first with four in the second and three in both the third and fourth innings.

Ryleigh Cain and Avelyn Van Heyst homered for PV. O’Brien had four hits and Bumgardner three to lead the team’s 13-hit attack.

Mallorie Smith, Sara DeHaas, Hanna Lauck, Lissi Przybys and Lily Gardner each had two hits for Bellefonte. Lauck drove in two runs, and Przybys scored a pair of runs.

Bellefonte searching for 1st win

The Lady Red Raiders dropped two games this past week, losing to Central 6-5 Monday and then falling to Penns Valley 13-7.

Central scored six runs on eight hits while the Raiders’ five runs came on 11 hits. Both teams committed an error.

Dylan Claycomb got the win for the Lady Dragons. Emily Pugh took the loss.

State College splits week’s games

The Lady Little Lions went 1-1 this past week, falling to Cumberland Valley 4-3 Tuesday but beating Carlisle 16-1 on Thursday.

Girls’ track and field

Lady Rams beat Bellefonte, Huntingdon

Penns Valley won both ends of a double dual meet Tuesday, downing Huntingdon 95-54 and Bellefonte 90-59.

Jadyn Butler, Kelsey Hull and Jordan Andrus led the Lady Rams with wins in two events each. Butler took both the 100 and 300 hurdles. Hull won both the 1,600 and 3,200 distance runs, and Andrus was first in the long jump and shot put.

Olivian Swartz (100), Bella Culver (200), Leah Beben (high jump), Maddie Bair (discus), Anna Stitzer (400), Alicia Yoder (800) and Anna Butler (triple jump) picked up victories as well.

Bellefonte picked up a 79.7-70.5 win over Huntingdon. For Bellefonte, Chelsea Robson brought home wins in three events, taking the 400, triple jump and long jump. Mia Elmore won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs over Huntingdon.

Amaya Rothrock (800), Hannah McKeague (pole vault), Alyssa Bickle (javelin) and Jasmine Kozel (shot put) were winners as well.

BEA downs Central

Sarah Holler’s wins in three field events helped Bald Eagle Area bring home an 85-63 win from Central on Tuesday.

Holler was first in the shot put, discus, and javelin. Rachel Veneziano won both the 100 and 300 hurdles while Anna Cingle (3200) and Rosalie Sowers (high jump) took events as well.

The Lady Eagles also won all three relay races.

State College thumps Chambersburg

State College got wins in 12 events in a 91-59 victory over Chambersburg on Tuesday.

Rachael Spencer and Noelia Pagano each won a pair of individual events for the Lady Little Lions with Spencer finishing first in the 100 hurdles and high jump and Pagano taking the long jump and triple jump. Lyndsey Reed (100), Lizzie Gilpatrick (1600), Casie Eifrig (400), Emma Maras (800), Makenzie Graham (200), Kileigh Kane (3200) and Jenna Kokoskie (pole vault) also won individual events.

SJCA sets 3 meet records in win

Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy set three meet records on its way to the team title Saturday at the United Invitational in Armagh.

Julia Cusatis set a meet record in winning the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 23.16 seconds while a pair of relay teams set new meet standards. The 3,200 relay team consisting of Cusatis, Myah Chappell, Kathleen Simander and Sera Mazza won the event in 9:45.24, and the Chappell, Simander, and Mazza joined with Clare Marsh to take the 1,600 relay in 4:13.12, both meet records.

Izzy Warren won the 100 hurdles, finished second in the long jump and third in the triple jump. Marsh won the 300 hurdles. Chappel added a fifth in the 400, while Simander turned in a runner-up performance in the 800.

Marsh and Warren combined with Madi Mazza and Ava Starks in the 400 relay to finish fourth in a school-record time of 54.29. Kate Youngmark was runner-up in the 3,200 and sixth in the 1,600.

Boys’ track and field

Bellefonte downs PV, Huntingdon

Bellefonte had five double event winners in a double dual meet sweep of Penns Valley and Huntingdon on Tuesday. The Red Raiders beat Penns Valley 93-56 and knocked off the Bearcats 105-44.

Jacob Hummel (100 and 200), Austin Melius (800 and 1,600), Logan Von Gunden (400 and long jump), Andrew Hovis (triple jump and pole vault) and Max Kroell (shot put and discus) combined to win 10 events. Archer Jewell (javelin), Logan Naspinski (300 hurdles) and Eric Bennett (3200) had wins as well.

PV edged Huntingdon 76-74 to pick up a split. Malachi Duvall and Kasey Selner each won a pair of field events for the Rams.

Duvall was first in the long jump and high jump, and Selner took the discus and javelin. Alex Hammer (110 hurdles), Colton Sands (1600), Matthew Manning (400), Branston Peese (300 hurdles) and Thad Smith (3200) won events as well.

BEA drops heartbreaker

Bald Eagle Area dropped a tight one at Central on Tuesday, 76-74.

Camden Comly (3,200), Owen Irvin (triple jump), Nathan Hoover (discus), Asher Burkett (javelin), and Nick Turner (pole vault) won events. The Eagles also took first in the 400 and 3,200 relays.

Little Lions win big

State College won 11 events on its way to a 95-55 win over Chambersburg on Tuesday.

Luke Knipe led the Little Lions with wins in the 100 and long jump. Lokey Howell (110 hurdles), Sean Adams (1600), Zach DeCarmine (300 hurdles), Marc Allerheiligen (800), Conrad Moore (high jump), Ian Dorefice (pole vault) and Lance Hamilton (triple jumps) won events as well. The team also took first in the 400 and 3,200 relays.

SJCA’s Kauffman sets record

Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Carter Kauffman set a meet record in the 3,200 run Saturday at the United Invitational in Armagh, completing the race in 10 minutes, 8.38 seconds.

Josh Hershbine and Jonah Clark added third place finishes in the mile and 800, respectively. Kauffman, Hershbine and Clark teamed with Asa Reynolds for a fifth place finish in the 1,600 relay.

The team came in 10th overall in what coach Jayson Jackson called a strong field featuring many top District 6 Class 2A teams.

Boys’ tennis

Little Lions improve to 6-3

State College improved to 6-3 on the season with a pair of 5-0 wins last week.

The Little Lions followed up Monday’s win over Mechanicsburg with a victory over Cedar Cliff on Thursday. Owen Lloyd, Drew Cagle and Sankar Ramesh won in singles play against Mechanicsburg. The duos of Ronit Patel and Daniel Xu and Ethan Rowland and Nathaniel Sims were winners in doubles action.

Cagle, Ramesh and Patel were the singles winners in the Cedar Cliff match. Xu teamed with Alex Mullen while Rowland joined with Evan Jones to take both doubles matches.

Boys’ volleyball

Little Lions cruise

State College easily defeated Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic on Tuesday in three straight games, 25-12, 25-11, 25-7.

“We had a quick trip down to see Bishop Guilfoyle. They’re under the direction of a new coaching staff,” SC coach Kim-Li Kimel said. “Jon Bristol had a strong night leading in two major categories.”

Bristol had six kills and eight service aces. Quinn Williams and Tanner Kuruzovich each had four digs, and Ryan Kustaborder dished out 24 assists.

Girls’ lacrosse

State College grabs double-digit win

State College thumped Carlisle 18-3 Tuesday at Memorial Field before going on to beat Mechanicsburg 22-14 on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Sally Stahl led the team with four goals and two assists. Emily Hall, Alyssa Dunlap and Elaina Ohlson all had the hat trick with three goals, and Phebe Herlocher added a pair of goals.

Chloe Snellgrove and Grace Jones shared time in goal with each one getting a save.

The Lady Little Lions then got goals from seven different players in the 22-14 win over Mechanicsburg. Ohlson poured in seven goals and added an assist to lead SC.

Stahl and Dunlap each scored four times, and Stahl assisted on four others. Emily Hall added three goals and three assists.

Bellefonte loses to Dallas

Bellefonte lost to Dallas on Thursday 14-5.

