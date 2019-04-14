HS Week in Review: State College’s Sally Stahl sets career marks in girls’ lacrosse wins

State College’s Sally Stahl, seen here last season, set career-best single-game marks this past week. She scored a career-high eight goals against Red Land and also had 13 points (seven goals, six assists) against Selinsgrove. adrey@centredaily.com

Here’s everything you missed this past week in high school sports around Centre County:

Girls’ lacrosse

State College wins 2; Stahl sets career marks

State College went 2-0 last week, highlighted by Sally Stahl setting career-best single-game marks in goals (8) and then points (16).

Stahl scored a career-high eight goals, to go along with two assists, in a 21-11 home win over Red Land on Thursday. And she then notched a career-high 13 points, on seven goals and six assists, in a 20-10 win over Selinsgove on Saturday.

Against Red Land, Stahl wasn’t the only one to impress. Alyssa Dunlap had four goals and one assist. Elaina Ohlson and Emily Hall also scored hat tricks with three goals apiece. Ohlson also had two assists, while Maddie Tambroni added two goals.

Freshman Grace Jones had her first complete game in goal and had five saves in the win. The Lady Little Lions dominated the draw controls, winning 20 out of 33. Ohlson, Hall and Dunlap helped their team control the game with three ground balls apiece.

State College then won again Saturday, doubling up Selinsgrove in a 20-10 road win. Besides Stahl’s outburst, Hall and Ohlson each scored four times. Hall also had three assists.

Ashley Franks caused three turnovers and two ground balls to lead the defense, and freshman goalie Grace Jones made a career-best 10 saves. State College won 16 of the 29 draw controls.

Bellefonte wins 2

Bellefonte picked up its first two wins in the history of the fledgling program. After edging Midd-West 14-12 Tuesday, the Lady Raiders soundly defeated Mifflinburg on Wednesday 17-1.

No other details were provided to the CDT.

Softball

BEA wins 2 on week

Bald Eagle Area won a pair of games this week, grabbing a 6-2 win over Bellwood-Antis on Monday followed by a 6-0 shutout against Tyrone on Tuesday.





On Monday, after two scoreless innings, the Lady Eagles broke through for three runs in both the third and fourth innings. Marina Shawley doubled in a pair of runs in the third, and Maegen King smacked a two-run homer in the fourth.





Shawley, Autumn Tobias, Mara Hockenberry, and Makena Baney each had two hits. Madison Peters relieved Shawley and struck out four over the final 2.2 innings to get the win.

Penns Valley takes 2 out of 3

The Lady Rams grabbed wins in two out of three games this past week, falling to Mifflinburg 11-4 before bouncing back with a 4-3 win over Clearfield and a 15-3 victory over Huntingdon.

On Monday, against Mifflinburg, the Penns Valley opponent broke open a close game with three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Ryleigh Cain homered and drove in three to lead the Lady Rams.

Kaylah Thompson tripled and singled for two the team’s five hits. The Lady Rams committed five errors.

On Tuesday, against Clearfield, Penns Valley bounced back with a 4-3 home win. Avelyn Van Heyst’s RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Lady Rams the walk-off win.

Penns Valley lost a 2-0 lead earlier in the game when the Lady Bisons scored three in the top of sixth before rallying for two in the seventh. Kailen Winkelblech had a double, two singles, two stolen bases and two RBIs to lead the Lady Rams’ offense. Thompson and Cain each doubled as well, with Thompson also recording a single, a stolen base and two RBIs.

Emma Hipps struck out 11 but took the loss for Clearfield. She also doubled home a pair of runs in the sixth.

Penns Valley wrapped up the week strong with a 15-3 mercy-rule win over Huntingdon on Friday at home.

Penns Valley scored seven in the first for a big, early lead then after putting up one in the second, plated six more in the third.

Lydia Collison and Allie O’Brien smashed home runs for the Lady Rams. O’Brien also doubled and finished with five RBIs and two runs scored.

Thompson, Van Heyst, Kendra Bumgardner, and Caroline Collison had multiple hits as well. Thompson drove in three runs, and Lydia Collison struck out three to get the win.

Bellefonte posts 2 big wins

After knocking off Huntingdon 13-1 Tuesday, the Lady Red Raiders shut out Hollidaysburg 13-0 Thursday.

In the Huntingdon game, Bellefonte banged out 11 hits and committed three errors. Huntingdon managed just five hits and made two errors.

Emily Pugh got the win for Bellefonte.

Against Hollidaysburg, the Lady Raiders had 10 hits and no errors. Hollidaysburg managed just two hits.

Lexi Rogers picked up the win.

P-O picks up pair of victories

Philipsburg-Osceola defeated DuBois 5-2 on Monday and then beat Central 10-0 on Thursday.

No other details were provided to the CDT.

State College wins 1 of 3

State College finished on a high note last week, dropping its first two games to Cedar Cliff (6-3) and Central Dauphin (12-2) before beating Williamsport (10-6) on Saturday.

Against Cedar Cliff on Monday, State College trailed 4-0 after three innings before trying to mount a comeback too late. Ashley Blumenthal led the Lady Little Lions with three hits, while Caitlyn Brannon added two hits, two runs and two RBIs.

McKenzie Shannon also had two hits in the loss.

On Wednesday, against Central Dauphin, it was difficult to overcome a tough pitcher in Sam Gress — who had 10 strikeouts. Blumenthal, the leadoff, managed two of State College’s four hits, however.

On Saturday, the Lady Little Lions donned special green uniforms and helped raise money for the Jana Marie Foundation, which promotes mental wellness in the youth around Centre County. The team raised more than $1,000 for the foundation and then beat Williamsport 10-6.

Williamsport held a narrow 4-3 lead in the middle of the sixth, but the Lady Little Lions had seven runs in the bottom of the frame to pull away. Several State College players had multiple hits — including Brandi Triebold (3 hits, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, 1 HR), Ashley Thomas (2 hits, 3 RBIs), McKenzie Shannon (3 hits, 3 RBIs, 1 HR) and Ainsley Shedlock (2 hits, 1 RBI).

Sophie Keene picked up the win, while Emma Wolfe pitched five innings as the starter. The two combined for four strikeouts and one walk.

Baseball

BEA winless on week

Bald Eagle Area suffered a heartbreaker Monday against Tyrone by falling 7-6, and the rest of the week didn’t get any easier. The Eagles dropped three other games — 17-11 to Philipsburg-Osceola, 16-1 to Bellefonte and 2-1 to Somerset.

On Monday, Bald Eagle Area led 5-2 at Tyrone, but the Golden Eagles pushed across five in the fifth to take the lead. The Eagles rallied for one in the top of the seventh, but stranded runners on second and third to end the game, a 7-6 loss.

Caleb Burns went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the BEA offense. Shane Seeger, Kael Gardner and Tommy Snyder each had two hits.

Seeger drove in a pair while Snyder knocked in one.

The Eagles dropped another one Wednesday, losing to Philipsburg-Osceola 17-11. BEA bounced backed from an early 12-2 deficit to make it a 12-9 game, but the Mounties tacked on five more in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Matt Reese went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and a home run. He knocked in five. Kael Gardner and Dylan Bisel were each 3-for-4. Gardner had a pair of doubles while Bisel hit three singles and drove in three.

Bubba Slogosky got the win for the Mounties. Nick Maynard took the loss.

BEA finished the week with a 2-1 loss to Somerset on Saturday. BEA held a 1-0 lead going into the seventh, but a hit batsman, a single and a sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third. Kaulten Kreger singled home both runners, giving Somerset the win.

“We pitched very well, played errorless defense, but did not tack on any runs when we had the chance. We left the door open and the dog ran through,” BEA coach James Gardner said.

Kael Gardner went 3-for-3 with a double. Bisel was 2-for-2 with a double as well.

Noah Williamson struck out seven and gave up just four hits while walking none but took the loss.

P-O wins 3 out of 4

Philipsburg-Osceola boasted a packed week, winning three games over Central (15-4), Bald Eagle Area (17-11) and St. Joseph’s (6-1). It fell to Tyrone, 8-2.

As mentioned above, against BEA, the Mounties jumped out to a 12-2 lead — but the Eagles climbed back to make it a 12-9 game. Still, P-O held them off in the end by tacking on five more runs in the seventh.

Bubba Slogosky got the pitching win.

No other game details were provided to the CDT.

Bellefonte picks up 2 wins





Bellefonte picked up a Mountain League win Monday with a 10-0 mercy-rule victory over Huntingdon before beating Bald Eagle Area 16-1 Thursday.

On Monday, leading 1-0 after two, the Red Raiders scored three in the third and six in the fourth to put the game away. Derek Fravel hit a two-run homer, Robert Marsh had two doubles and two RBIs, and C.J. Funk had a triple and an RBI. Nick Capparelle doubled and knocked in two as well.

Seth Shuey gave up just one-hit over five innings and struck out six to get the win.

The Red Raiders took another league game by mercy rule Thursday, downing Bald Eagle Area 16-1 in five innings. Bellefonte scored eight in the second then closed out the win with seven more in the fourth and one in the fifth.

C.J. Funk went 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Nick Capparelle and C.J. Lauck each drove in three runs as well. Robert Marsh scored three runs.

Derek Fravel gave up just one unearned run on three hits in four innings to get the win. Matthew Reese and Jaden Jones had two hits each for BEA.

Penns Valley drops 2

Penns Valley fell to Clearfield 6-2 Monday and then lost a tough one to Huntingdon on Thursday, 8-7.

On Thursday, Nick Gearhart singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to give Huntingdon the walk-off win. Down by six, the Rams got back in the game with five in the fifth.

Jesse Darlington, Calvin Russell, Greyson Wolfe and Colby Sweitzer all had RBIs in the inning. Dylan Treaster had two hits and two stolen bases.

State College goes 0-2

The Little Lions fell to Cedar Cliff 9-2 Monday and then lost to Central Dauphin 14-6 on Wednesday.

No other game details were provided to the CDT.

Boys’ volleyball

Little Lions go 1-1

State College lost to Cumberland Valley in three straight Monday at home 25-18, 25-19, 25-17. But it rebounded with a 3-0 win over Carlisle, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15.

“Cumberland Valley has established itself as the dominant team to beat in our division. We were looking forward to a competitive match but we were unable to generate balanced offense,” SC coach Kim-Li Kimel said. “We extended some plays defensively and earns some big points, but ultimately did not match up well enough.”

Against Cumberland Valley, Jeremy Bullock and Tanner Kuruzovich led the team with four kills apiece, and Ryan Kustaborder had 17 assists. On defense, Kuruzovich had 10 digs and Tom Leahey had four blocks.

Against Carlisle, the Little Lions got back in the win column — thanks in large part to Kuruzovich’s team-high 14 kills.

“It was nice to get back on the ‘win’ side of competition at our annual Teacher’s Appreciation night. Tanner had a particularly productive night,” Kimel said.

Jon Bristol added seven kills to go along with Kustaborder’s 29 assists. Leahey and Ryan Cymbor each a pair of service aces.

Boys’ tennis

Little Lions win back-to-back 5-0 matches

State College improved to 8-3 with 5-0 wins on back-to-back days last week. After shutting out Central Dauphin East on Tuesday, the Little Lions did the same to Northern on Wednesday.

In the CD East match, Drew Cagle, Sankar Ramesh, and Ronit Patel picked up wins in singles play. Daniel Xu teamed with Alex Mullen and Ethan Rowland combined with Evan Jones to take both doubles matches.

Each won in straight sets, dropping a total of just five games.

Against Northern, Owen Lloyd, Cagle and Ramesh were singles winners. The Patel/Xu and Mullen/Evan Jones pairs won the doubles matches. The team as a whole lost just four games in this one.

Girls’ track and field

Bellefonte fares well at invite

Chelsea Robson turned in a strong showing for Bellefonte at the 20-team Brookville Invitational on Saturday. She finished second in the 400, third in the triple jump and sixth in the long jump.

Distance runner Mia Elmore took fifth in the 3,200, and Amaya Rothrock and Katheryn Morgante came in eighth and 10th in the 800, respectively.

All three relay teams placed in the top 10. Elmore, Morgante and Rothrock combined with Abbye Schomer for a third-place finish in the 3,200. Robson, Morgante, Elmore and Gracie Sweka brought home a sixth in the 1,600 relay. Sara Tressler, Morgan Goodman, Juliet Pope, Kerri Shutika teamed for a 10th place showing in the 400.

P-O bounces back after loss to Bellefonte

Bellefonte downed Philipsburg-Osceola 82-67 Tuesday, but the Lady Mounties rebounded later in the week in a tri-meet.

On Tuesday, Sara Tressler led the Lady Red Raiders with wins in the 100 and long jump. Mia Elmore (1600), Katheryn Morgante (400), Amaya Rotchrock (800), and Amber Shirey (3,200) took the running events. The team also won all three relay races.

P-O stayed close by winning the two hurdle races and six field events. Samantha Bainey was a triple-event winner, taking both the 100 and 300 hurdles and the high jump.

Kalista Butler notched victories in the javelin and pole vault. Kyleigh Kennedy finished first in shot put, setting a new school record in the process. Her throw of 34-01 beat the previous mark by nearly three feet.

Jordyn Williamson (200), Tierra Miller (discus) and Rachel Burger (triple jump) won events as well.

Kennedy topped Tuesday’s school-record throw by nearly two feet Thursday in the team’s tri-meet versus West Branch and Mount Union. She finished first in shot put with a throw of 35-09 to help the Lady Mounties knock off West Branch 79-66 and down Mount Union 90-59. Kennedy also picked up a win in discus.

Bainey and Butler were each triple-event winners. Bainey took the 100 and 300 hurdles and high jump once again while Butler racked up victories in the pole vault, triple jump and javelin throw. Natalie Shaw outpaced the field in the 800 and 1,600.

Williamson (100) and Maddy Sparks (3,200) were winners as well. The team also finished first in the 3,200 and 400 relay races.

Penns Valley wins tri-meet

Penns Valley picked up a pair of wins in a tri-meet against Central and Clearfield on Tuesday. The Lady Rams knocked off Central 97-50 and downed Clearfield 84-57.

Jadyn Butler led the team with wins in three events (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump). Kelsey Hull (1600, 3200) and Bella Culver (200, 400) were double-event winners.

Anna Butler (triple jump), Cameron Upcraft (high jump), Jordan Andrus (shot put), Madison Bair (discus) and Olivia Swartz (100) won individual events as well. The team also won three relays.

State College wins big

State College won 13 events in a 93.5-56.5 win over Cumberland Valley on Tuesday.

Noelia Pagano led the Lady Little Lions with wins in two events (triple jump, long jump). Jessica Lose (100), Lizzie Gilpatrick (1600), Casie Eifrig (400), Kileigh Kane (800), Makenzie Graham (200), Jordan Reed (3,200), Chidere Oputa (discus), Rachael Spencer (high jump) and Jenna Kokoskie (pole vault) all took individual events, and the team won a pair of relay races (100, 800).

SJCA finishes 5th at invite

Clare Marsh earned track MVP honors at the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational in Latrobe, helping Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy finish fifth out of 18 teams.

Marsh won the 300 hurdles, finished third in the 100 hurdles and ran leadoff leg on the victorious 1,600 relay team that was comprised of Julia Cusatis, Sera Mazza, and Kathleen Simander. They ran the race in 4:12.35, a new school record.

Cusatis, Mazza, and Simander teamed up with Myah Chappell to finish runner-up in the 3,200 relay. They set a new school record as well with a time of 9:38.38. Mazza also finished second in the 1,600. Simander and Cusatis placed third and fourth, respectively, in the 800.

Kate Youngmark added a seventh place finish in the 3,200.

Boys’ track and field

Red Raiders impress at invite

Bellefonte brought home 15 top 10-finishes from the Brookville Invitational on Saturday.

The team’s highest finishers came in the field events. Moryelle Fernandez came in second in the long jump and triple jump. Andrew Hovis was second in pole vault, and Max Kruell took second in the shot put. He also placed ninth in the discus.

Among the runners, Austin Melius finished third in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600. Ryan Bossert was sixth in the 100, Jacob Hummel ninth in the 200 and Daniel Methven ninth in the 800. Logan Von Gunden and Austin Craig finished eighth and 10th, respectively, in the 800.

Bossert, Hovis, and Hummel teamed with Tyler Cooke for a fourth-place finish in the 400 relay. Methven and Melius joined Jackson Folnsbee and Eric Bennett for a sixth in the 3,200 relay while Von Gunden, Bossert, Craig and Ian Lowery were seventh in the 1,600.

P-O sweeps tri-meet after loss to Bellefonte

Ten different Red Raiders won events in Bellefonte’s 112-38 win over Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday. But P-O came away with two wins in a tri-meet later in the week.

Kruell (shot put, discus) and Hovis (triple jump, pole vault) each won a pair of field events. Logan Naspinski (110 hurdles), Bossert (100), Melius (1600), Von Gunden (400), Lowery (300 hurdles), Hummel (200), Bennett (3200) and Fernandez (long jump) took individual events. The team won all three relay races as well.

Matt Shimmel (800), Josh Rea (javelin) and Will Rishel (high jump) won events for the Mounties.

P-O bounced back with a double victory in Thursday’s tri-meet versus West Branch and Mount Union. Andrew Faust, Kaleb Stamm and Kaleb Richardson each won two events to help the Mounties down WB 88-62 and defeat MU 86-64.

Faust reached the finish first in the 110 and 300 hurdles while Kaleb Stamm was fastest in the 100 and 200. Richardson was the top leaper in the high jump and triple jump. Shimmel (800), Kalob Sperling (discus), Matt McClenahan (long jump) and Ron Pinto (pole vault) brought home wins as well.

The team also notched victories in all three relay events.

Rams fall in tri-meet

Penns Valley dropped both ends of a tri-meet Tuesday against Central and Clearfield. Central defeated the Rams 85-64, and Clearfield won 97-52.

Alex Hammer (110 hurdles), Max Feidler (1600), Branston Peese (300 hurdles), Colton Sands (800), Thad Smith (3,200), Matt Manning (pole vault) and Kasey Selner (shot put) won individual events for PV.

Little Lions win

State College downed Cumberland Valley 87-63 Tuesday.

Luke Knipe was a double-event winner (100, pole vault). Chase Longenecker (110 hurdles), Zachary DeCarmine (300 hurdles), Bennett Norton (3200), Conrad Moore (high jump), Titus Thompson (shot put), and Lance Hamilton (long jump) all won individual events.

The team also took the three relay races.

SJCA has 2 shine at invite

Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Carter Kauffman was runner-up in the 1,600 at the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational in Latrobe with a personal best of 4:25.41.

Josh Hershbine added a 10th place finish in the 1,600, also in a personal best with a time of 4:45.22.

To have your games appear in HS Week in Review, please email the results to cdtscores@centredaily.com by noon Sunday.