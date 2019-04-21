HS Week in Review: BEA’s Alden Henrie wins U23 gold during US Whitewater Slalom Team Trials

Bald Eagle Area’s Alden Henrie, seen here during a past event, won the gold medal in the U23 men’s single canoe class at the U.S. Whitewater Slalom Team Trials in Oklahoma City last weekend. Photo provided

Here’s everything you missed this past week in high school sports around Centre County:

Canoeing

BEA senior wins gold in U23 single canoe class

Bald Eagle Area senior Alden Henrie won the gold medal in the U23 men’s single canoe class at the U.S. Whitewater Slalom Team Trials in Oklahoma City last weekend.

He has qualified for the World Championships this summer in Krakow, Poland. He will also be participating in the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

Softball

BEA wins 2

Bald Eagle Area won two games this past week, edging out Bellefonte 3-2 in extra innings Tuesday and shutting out Clearfield 8-0 Thursday.

On Tuesday, Bald Eagle Area squeezed out a run in the top of ninth inning, completing a game suspended by rain last week. The game picked up Tuesday in the top of the fifth tied 2-2.

Mara Hockenberry scored on a passed ball in the top of the ninth to break the deadlock and give BEA the extra-innings victory. Maddie Peters got the win for the Lady Eagles. Lexi Rogers took the loss.

The two teams combined for nine hits. Hockenberry and Kaleigh Kinley each had two hits, and Maegan King had one for BEA. Emma DeHaas, Sara DeHaas, Lissi Przybys and Makenna Port had the four Bellefonte hits.

Bellefonte splits week’s games

Bellefonte bounced back from Tuesday’s close loss against Bald Eagle Area with a 3-1 win over Tyrone on Thursday.

The Lady Raiders (3-6) took the lead Thursday with two in the fourth and added an insurance run in the sixth.

Emily Pugh went 2-for-3 and knocked in two runs. Lily Gardner was 2-for-3 as well.

Rogers picked up the win, holding Tyrone to three hits while striking out six.

State College holds on vs. Mifflin County

State College won at Mifflin County on Wednesday, 12-9.

The Lady Little Lions built an 11-2 lead through four innings, then held off Mifflin County’s late rally to secure the victory. Morgan Arnold and Ashley Thomas each went for 3-for-5. Arnold singled, doubled and tripled, scoring three runs and knocking in two. She also stole a base. Thomas had three singles, two runs scored, three RBIs and a pair of stolen bases.

Brandi Triebold added two hits and scored two runs. Sophia Keene got the win for State College with Emma Wolfe getting the final two outs for the save.





Lady Rams slip past Central

Penns Valley scored three in the sixth and two more in the seventh for a 7-5 win at Central on Thursday.

Allie O’Brien blasted a pair of home runs and drove in four to lead the Lady Rams. Ryah Thompson added two RBIs and scored a run on two singles.

Lydia Collison struck out seven to get the win.

P-O thumps Huntingdon

Trailing by one run in the bottom of the fifth, Philipsburg-Osceola exploded for seven runs and went on to down Huntingdon 10-2.

Maddie Lucas and Roselyn Weaver both homered for the Lady Mounties. Jordyn McDonald went 3-for-4 with a run scored, and Hannah Minarchick had two hits, three RBIs and scored a run.

Kylie Adams held the Lady Bearcats to two runs on four hits and struck out 11 to get the win.

Baseball

BEA falls in 2 games

Bald Eagle Area fell twice this past week, with losses to Clearfield and Huntingdon.

On Tuesday, Huntingdon’s Rece Ritchey no-hit Bald Eagle Area and struck out 16 in 6.1 innings in a 5-0 win over the Eagles.

Nick Troha pitched the final 0.2 innings to complete the no-hitter. Nick Maynard went 5.2 innings for BEA and struck out six, taking the loss.

“Ritchey was on top of his game and unhittable getting all pitches over and not walking anyone until the seventh,” BEA coach James Gardner said.

Bald Eagle Area also fell to Clearfield on Thursday 4-2. After Clearfield took the lead with two in the bottom of the sixth, BEA rallied in the seventh but stranded runners on second and third to end the game.

Clearfield scored two in the first before the Eagles bounced back with two of their own in the third to tie the game. Noah Williamson gave up just four hits but took the loss.

Bellefonte grabs 2 shutouts

Bellefonte picked up back-to-back shutout wins, downing Clearfield 8-0 Wednesday and knocking off Tyrone 5-0 Thursday.

After scoring one in the second against Clearfield, the Red Raiders tacked on three more in the third and put the game away with two in the both the fifth and sixth innings.

C.J. Funk went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Red Raiders. Nick Capparelle had two hits as well. Ashton Wetzler pitched a complete-game six-hitter, striking out nine.

In the win over Tyrone, the Red Raiders started fast with two in the first and finished strong with two more in the seventh. In between, they added a single run in the fourth.

Funk went 3-for-4, and Capparelle was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Seth Shuey held the Golden Eagles to three hits over seven innings to get the win.

P-O wins 2 league games

Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 8-1 with a pair of Mountain League wins this past week.

P-O earned a hard-fought 5-4 win over Penns Valley on Tuesday. The Mounties trailed Penns Valley 4-0 in the top of the seventh when the Mounties struck for four to extend the game and then won it with a run in the 10th.

After Keegan Soltis tied the game with a two-run single in the seventh, Ryan Whitehead doubled home Caleb Pellerite, who was running for Trey Shaw, to give P-O the 5-4 come-from-behind victory.

Carson Jones pitched 4.1 innings of one-hit ball in relief to get the win.

Jeremy Whitehead and Isiah Dixon homered Thursday in a 10-5 win over Huntingdon.

Logan McDonald had two hits and two RBIs. Shaw collected two hits as well, and Jones hit a three-run double.

Ryan Whitehead pitched 6.2 innings for his fifth win of the season. He gave up three runs on seven hits and struck out four.

Rams go 2-1

Penns Valley rebounded from its 5-4 10-inning loss to Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday with wins on Thursday and Friday.

The Rams racked up 19 hits in a 17-2 rout of Central on Thursday and beat Shikellamy 7-6 Friday. On Thursday, the Rams broke the game open with 11 runs in the fourth.

Aidan Brinker, Colby Sweitzer, Cole Breon, Cameron Shaffer, Calvin Russell and Logan Snyder all had RBIs in the frame. Brinker and Snyder each collected four hits. Sweitzer, Breon, Shaffer and Russell had multiple hits as well.

Aaron Tobias got the win.

Trailing 6-2 headed to the bottom of the seventh Friday, Penns Valley scored five runs and pulled out a 7-6 walk-off win over Shikellamy. After Logan Snyder doubled earlier in the inning, Sweitzer doubled home the winning run.

Connor Martz picked up the win. He got the final two outs in the top of the seventh, ending a Shikellamy rally at three runs.

Little Lions win

State College beat Mifflin County 7-2 Tuesday.

No other details were provided to the CDT.

Girls’ lacrosse

Lady Little Lions go 2-1

Elaina Ohlson scored her 100th career goal Monday in the first half of a 23-1 rout of Chambersburg, as State College went on to finish the week 2-1.

On Monday, led by Alyssa Dunlap’s season-high five goals, nine different players scored for the Lady Little Lions.

Ohlson finished with four goals and three assists. Maddie Tambroni scored four times as well and added an assist. Sally Stahl (3G, 1A), Emily Hall (2G, 2A), Ariana Angus (2G), Kayla Bennett (1G), Leah Moyer (1G) and Phebe Herlocher (1G) all scored as well.

State College finished out the week with a pair of home games, downing Lewisburg 18-8 Thursday before falling to Wilson 13-10 Saturday.

Stahl (4G), Ohlson (3G,1A), Dunlap (4G,1A), Tambroni (3G,1A), Clarre Porter (1G), Hall (1G), Bennett (1G), and Kesara Wein (1G) all scored in the win over Lewisburg. Grace Jones had a career-high 10 saves in goal.

Wilson, a strong out-of-conference team, jumped out to an early 7-0 lead Saturday and held off State College’s late charge to get the win. Dunlap scored a season-high five goals. Ohlson and Stahl each added a pair of goals, and Hall had three assists.

Boys’ lacrosse

State College goes 1-1

State College split a pair of games this past week, putting its record at 6-5 through 11 games.

After suffering a 13-12 overtime loss at Chambersburg on Monday, the Little Lions rebounded with a 15-3 win over Bishop McDevitt at home Wednesday.

Against Chambersburg, Kyle Snyder and Connor McDonough both had four goals and three assists to the lead the attack. Ryan Franks scored three times and assisted on two others, while Brady Dorner had a goal as well to round out the scoring.

Joe Schwab made 15 saves in goal, and Aidan McCann recorded two caused turnovers. Christian Crabtree registered five ground balls.

McDonough led the way once again with four goals against McDevitt. Dorner and Matt Kunes both scored three times, while Franks and Crabtree each added two goals.

Led by McCann’s three caused turnovers and two each from Owen Moore, Tyler Ricomini and Alex Kelly, the State College defense shut out McDevitt in the second and third periods. Moore dominated faceoffs, winning 19 of 21, while Chris Hort had a team-high five ground balls.

McCann, Kelly and Will Kerber had three each, and Elliot Sheehan added two. Schwab had 10 saves in goal.

Boys’ tennis

State College goes 1-1 on week

State College split a pair of matches on back-to-back days last week. The Little Lions (9-4) fell to Central Dauphin 5-0 Wednesday after knocking off Mercersburg Academy on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Little Lions took 2 of 3 in singles and 2 of 4 in doubles to pull out a 4-3 win over Mercersburg. Owen Lloyd and Sanker Ramesh won their singles matches while the Daniel Xu-Ronit Patel and Evan Jones-Ethan Rowland triumphed in doubles action.

The match format had two additional doubles contests.

Boys’ volleyball

Little Lions pull out victory

State College swept Central Dauphin East on Wednesday 25-20, 25-13, 25-12.

“We performed well on the road as we continue to work through some rotation variations,” State College coach Kim-Li Kimel said. “Tom Leahey led the evening in 3 statistical categories, and Ryan Kustaborder did an excellent job distributing the ball and working through the changing systems.”

Leahey had 11 kills, three blocks and a pair of service aces. Tanner Kuruzovich added nine kills while Kustaborder dished out 30 assists. Quinn Williams and Ben Krantweiss each had three digs.

Girls’ track and field

Bellefonte ends league slate in ‘amazing’ fashion

Bellefonte closed out its Mountain League schedule Tuesday with wins over Tyrone (91-59) and Central (80-69), improving to 6-1.

Combined with the boys’ mark of 6-1, it’s the best overall league dual finish in at least 12 years, coach Seth Miller said.

“We’ve had championship teams in the past but to have both teams finish at 6-1 is amazing,” Miller said.

Chelsea Robson was a three-time winner on the day, taking the 400, long jump and triple jump. Meredith Frey won the shot put and discus while Mia Elmore (1,600), Amber Shirey (3,200), Phoebe Rowland (high jump) and Hannah McKeague (pole vault) triumphed as well.

State College falls to Carlisle

State College lost to Carlisle on Tuesday 82-68.

Jessica Lose (100, 200), Rachael Spencer (300 hurdles, high jump) and Noelia Pagano (triple jump, long jump) were each double-event winners.

Kileigh Kane (1600), Casie Eifrig (400), Tori Lesher (discus) and Lyndsey Reed (pole vault) also won events for the Lady Little Lions.

Lady Rams beat BEA, P-O

Penns Valley notched a pair of wins at a tri-meet Tuesday versus Bald Eagle Area and host-school Philipsburg-Osceola.

The Lady Rams beat BEA 95-54 and downed P-O 100-49. Bald Eagle Area beat Philipsburg-Osceola 96-54.

Jadyn Butler won three events on the day, taking the 100 and 300 hurdles and the triple jump. Bella Culver (200, 400) and Kelsey Hull (800; 1,600) each won a pair of events.

Olivia Swartz (100), Dani Fetterolf (3200), Leah Beben (high jump), Anna Butler (triple jump) and Madison Bair (discus) were all first-place finishers as well.

For Bald Eagle Area, Caitlin Taylor (200, pole vault), Anna Cingle (1600, 3200), Elyssa Greene (long jump, triple jump) and Sarah Holler (javelin, shot put) all won two events on the day. Grace Wagner (400), Kaleigh Cunningham (800) and Katie Snyder (discus) were winners as well.

Schenley Farrell (100) and Samantha Bainey (300 hurdles, high jump) won events for the Lady Mounties.

P-O takes part in 2 tri-meets; SJCA goes 1-1

Philipsburg-Osceola may have lost against Bald Eagle Area and Penns Valley on Tuesday, but it rebounded by splitting another tri-meet Thursday. It nipped Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy 77-71 but fell to West Branch by an even slimmer margin, 76-73.

SJCA eked out a 71-69 win against West Branch.

Bainey (300 hurdles, high jump), Jordyn Williamson (100, 200) and Kalista Butler (javelin, pole vault) were double-event winners for Philipsburg-Osceola. Megan Kosut (400), Maddy Sparks (3200), Allyson Fenton (discus) and Kyleigh Kennedy (shot put) won events as well.

Izzy Warren led SJCA with wins in the 100 hurdles, long jump and triple jump. Sera Mazza (1,600), Clare Marsh (300 hurdles) and Kathleen Simander (800) also took individual events.

Boys’ track and field

Bellefonte closes out strong

Bellefonte closed out its Mountain League schedule with a 6-1 mark after wins over Central and Tyrone on Tuesday.

Combined with the girls’ 6-1 record, it’s the best overall league dual finish in at least 12 years, coach Seth Miller said.

“We’ve had championship teams in the past but to have both teams finish at 6-1 is amazing,” Miller said.

The Red Raiders dominated the field events with Andrew Hovis winning the triple jump and pole vault and Max Kroell taking the shot put and discus. Moryelle Fernandez added a win in the long jump.

In the track races, Austin Melius (800; 1,600) was a double winner. Ryan Bossert (100), Ian Lowery (300 hurdles), Eric Bennett (3,200), Long Von Gunden (400) and Jacob Hummel (200) won events as well.

BEA beats Rams, Mounties

Bald Eagle Area grabbed two wins Tuesday in a tri-meet against Penns Valley and host-team Philipsburg-Osceola.

BEA defeated Penns Valley 96-54 and downed P-O 94-56. Philipsburg-Osceola toppled Penns Valley 81-69.

Owen Irvin led the Eagles with victories in the long jump and triple jump. Kaden Bittinger (100), Judah Eveleth (200), Richard Taylor (400), Caleb Spackman (110 hurdles), Nick Turner (pole vault) and Asher Burket (javelin) won events as well.

For the Mounties, Ashton Crownover won a pair events, finishing first in the both the 1,600 and 3,200 races. Matt Shimmel (800), Andrew Faust (300 hurdles), Will Rishel (high jump), Kalob Sperling (discus) and Nathaniel Howell (shot put) were victorious as well.

Penns Valley had six event winners in Matthew Manning (400, pole vault), Colton Sands (800), Max Feidler (1,600), Malachi Duvall (high jump) and Kasey Selner (shot put).

P-O takes part in 2 tri-meets; sweeps 2nd one

After going 1-1 in a tri-meet against Penns Valley and Bald Eagle Area, Philipsburg-Osceola hosted another tri-meet Thursday and defeated both Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy (110-40) and West Branch (101-49), improving its record to 6-5.

Saint Joseph’s also fell to West Branch 84-55.

Faust (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Howell (discus, shot put) and Matt McClenahan (long jump, triple jump) each turned in a pair of first-place finishes. Crownover (3,200), Shimmel (800), Kaleb Stamm (100), Braeden Fenton (400), Nick Keith (200), Kaleb Richardson (high jump) and Ron Pinto (pole vault) won events as well.

SJCA’s Matt Williams brought home first-place finishes in the 100, 200 and javelin. Josh Hershbine (1,600), Carter Kauffman (800) and Aidan Cross (long jump) also won.