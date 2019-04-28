HS Week in Review: State College’s Luke Knipe earns silver at Penn Relays

Here’s everything you missed this past week in high school sports around Centre County:

Boys’ track and field

Knipe grabs 2nd at Penn Relays

State College’s Luke Knipe cleared an outdoor personal-best, a 15-1, to earn silver in the pole vault at the Penn Relays.

His second-place finish was the best on the day for county competitors.

Hollidaysburg beats Bellefonte

Bellefonte’s Austin Melius and Moryelle Fernandez were double winners Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough keep Hollidaysburg from an 86-64 victory.

Melius was first in the 800 and 1,600 runs while Fernandez took the long jump and triple jump. Ryan Bossert (100), Logan Naspinski (300 hurdles), Andrew Hovis (pole vault) and Max Kroell (shot put) won events as well.

Bellefonte’s Fernandez fares well at Classic

Bellefonte’s Moryelle Fernandez turned in a strong performance at the 22nd annual Lock University Classic on Saturday.

He finished second in the triple jump (43-8) and third in the long jump (21-9). Andrew Hovis was fourth in the pole vault (12-6) while Max Kroell came in seventh in the shot put (45-4.5) and ninth in the discus (123-5).

Austin Melius was the top finisher in the track events. He ran a 4:41.98 to finish 10th in the 1,600. He also finished in 16th place in the 3,200.

Jacob Hummel and Ryan Bossert came in 15th and 17th, respectively, in the 100. Hummel was 18th in the 200.

Girls’ track and field

2 from State College earn 5th at Penn Relays

State College’s Lyndsey Reed (pole vault) and Kileigh Kane (one-mile run) brought home fifth-place finishes Thursday from the 125th Penn Relays in Philadelphia.

Reed vaulted 11-11.75, and Kane ran the mile in 4:51.05.

The 3,200 relay team of Elly Haushalter, Lizzie Gilpatrick, Jordan Reed, and Emma Maras finished in seventh place with a time of 9:37.20.

The other two relay teams turned in their top performances of the season so far. The 400 relay team of Jessica Lose, Olivia Noel, Ellen Lee and Mak Graham ran a 50.53. The 1,600 relay of Casie Eifrig, Rachael Spencer, Eliza Oesterling and Lilly Johnson finished in 4:11.76.

State College also downed Central Dauphin 75-66 Monday.

Spencer (100 hurdles, high jump), Gilpatrick (800), Bri Cottingham (1,600), Anna Kwasnica (3,200) and Megan Yerka (shot put) won events for the Lady Little Lions.

Bellefonte drops meet

Hollidaysburg downed Bellefonte on Tuesday 101-48.

Amaya Rothrock (800), Chelsea Robson (triple jump), Meredith Frey (discus) and Ella Underwood (javelin) won events for the Lady Red Raiders.

Bellefonte’s Elmore wins at Classic

Bellefonte’s Mia Elmore won the 2,000-meter Steeplechase race in 8:43.70 Saturday at the 22nd annual Lock Haven University Classic.

Chelsea Robson finished fifth in the long jump (16-3) and eighth in the triple jump (33-0.5). Other top finishers included Amber Shirey, 19th in the 3,200, and Katheryn Morgante, 16th in the 400.

Boys’ tennis

State College’s Lloyd falls in title match

State College’s Owen Lloyd lost to Hollidaysburg’s Rami Alkhafaji in the District 6 Class 3A singles championship Thursday in Altoona.

The top-seeded Alkhafaji rallied to take both sets and turn back Lloyd 7-5, 7-5. Lloyd, the No. 2 seed, advanced to the finals after winning a pair of matches Wednesday.

He shut out Hollidaysburg’s Anthony Martinelli 6-0, 6-0, in the quarterfinals, then defeated Altoona’s Jonah Brandt 6-0, 6-2, in the semifinals.

State College’s Drew Cagle, the No. 4 seed, downed DuBois’ Jimmy Oberlin in the quarterfinals 6-1, 6-0, before falling to Alkhafaji in the semis 6-2, 6-2, Wednesday.

The team wrapped up the regular season Tuesday with a 5-0 loss to Cumberland Valley that dropped its record to 9-5.

Softball

Bellefonte beats P-O, goes 3-1

It was a memorable week for Bellefonte, as it shut out Philipsburg-Osceola 5-0 while also winning the O’Leary Tournament over the weekend.

Against the Lady Mounties on Wednesday, Bellefonte’s Lexi Rogers hit a solo home run and pitched a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts.

The Lady Red Raiders broke a scoreless tie with two in the fourth off Kam Harris then cushioned the lead with three more in the seventh. Lily Gardner, Sara DeHaas and Makenna Port each had two hits. DeHaas drove in two and Port knocked in one.

Bellefonte followed up the big win, however, by giving up six first-inning runs in a 13-3 loss to Central on Thursday. Central went up 9-0 with one in the second and two more in the third, then finished off the Lady Raiders with four in the sixth to bring the mercy rule into effect.

Rogers started but lasted just two innings, giving up seven runs on four hits and six walks.

Bellefonte wrapped up a busy week with a pair of lopsided victories Saturday to win the O’Leary Tournament. After downing West Branch 16-2, the Lady Raiders plated 10 runs in the sixth for a 23-9 win over Somerset.

Bellefonte banged out 17 hits against West Branch and 20 more in the Somerset game. Rogers struck out seven in five innings and gave up just four hits to get the win over West Branch.

Emily Pugh was the winner against Somerset, striking out two and walking four in six innings.

P-O drops 2 of 3

The Lady Mounties had an uncharacteristic week, falling to Bellefonte 5-0 and Hempfield Area 6-1 but beating Central Mountain 2-0.

No other game details were provided to the CDT.

Lady Rams go 1-1

Penns Valley split a pair of games last week, beating Juniata 12-0 in five innings Monday but falling to Tyrone on Tuesday by a score of 4-1.

On Monday, Kailen Winkelblech led the Lady Rams’ 15-hit attack with two home runs, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored.

Kaylah Thompson homered as part of a three-hit game. She also drove in three and scored three. Kendra Bumgardner, Avelyn Van Heyst, Devan Stoner and Allie O’Brien each added two hits.

Juniata managed just two hits in the mercy rule-shortened game. Bumgardner got the win, striking out eight and walking just one.

Back home Tuesday, Penns Valley fell to Tyrone 4-1 in a game shortened to five innings due to rain. The Lady Eagles pushed across two in the second and two in the third.





Lydia Collison scored in the bottom of the third to get the Lady Rams on the scoreboard, but it wasn’t enough.

Collison doubled and singled for two of the team’s three hits. Van Heyst doubled. Collison took the loss, striking out three and walking a pair.

State College splits pair

The Lady Little Lions went 1-1 this past week, beating Red Land 11-4 Monday but falling to Chambersburg 10-9 on Wednesday.

No other game details were provided to the CDT.

BEA wins 2

The Lady Eagles won Monday against Huntingdon, 17-3, and then went to Central on Tuesday and won 10-6.

No other game details were provided to the CDT.

Baseball

Rams go 2-0

Penns Valley won twice this past week, beating Tyrone 9-4 on Tuesday and then edging out Bald Eagle Area 3-2 on Thursday.

Against Tyrone, Logan Snyder sparked Penns Valley with an early two-run homer. Snyder, Colby Sweitzer, and Mason Lieb each had two hits.

Lieb started and got the win. He gave up three runs on three hits and struck out seven in 5.1 innings. Aaron Tobias pitched the final 1.2 innings, surrendering one run on one hit, for the save.

Penns Valley won again Thursday. After Jesse Darlington doubled home a pair runs as part of three-run first inning, he took the mound and made the early lead stand up for a 3-2 victory over Bald Eagle Area.

Darlington gave up two runs in seven innings, striking out three and walking none. Calvin Russell, who singled home a run in the first, went 2-for-3 to lead the Rams in hits.

Bald Eagle Area scored its two runs in the fourth when Matt Reese doubled and scored on a Dylan Bisel single. Bisel later scored on a Caleb Burns single.

Reese finished 3-for-3. Noah Williamson gave up just four hits and no earned runs in six innings but took the loss.

BEA splits pair

The Eagles beat Central 9-5 Tuesday before falling to Penns Valley on Thursday, 3-2.

Against Central, three players finished with multiple hits: Jaden Jones (two singles), Matt Reese (single, double, homer) and Dylan Bisel (two singles)

Bald Eagle Area opened up the game with a three-run lead but gave it up, as Central tied the game at 3-3 in the second. But the Eagles rallied, scoring four runs in the fifth after Myles Stover’s leadoff double got the momentum going.

The Eagles tacked on two more runs in the sixth for insurance.

Red Raiders on winning streak

Bellefonte went 3-0 this past week with wins over Philipsburg-Osceola, Central and Hollidaysburg.

On Tuesday, against P-O, Bellefonte broke a tie with a four-run fifth in a 6-3 home win.

Robert Marsh homered, scored twice and drove in two for the Red Raiders. Nick Capparelle and Derek Fravel each added an RBI. C.J. Funk scored twice.

Landon McDonald had two hits and an RBI for P-O.

Ashton Wetzler went the distance for Bellefonte, giving up two earned runs and striking out 11. Carson Jones allowed just five hits and one earned run in six innings but took the loss.

Bellefonte rallied once again Thursday to knock off Central 12-2. Trailing 2-1 in the top of the fourth, the Red Raiders scored four times before going on to trigger the mercy rule.

After adding one in the fifth, Bellefonte exploded for six more in the sixth. Funk and C.J. Lauck each homered while Seth Shuey and Nick Catalano both went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.

Shuey gave up just two runs on six hits to get the win.

On Saturday, Bellefonte finished off the week by beating Hollidaysburg 7-4.

P-O wins 2 of 3

Philipsburg-Osceola improved its record to 10-2 by sandwiching a pair of wins around the Bellefonte loss. P-O knocked off Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy 5-2 Monday and nipped Clearfield 4-3 Thursday.

Keegan Soltis led the Mounties with two hits and three RBIs in the win over SJCA while Jeremy Whitehead added a double and an RBI.

Bubba Slogosky allowed just one earned run and struck out six in five innings to get the win.

Against Clearfield, Ryan Whitehead pitched into the seventh inning, striking out 10, to get the win, and Soltis got the final three outs for the save.

The Mounties got one in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth then held on as Clearfield rallied for three in the sixth. Ryan Whitehead had a double and an RBI, and Jeremy Whitehead was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Soltis and Trey Shaw each had an RBI as well.

State College goes 1-1

The Little Lions fell to Red Land 12-2 Monday before turning it around Wednesday and beating Chambersburg 12-6.

No other game details were provided to the CDT.

Boys’ volleyball

State College beats Altoona, hosts invite

State College won in straight sets at Altoona on Tuesday 25-17, 25-15, 25-19.

“We’re beginning to solidify our lineup and gear up for a playoff run,” State College coach Kim-Li Kimel said. “Jeremy Bullock had a great match leading our offense.”

Bullock had a team-high nine kills, and Tanner Kuruzovich added eight. Ryan Kustaborder had 29 assists and Quinn Williams led the squad with 10 digs.

Hosting the State College Invitational tournament Saturday, the Little Lions won five matches and tied eventual champion Northeastern in six pool play matches before falling to Exeter in a play-in game, 25-21.

“We performed well in the morning wave, advancing out second in our pool led by Ryan Cymbor and Jeremy Bullock ...,” Kimel said. ”We’re very happy with our team performance. Quinn Williams and Ben Krantweiss had a particularly strong showing in our defensive and passing systems.”

Cymbor led the team with 29 kills on the day followed by Bullock with 21. Kustaborder had 111 assists while Williams and Krantweiss shared the team lead in digs with 18 each.

Andy Vanden Heuval had a team-high seven aces from the service line.

Girls’ lacrosse

State College wins on senior night

State College jumped out to a big halftime lead against Central Dauphin Monday at Memorial Field and went to a 13-3 win on senior night.

Elaina Ohlson led the scoring with five goals, as the Lady Little Lions led 10-1 at halftime. Sally Stahl had three goals and two assists while Emily Hall and Allison Houtz scored two goals apiece.

Alyssa Dunlap added one goal and two assists. Grace Jones made eight saves in goal.

Lady Red Raiders fall twice

Bellefonte fell to Lewisburg 19-6 Monday and Selinsgrove 21-6 Thursday.

Against Selinsgrove, Molly McKee led the team with four goals and Elle McAfee added a pair of tallies.

Boys’ lacrosse

Little Lions improve to 8-5

State College raised its record to 8-5 with a pair of road wins last week. After holding on for an 8-7 victory at Central Dauphin on Monday, the Little Lions scored three late goals to win at Lewisburg 11-8.

Against Central Dauphin, Connor McDonough led the team with three goals, two assists, two ground balls and two caused turnovers. Kyle Snyder added two goals and two caused turnovers. Brady Dorner scored twice and assisted on another.

Chris Hort had a team-high four ground balls while Aidan McCann had three caused turnovers and two ground balls. Joe Schwab made 13 saves in goal, and Owen Moore won 10-of-15 faceoffs.

Against Lewisburg, Ryan Franks had three goals and an assist. McDonough, Will Kerber and Matt Kunes each scored twice.

McCann had two ground balls and two caused turnovers, Schwab made 11 saves and Moore won 12-of-20 faceoffs.