HS Week in Review: State College wins District 6 boys’ tennis team championship

State College’s Owen Lloyd, seen here earlier in his career, helped the Little Lions win a District 6 team championship last week. CDT File Photo

Here’s everything you missed this past week in high school sports around Centre County:

Boys’ tennis

State College wins district title

State College swept Altoona on Tuesday, 3-0, to win the District 6 Class 3A team championship.

Owen Lloyd breezed by Jonah Brandt 6-1, 6-0; Drew Cagle defeated Casey Rispoli 6-2, 6-2; and Sankar Ramesh won over Nick Schimminger 6-1, 6-2. With the championship in hand following the sweep of singles matches, the doubles matches went unfinished.

State College’s Ronit Patel and Daniel Xu split two sets with Mike Schimminger and Ben Warren while the Little Lions’ Evan Jones and Ethan Rowland took the first set against Alex Berardinelli and Kyle Murray and were up 4-1 in the second.

The Little Lions advanced to the finals with a 3-0 sweep of Hollidaysburg on Monday. Cagle knocked off Jake Irwin 6-1, 6-1, and Ramesh downed Anthony Martinelli 6-1, 6-0. Rowland and Jones defeated Nathan Ferris and Jacob Gallagher 6-2, 6-3.

Lloyd and Patel-Xu did not finish their matches. Both were up 1-0 playing the second set.

The 11-5 Little Lions play District 7 champ Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh on Tuesday in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A team championship tournament.

Boys’ swimming

Witt named national Academic All-American

State College swimmer Noah Witt was recently named a 2019 National High School Coaches Association Academic All-American for his performance in the pool and the classroom.

Witt, who was an Academic All-American last year as well, has a 4.0 grade point average. He finished ninth in the 100 backstroke at this year’s state swimming championships.

Softball

Lady Rams boast solid week

Penns Valley pulled out one close win after another to finish the week a perfect 3-0, with wins over West Branch, Huntingdon and Philipsburg-Osceola.

On Monday, against West Branch, the Lady Rams scored a run in the top of the ninth to pull out a 4-3 win. Penns Valley led 1-0 before West Branch took the lead with three in the fifth. The Lady Rams rallied for two in the top of the seventh, sending the game to extra innings.

Kailen Winkelblech and Kaylah Thompson both singled and doubled. Thompson scored twice, and Winkelblech knocked in two. Allie O’Brien scored two runs as well. Lydia Collison got the win.

On Tuesday, in a 4-1 win over Huntingdon, O’Brien homered, scored twice and struck out four to earn the win. After plating a run in the third, Penns Valley scored twice in the fifth and one more time in the sixth.

Winkelblech, Thompson and Avelyn Van Heyst all doubled for the Lady Rams with WInkelblech and Thompson both getting an RBI and Van Heyst scoring a run. Hope Titus singled and scored a run.

Penns Valley won again Thursday, shutting out Philipsburg-Osceola 2-0 at home. Collison pitched a one-hitter, striking out six and walking one. Kam Harris struck out nine for P-O but took the loss.

Penns Valley broke a scoreless tie with a single run in the fourth and added one more in the sixth. Thompson hit a solo home run, and Kendra Bumgardner had two singles and a run scored. Ryah Thompson added an RBI.

Kendra Carns singled twice for P-O, and Roselyn Weaver doubled.

Bellefonte splits pair

Bellefonte fell to Clearfield 7-1 Monday, but it bounced back with a 1-0 win over Bald Eagle Area the next day.

Against BEA, Lexi Rogers recorded the shutout on the circle while the Lady Raiders pushed across the game’s only run in the top of the seventh.

Lissi Przybys’ RBI scored Sara DeHaas with the game-winner. Rogers gave up just one hit, struck out eight and walked none to get the complete-game shutout.

State College ends week on high note

State College’s Caitlyn Brannon smashed two home runs in a 13-3 five-inning win over Mifflin County on Friday, helping the team even its record at 9-9, 7-7 in the Mid-Penn Conference after losing two games earlier in the week.

After scoring one in the first against Mifflin County, the Lady Little Lions exploded for eight in the second before capping the win with two in both the fourth and fifth innings. Morgan Arnold and McKenize Shannon homered as well.

Arnold finished with three hits, three runs and four RBIs. Shannon also knocked in four. Addie Wasikonis had three hits and two runs. Sophia Keene got the win, giving up three runs on five hits.

Earlier in the week, State College lost 10-0 to Cedar Cliff and 10-0 to Central Dauphin.

Lady Eagles go 1-1

Bald Eagle Area split a pair of games this past week, falling to Bellefonte 1-0 but beating Huntingdon 13-3.

No other game details were provided to the CDT.

P-O splits pair

Philipsburg-Osceola went 1-1 last week, beating Tyrone 7-2 Tuesday but falling to Penns Valley 2-0 Thursday.

In the loss to the Lady Rams, Kam Harris struck out nine.

Baseball

BEA wins 1 of 3

Bald Eagle Area won out of three games this past week, but it made its lone victory count in a rivalry game against Bellefonte.

On Tuesday, against the Red Raiders, the Eagles won 4-3 in 10 innings.

After the Eagles got two runs home on one wild pitch to tie the game in the seventh, Jaden Jones led off the 10th and scored when Tommy Snyder drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs.

Jones led the team with three hits and three runs scored. Dylan Bisel had two hits and picked up the win in relief of Noah Williamson.

In the other two games, BEA fell to St. Joseph’s 10-0 in six innings Monday and then to Huntingdon 9-0 Thursday.

Against SJCA, Cam Burris pitched a one-hitter for the Wolves by striking out nine. He walked none but hit four batters. Jaden Jones broke up his no-hit bid with a single in the sixth.

Against Huntingdon, the Bearcats’ Jackson Ritchey pitched a two-hitter. Snyder and Myles Stover had the Eagles’ two singles.

“When a pitcher of Ritchey’s caliber has his control, it’s a tough chance,” BEA coach James Gardner said. “He was on today so we just have to tip our cap and just hope it makes us better.”

Bellefonte goes 4-1

It was a busy week for Bellefonte with five games in five days — but it was also a rewarding one, with four wins.

Bellefonte started off the week with a 4-1 win over Central Mountain on Monday, followed by a 4-3 loss to Bald Eagle Area in 10 innings — before going on to beat Huntingdon, 12-7, Clearfield, 23-10, and DuBois, 14-2.

Against Central Mountain, Bobby Marsh and C.J. Lauck both had a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Ashton Wetzler gave up just one run on three hits while striking out seven in six innings on the mound for the win. Seth Shuey pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save.

In the win over Huntingdon, which was resumed from a May 3 game suspended by rain, Lauck and C.J. Funk both homered for the Red Raiders. Funk was 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs. Lauck finished with two hits and four RBIs.

In the high-scoring game against Clearfield, which lasted six innings, Colton Burd hit a grand slam and drove in five to help Bellefonte score the mercy-rule win Thursday. After exploding for eight in the first, the Red Raiders capped the win with seven in the fifth and seven more in the sixth. Funk and Marsh homered as well.

Marsh finished with four hits to lead the team. He also scored three times and drove in three. Funk had three hits, three runs and four RBIs. Nick Capparelle scored four times and knocked in four.

Rams drop 2

Penns Valley fell in two games last week, losing 4-2 to Huntingdon on Tuesday and 11-3 to Philipsburg-Osceola on Thursday.

No other game details were provided to the CDT.

Little Lions go 0-4

State College lost four games last week, three of which were nail-biters.

After falling to Cedar Cliff 12-1 on Monday, it didn’t get any easier. State College then lost to Central Dauphin 4-1 Wednesday, to Williamsport 4-3 Thursday and to Mifflin County 6-5 Friday.

No other game details were provided to the CDT.

P-O wins 1 at home, drops 2 on road

Philipsburg-Osceola ended the week on a high note after dropping two of its first three games.

After losing to Tyrone 9-2 Monday and 5-4 to DuBois Central Catholic on Wednesday, the Mounties bounced back with an 11-3 Friday win over Penns Valley.

No other game details were provided to the CDT.

Girls’ lacrosse

State College thumps Cedar Cliff

State College got goals from 11 different players in a 20-3 win over Cedar Cliff on Monday to wrap up the regular season.

Sally Stahl and Elaina Ohlson both had five goals and an assist while Emily Hall added two goals and an assist. Maddie Tambroni scored once and assisted on one other.

Phebe Herlocher, Leah Moyer, Sydney Washell, Kayla Bennett, Ariana Angus, Ella Kolln and Lexi Risha each scored a goal, and Grace Jones made four saves.

Post-season play for the Lady Little Lions begins Thursday with a District 2/6 sub-regional semifinal match.

Bellefonte goes 1-1

The Lady Red Raiders split a pair of games this past week, beating Mifflinburg 14-2 Thursday and falling to Danville 26-4 Monday.

Against Mifflinburg, Molly McKee led the team with five goals and Elle McAfee scored four.

Boys’ lacrosse

Little Lions win 2 games

State College finished the regular season at 12-6 with a pair of lopsided wins last week.

After a 23-3 road win over Cedar Cliff on Monday, the Little Lions downed Danville 21-2 at home Saturday.

Matt Kunes led the team against Cedar Cliff with six goals, Ryan Franks scored four goals, and Leo Vandevort had three goals. Kyle Snyder, Will Kerber and Connor McDonough each added a pair of tallies.

Aidan McCann’s six ground balls led the defense. Oliver Kile, Elliot Sheehan and Andrew Valent each had three ground balls, and Joe Schwab made five saves. Owen Moore won 13-of-17 faceoffs and scored a goal.

Eleven different players scored in the win over Danville. Franks had a team-high five goals followed by Snyder with four and McDonough with three.

Tyler Riccomini scored twice and assisted on three others while Sasha Mohoruk, Brady Dorner, Kerber, McCann, Sheehan, Christian Crabtree, Vandevort, Moore and Rocco Brugal each had a goal. Moore also won 13-of-17 faceoffs and had seven ground balls.

Schwab made five saves.

The team opens postseason play Tuesday against Hempfield in the District 3 playoffs.

Boys’ volleyball

Little Lions win 2

State College won a pair of matches, downing both Carlisle and Central Dauphin 3-1 last week.

The Little Lions won at Carlisle on Tuesday 25-18, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22.

“We didn’t have our best sets of the season on the road against an improving Carlisle, but the guys were able to rally and tighten up play in the 3-1 win,” State College coach Kim Li-Kimel said. “Tanner Kuruzovich and Jeremy Bullock had strong offensive games.”

Kuruzovich notched a team-high 17 kills. Bullock added 11. Quinn Williams led the defense with 11 digs, and Tom Leahey blocked five shots. Ryan Kustaborder dished out 37 assists.

On Thursday on Senior Night, against Central Dauphin, State College dropped the first set 25-20 but bounced right back to take the next three 25-18, 25-17, 25-20.

“We started slow and out of rhythm but the all-senior lineup quickly bounced back and we saw quality touches from all the entire rotation,” Kimel said. “Congratulations to Jon Bristol, Tanner Kuruzovich, Ben and Sam Krantweiss, Jeremy Bullock, Ryan Kustaborder, Tommy Leahey, Quinn Williams , and Andy Vanden Heuval on their success.”

Kuruzovich led the team with 10 kills, three blocks and three aces. Bristol had nine kills. Williams and Krantweiss had six and five digs, respectively. Kustaborder finished with 32 assists.

Girls’ track and field

State College cruises

State College’s Rachael Spencer won three events, and Noelia Pagano was a double winner Wednesday in a 117-18 win over Harrisburg.

Spencer won both the 100 and 300 hurdles plus the high jump while Pagano took the long jump and triple jump.

Jessica Lose (100), Jordan Reed (1600), Lillian Johnson (400), Elly Haushalter (800), Makenzie Graham (200), Kileigh Kane (3200) and Jenna Kokoskie (pole vault) won events as well.

Boys’ track and field

Little Lions thump Harrisburg

Eleven different State College student-athletes won events Wednesday in a 120-16 victory over Harrisburg.

Titus Thompson (discus, shot put) and Lance Hamilton (triple jump, long jump) each won a pair of events.

Other winners included Lokey Howell (110 hurdles), Brady Bigger (1600), Henry Ballard (400), Zachary DeCarmine (300 hurdles), Marc Allerheiligen (800), Charles Endres (3200), Conrad Moore (high jump), David Wasson (pole vault) and Nathan Guay (javelin).