HS Week in Review: P-O softball gets past Penns Valley, ends regular season on high note

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Kam Harris, seen here last month, helped lead the Lady Mounties to a win over Penns Valley last week in the final week of the regular season. Both teams qualified for the District 6 Class 3A tournament. adrey@centredaily.com

Here’s everything you missed this past week in high school sports around Centre County:

Softball

P-O gets past Lady Rams, wins 2

Philipsburg-Osceola slipped past Penns Valley at home Wednesday 4-3 and then beat Punxsutawney 10-0 Thursday.

Against the Lady Rams, Madison Lucas homered and drove in two to lead the Lady Mounties. Kam Harris had three hits and struck out four to get the win.

Emily Greenwalt scored twice. Hannah Minarchick tripled and scored a run as well.

Kylah Thompson homered and scored twice for Penns Valley, and Kailen Winkelblech had a double and two RBIs. Kendra Bumgardner took the loss, striking out four.

The win pulled P-O into a first-place tie with Bald Eagle Area in the Mountain League standings. The two teams went 11-3 in league play to finish as co-champions.

Penns Valley ended in seventh place with a 6-8 league mark.

In the District 6 Class 3A district tournament, Penns Valley will travel to take on Chestnut Ridge at 4 p.m. Monday. And P-O will host Mount Union at 4 p.m. Monday.

Bellefonte wins regular-season finale big

Bellefonte pounded DuBois 21-10 Wednesday to finish the regular season at 11-8.

The Lady Red Raiders blew the game open late with seven in the fifth and five in the sixth before sealing the win with four more in the seventh. Hanna Lauck went 4-for-6 with three runs scored and four RBIs, and Mallorie Smith was 3-for-4, scoring three times and knocking in three.

Emily Pugh went 3-for-4 as well with a double, triple, two runs and two RBIs. Lexi Rogers, Lily Gardner, Isabella Corman, Lissi Przybys, Makenna Port and Emma DeHaas each had two hits.

Bellefonte will take on Greater Johnstown in the District 6 Class 4A semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday.

State College advances to district title

Caitlyn Brannon, Morgan Arnold and McKenzie Shannon all homered Thursday to help State College down Altoona 17-0 in the first round of the District 6 Class 6A playoffs.

Arnold finished with three hits and four RBIs in the four-inning, mercy-rule win over the Mountain Lions. Addie Wasikonis scored three and drove in three out of the leadoff spot, and Brandi Triebold knocked in four.

Emma Wolfe gave up just one hit and struck out three in four innings to get the win.

The Lady Little Lions play Mifflin County for the district championship 5 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Francis University.

Bald Eagle Area preparing for district game

The Lady Eagles didn’t have any games this past week, but they’ll host Penn Cambria at 4 p.m. Monday in the first round of the District 6 Class 3A tournament.

Baseball

Bellefonte in district title game

Bellefonte ended the regular season on a high note with a 4-3 walk-off win over State College on Tuesday, and then it won in the District 5/6 semifinals, 11-1 against Greater Johnstown on Friday, to advance to the district championship.

It’ll take on Somerset on Wednesday at the Altoona Curve’s PNG Field.

Against State College, C.J. Funk doubled home two runs in the bottom of the seventh to give the Red Raiders a walk-off win. Bellefonte took a 1-0 in the first, but the Little Lions scored two in the third and one in the fourth for a 3-1 that stood until Bellefonte rallied for three in the bottom of the seventh to win it.

C.J. Lauck led off with a single and Nick Catalano drew a one-out walk. After a Dylan Young sacrifice fly scored Lauck, Nick Capparelle walked, setting the stage for Funk.

Derek Fravel got the win with two innings of scoreless relief. Jack Cooper led SC with two hits and two RBIs.

Against Greater Johnstown, sophomore Bobby Marsh had three RBIs on three hits, and senior Ashton Wetzler allowed one hit and struck out eight.

Rams lose in regular-season finale

Penns Valley closed out the regular season with a 3-0 loss to Mifflinburg on Wednesday.

Mifflinburg’s Anthony Bennage shut out the Rams on six hits, striking out three and walking none. Jesse Darlington started for Penns Valley, giving up two runs on four hits in four innings. Cameron Shaffer gave up one run on one hit over the final three innings.

Malachi Thompson, Greyson Wolfe, Darlington, Shaffer, Aidan Brinker, and Aaron Tobias each had a hit for the Rams.

Penns Valley will next take on Tyrone at 4 p.m. Monday on the road in the first round of the District 6 Class 3A tournament.

BEA splits games to end season

Bald Eagle Area ended the final week of its season with a win over Juniata and a loss to Hollidaysburg.

Against Juniata, Bald Eagle Area got home runs from Matt Reese and Dylan Bisel, and Noah Williamson hit three doubles in a 12-8 win Wednesday.

Tommy Snyder had three hits as well, doubling twice. Myles Stover and Shane Seeger each added two hits. Bisel got the win.

The Eagles had another big offensive game Friday but fell a run short of knocking off Hollidaysburg, losing 12-11.

Bisel and Snyder homered for BEA while Jaden Jones and Caleb Burns both went 3-for-4. Jones doubled and scored five runs. Williamson took the loss.

“We did a great job of battling to the end but came up a run short,” BEA coach James Gardner said.

State College makes district championship

The Little Lions upended Mifflin County 6-2 Friday in the district semifinals to advance to Wednesday’s district title game against Altoona.

The district title game will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Altoona Curve’s Peoples Natural Gas Field.

P-O loses regular-season tilt

Philipsburg-Osceola fell to Hollidaysburg 4-2 Wednesday in its regular-season finale, but it has its eyes set on bigger goals.

The Mounties will take on Richland at 4 p.m. Monday on the road in the first round of the District 6 Class 3A playoffs.

Boys’ track and field

Little Lions win district title

State College won nine of 18 events at the District 6 Class 3A championships in Altoona on Thursday to finish first with 216 points, easily outdistancing second-place Altoona’s total of 161.

The Little Lions were particularly dominant in the field events, taking the top three spots in three events and winning four overall. Luke Knipe won the long jump with a leap of 22-4.25 and took the pole vault with a height of 15-3. Lance Hamilton’s triple jump distance of 49-8.5 not only made him winner but set a new meet record as well, and Conrad Moore won the high jump with a leap of 6-5.

Lance Hamilton and Jake Hefkin were second and third, respectively, in the long jump. Stanley Hamilton and Hefkin took second and third in the triple jump while David Wasson and Ian Dorefice were second and third in the pole vault.

Lokey Howell won the 110 hurdles in 14.53, and Zach DeCarmine took the 300 hurdles in 39.49. State College also won the 1,600 and 3,200 relays. And Alex Hynoski was the fastest in the 200 dash, winning in 23.33.

All qualified to compete at the state championships next weekend in Shippensburg.

Penns Valley duo finishes strong at districts

In the District 6 Class 2A championships Wednesday in Altoona, Penns Valley’s Colton Sands won the 3,200 in 9:33.40 and will race in that event at the state championships next weekend in Shippensburg.

Sands also turned in a second-place finish in the 1,600, qualifying him for states in that event as well. Teammate Brendan Colwell will also run at states after finishing third in the 200 at districts.

Girls’ track and field

State College cruises to district title

A strong showing by the State College sprinters and distance runners helped the Lady Little Lions capture the team championship at the District 6 Class 3A meet Thursday in Altoona.

State College won nine of 18 events, including three sprints and three distance races, for a total of 208.5 points. Altoona finished a distant second with 128 points.

Jessica Lose won the 100 in 12.54, Makenzie Graham took the 200 in 26.5, and Casie Eifrig broke the tape in 1:00.18 to win the 400. Elly Haushalter claimed the 800 gold in 2:24.70, Kileigh Kane triumphed in the 1,600 in 4:59.80, and Lyndsey Reed beat the 3,200 field with a time of 11:27.00. Reed won gold in the pole vault as well, clearing 11-6, and Noelia Pagano took the triple jump with a leap of 37-11.

State College’s 3,200 relay team also brought home the gold medal.

All advance to state championships next weekend in Shippensburg. Rachael Spencer qualified as well with a third-place finish in the high jump.

SJCA brings home district gold; PV’s Culver wins

Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Clare Marsh hurdled her way to a pair of gold medals at the District 6 Class 2A championships Wednesday in Altoona, helping the Lady Wolves finish atop the 28-team field.

Saint Joseph’s claimed the team championship with 86 points, 17 points better than runner-up Central Cambria and 29 ahead of third-place Forest Hills.

Marsh won the 100 hurdles in 15.54 and took the 300 hurdles in 45.92. She will compete in both events next weekend at the state championships in Shippensburg.

Sera Mazza will be making the trip to Shippensburg as well after her win in the 1,600 with a time of 5:18.04.

Izzy Warren qualified for states in three events. She was second in the 100 hurdles and long jump and third in the triple jump. Kathleen Simander’s second-place finish in the 800 makes her a state qualifier too.

The school’s 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams both came in second and will race at states as well.

Penns Valley’s Bella Culver brought home district gold as well, winning the 400 in 58.63. She also finished third in the 800 and will be running in both events at states.

Teammate Kelsey Hull qualified for states in two events after finished second in the 1,600 and third and 3,200. Jadyn Butler’s third-place finish in the 100 hurdles gave the Lady Rams three state qualifiers.

Bald Eagle Area’s Rachel Veneziano and Sarah Holler finished second in the 300 hurdles and shot put, respectively, making them part of the state field as well.

Boys’ lacrosse

State College falls in districts

Hempfield knocked State College out of the District 3 playoffs Tuesday with a 21-7 victory.

Leading 5-3 after the one quarter, the Lancaster County squad exploded for eight goals in the second for an insurmountable 13-4 halftime lead. Ryan Franks led the Little Lions with two goals and an assist, and Matt Kunes added a goal and an assist.

Connor McDonough, Kyle Snyder, Christian Crabtree and Aidan McCann each scored a goal as well.

Owen Moore had a team-high five ground balls. McCann added two ground balls and four caused turnover.

State College finished the season at 12-7.

Girls’ lacrosse

Bellefonte’s year ends in postseason

Bellefonte wrapped up its regular season with a 14-4 win over Mifflin County on Tuesday before falling in the first round of the District 4/6 playoffs to Danville on Wednesday 22-0.

Molly McKee led the team against Mifflin County with six goals. Lia Miner tallied three goals while Sarah Tobin and Lily Wickert scored two each.

Boys’ volleyball

State College opens postseason with district victory

State College opened the District 3 Class 3A playoffs with a 3-0 win over Wilson on Thursday, 25-22, 25-13, 25-19.

“This is our first time in the (District) 3 championship tournament. We’ve been working very hard in the gym to improve our blocking game and our first-run opportunities,” State College coach Kim Li-Kimel said. “We started off slow in the first set but were able to rally in the second and close out in the third. Both our middles Tommy (Leahey) and Jeremy (Bullock) had very productive nights and led our team offensively.”

Bullock led the team in kills with 11 followed by Leahey with nine. Ryan Kustaborder had 37 assists.

Defensively, Quinn Williams led the squad with nine digs, and Tanner Kuruzovich blocked two shots. Kuruzovich also had four service aces, and Leahey added two.

The Little Lions play Warwick in the quarterfinals 6 p.m. Monday at Northeastern High School.

Boys’ tennis

Little Lions season comes to an end

State College’s season ended with a 5-0 loss to District 7 champ Fox Chapel in the opening round of the state tournament Tuesday in Wexford.

In singles play, Robby Shymansky beat Owen Lloyd (6-1, 6-3), Colin Gramley downed Drew Cagle( 6-2, 7-6) and Milo Burns defeated Sankar Ramesh (6-1, 6-1). The duo of Ateas Arrarwahl and Jack Ulman topped Alex Mullen and Ronit Patel 6-1, 6-2 and Shan Hassan and Clay Quackensbush knocked off Evan Jones and Ethan Rowland 6-1, 6-1 in doubles action.

The District 6 Class 3A champs finished the season at 11-6.