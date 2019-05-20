Here are the 4 Centre County baseball, softball teams advancing to the district semifinals

Bald Eagle Area softball coach Don Lucas and his team, seen here last month, beat Penn Cambria 2-1 in eight innings Monday to advance to the District 6 Class 3A semifinals against Philipsburg-Osceola. adrey@centredaily.com

Six county baseball and softball teams took the field Monday afternoon in the district playoffs, and four advanced to the next round.

Here’s a closer look at Monday’s games:

Softball

Bald Eagle Area 2, Penn Cambria 1 (8 innings): Bald Eagle Area’s Maegan King proved to be the hero Monday, as she smacked a walk-off, bases-loaded single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the No. 2-seed Lady Eagles (16-3) past No. 7-seed Penn Cambria (10-8). Bald Eagle Area will next host No. 3-seed Philipsburg-Osceola at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Class 3A district semifinals.

Chestnut Ridge 6, Penns Valley 4: The Lady Rams were seeded eighth and Chestnut Ridge (18-2) was the top seed, but Penns Valley (11-9) didn’t go down without a fight. Since March 24, Chestnut Ridge had lost only one game and had only one other contest during that stretch decided by two runs or less. The Lady Rams led 4-2 after four innings, but Chestnut Ridge scored four in the fifth break the game open. Penns Valley’s top performers included Lydia Collison (2 hits, run, stolen base), Avelyn Van Heyst (2 singles, RBI) and Allie O’Brien (single, run, RBI). Chestnut Ridge will take on No. 4-seed Ligonier Valley at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Class 3A district semifinals.

Philipsburg-Osceola 6, Mount Union 5: With the score knotted at 5-5, No. 3-seed Philipsburg-Osceola pushed the go-ahead run home in the sixth to take the win over No. 6-seed Mount Union (15-5). Kylie Adams came on in relief to earn the pitching victory. The Lady Mounties (15-4) will next take on No. 2-seed Bald Eagle Area on the road at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Class 3A district semifinals.

Class 6A (Championship): No. 2-seed State College vs. No. 1-seed Mifflin County, 5 p.m. Wednesday (at St. Francis)

Class 4A: No. 4-seed Bellefonte at No. 1-seed Greater Johnstown, 4 p.m. Thursday





Class 3A: No. 3-seed Philipsburg-Osceola at No. 2-seed Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m. Thursday

Baseball

St. Joseph’s 11, Saltsburg 4: SJCA pitcher Cam Burris struck out 14 batters, allowed two hits and no runs in six innings of work Monday, as the No. 6-seed Wolves (7-8) powered past No. 3-seed Saltsburg (7-7). Ben McAfee finished 2-for-2, Burris added two hits and two RBIs, and both Jack Mangene and Matt Steyers had three runs apiece. St. Joseph’s will next take on No. 2-seed Blacklick Valley (12-6) on the road at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Class A district semifinals.

Tyrone 10, Penns Valley 0 (5 innings): Top-seed Tyrone (18-3) hammered the No. 8-seed Rams (8-11) early and often Monday, as Penns Valley collected just one hit in the mercy rule-shortened game. The Golden Eagles took a 3-0 lead in the first frame on three RBI singles, and they then added two more runs in the next frame. Tyrone will next take on No. 4-seed Mount Union at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Class 3A district semifinals.

Philipsburg-Osceola 15, Richland 7: Seven different Mounties finished with hits Monday in the lopsided win. That came as a bit of a surprise, considering P-O (14-6) was seeded sixth to Richland’s third. But Philipsburg-Osceola really left no doubt. Keegan Soltis went 3-for-4 with four RBIs against Richland (13-5), and Jeremy Whitehead also added three hits and a pair of RBIs. Other top performers included Trey Shaw (2 RBIs) and Ryan Whitehead (2 hits). P-O trailed 4-1 after the second frame but scored five in the third and then nine in the sixth. With the win, the Mounties will take on No. 2-seed Forest Hills at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Class 3A district semifinals.

Class 6A (Championship): No. 3-seed State College vs. No. 1-seed Altoona, 1 p.m. Wednesday (at PNG Field)

Class 4A (Championship): No. 2-seed Bellefonte vs. No. 1-seed Somerset, 4 p.m. Wednesday (at PNG Field)

Class 3A: No. 6-seed Philipsburg-Osceola at No. 2-seed Forest Hills, 4p.m. Thursday

Class A: No. 6-seed St. Joseph’s at No. 2-seed Blacklick Valley, 4 p.m. Thursday