High School Sports
Here are the 3 Centre County baseball, softball teams advancing to the district championships
Three games involving Centre County baseball and softball teams took place Thursday, and three county teams are advancing to their respective district championships.
Here’s a closer look at Thursday’s games:
Softball
Bellefonte 7, Greater Johnstown 0: Lexi Rogers saved her best stuff for the postseason, as she helped earn a complete game shutout over top-seed Greater Johnstown (13-4) in the District 5/6 Class 4A semifinals. Rogers finished with 10 strikeouts and one walk while scattering three hits. The No. 4-seed Lady Red Raiders (11-8) scored five runs in the third frame and cruised from there. They’ll next take on the winner between Tyrone and Cambria Heights, who play one another Friday, at 5 p.m. May 30 at St. Francis for the district championship.
Bald Eagle Area 8, Philipsburg-Osceola 4: Maegan King belted a go-ahead, two-run double in the bottom of the sixth, and Madison Peters tossed a complete game in BEA’s win over P-O in the District 6 Class 3A semifinals. King led the way for a six-run, sixth inning in which the No. 2-seed Lady Eagles batted around. King and Maralee Caldana also homered earlier in the game. P-O’s season is over, while BEA moves on to face Chestnut Ridge (19-3) in the District 6 Class 3A title game on May 29. Both BEA and Chestnut Ridge are guaranteed a spot in the PIAA playoffs, which begin on June 3.
Upcoming games
Class 3A (district championship): No. 2-seed Bald Eagle Area vs. No. 1-seed Chestnut Ridge, 5 p.m. Wednesday (at St. Francis)
Class 4A (district championship): No. 4-seed Bellefonte vs. winner between Tyrone-Cambria Heights, 5 p.m. Thursday (at St. Francis)
Baseball
St. Joseph’s 8, Blacklick Valley 5: Zane Thornburg was nauseous and sick Thursday morning -- but he came on big when the No. 6-seed Wolves (8-8) needed him most. In the top of the seventh, with one out, two men on base and SJCA trailing 5-4, Thornburg knocked a line drive to right-center for a two-RBI double against No. 2-seed Blacklick Valley (12-7). “He’s been tremendously important to our team,” SJCA coach Jim Dinsmore said. Jack Mangene followed that up a few at-bats later with another two-RBI double, and Ben McAfee then struck out the side to clinch the upset. With the win, the Wolves advance to the District 6 Class A championship against Bishop McCort on Tuesday at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.
No. 6-seed Philipsburg-Osceola at No. 2-seed Forest Hills: This game was postponed to 4 p.m. Friday. The winner will advance to the District 6 Class 3A championship May 28 against No. 4-seed Mount Union, which upset top-seed Tyrone 8-2 Thursday.
Upcoming games
Class 3A (district semifinal): No. 6-seed Philipsburg-Osceola at No. 2-seed Forest Hills, 4 p.m. Friday
Class A (district championship): No. 6-seed St. Joseph’s vs. No. 1-seed Bishop McCort, Tuesday (at Peoples Natural Gas Field, Altoona)
Class 6A (subregional): State College vs. McDowell, 4 p.m. May 30 (at Bald Eagle Area)
Class 4A (first round of states): Bellefonte vs. District 7 runner-up, June 3
