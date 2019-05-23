Here are the 3 Centre County baseball, softball teams advancing to the district championships

Bellefonte’s Lexi Rogers, seen here last month, threw a complete game shutout Thursday night in a 7-0 win over Greater Johnstown in the district semifinals. jmoyer@centredaily.com

Three games involving Centre County baseball and softball teams took place Thursday, and three county teams are advancing to their respective district championships.

Here’s a closer look at Thursday’s games:

Softball

Bellefonte 7, Greater Johnstown 0: Lexi Rogers saved her best stuff for the postseason, as she helped earn a complete game shutout over top-seed Greater Johnstown (13-4) in the District 5/6 Class 4A semifinals. Rogers finished with 10 strikeouts and one walk while scattering three hits. The No. 4-seed Lady Red Raiders (11-8) scored five runs in the third frame and cruised from there. They’ll next take on the winner between Tyrone and Cambria Heights, who play one another Friday, at 5 p.m. May 30 at St. Francis for the district championship.

Bald Eagle Area 8, Philipsburg-Osceola 4: Maegan King belted a go-ahead, two-run double in the bottom of the sixth, and Madison Peters tossed a complete game in BEA’s win over P-O in the District 6 Class 3A semifinals. King led the way for a six-run, sixth inning in which the No. 2-seed Lady Eagles batted around. King and Maralee Caldana also homered earlier in the game. P-O’s season is over, while BEA moves on to face Chestnut Ridge (19-3) in the District 6 Class 3A title game on May 29. Both BEA and Chestnut Ridge are guaranteed a spot in the PIAA playoffs, which begin on June 3.

Upcoming games

Class 3A (district championship): No. 2-seed Bald Eagle Area vs. No. 1-seed Chestnut Ridge, 5 p.m. Wednesday (at St. Francis)

Class 4A (district championship): No. 4-seed Bellefonte vs. winner between Tyrone-Cambria Heights, 5 p.m. Thursday (at St. Francis)

Baseball

St. Joseph’s 8, Blacklick Valley 5: Zane Thornburg was nauseous and sick Thursday morning -- but he came on big when the No. 6-seed Wolves (8-8) needed him most. In the top of the seventh, with one out, two men on base and SJCA trailing 5-4, Thornburg knocked a line drive to right-center for a two-RBI double against No. 2-seed Blacklick Valley (12-7). “He’s been tremendously important to our team,” SJCA coach Jim Dinsmore said. Jack Mangene followed that up a few at-bats later with another two-RBI double, and Ben McAfee then struck out the side to clinch the upset. With the win, the Wolves advance to the District 6 Class A championship against Bishop McCort on Tuesday at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.

No. 6-seed Philipsburg-Osceola at No. 2-seed Forest Hills: This game was postponed to 4 p.m. Friday. The winner will advance to the District 6 Class 3A championship May 28 against No. 4-seed Mount Union, which upset top-seed Tyrone 8-2 Thursday.

Upcoming games

Class 3A (district semifinal): No. 6-seed Philipsburg-Osceola at No. 2-seed Forest Hills, 4 p.m. Friday

Class A (district championship): No. 6-seed St. Joseph’s vs. No. 1-seed Bishop McCort, Tuesday (at Peoples Natural Gas Field, Altoona)

Class 6A (subregional): State College vs. McDowell, 4 p.m. May 30 (at Bald Eagle Area)





Class 4A (first round of states): Bellefonte vs. District 7 runner-up, June 3