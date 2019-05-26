20 local girls named to all-star district softball teams

Penns Valley sophomore Allison O’Brien scoops up a groundball and tosses it back to the catcher during practice Friday at the high school. The Lady Rams are seeded eighth in the District 6 Class 3A tournament and will take on top-seed Chestnut Ridge at 4 p.m. Monday on the road. jmoyer@centredaily.com

Centre County couldn’t have been represented much better on the annual District 6 all-star softball teams, which were chosen by the Pennsylvania Softball Coaches Association.

Each of the area’s five teams had at least three selections, with Penns Valley and State College leading the way with five apiece. Overall, 20 selections came from the area.

Here’s a closer look at the county girls who made the team, along with the full squads below:

Class 4A/5A/6A All-Stars (Local girls)

Bellefonte (3): Lexi Rogers (pitcher), Hanna Lauck (third base), Mallorie Smith (outfield)

State College (5): McKenzie Shannon (catcher), Addie Wasikonis (second base), Brandi Triebold (third base), Morgan Arnold (shortstop), Ashley Blumenthal (outfield)

Class 3A All-Stars (Local girls)

Bald Eagle Area (4): Madison Peters (pitcher), Kaleigh Kinley (second base), Makenna Baney (outfield), Mara Hockenberry (outfield)

Penns Valley (5): Lydia Collison (pitcher), Kendra Bumgardner (shortstop), Kaylah Thompson (third base), Kailen Winkelblech (outfield), Allison O’Brien (designated player/utility)

Philipsburg-Osceola (3): Kamryn Harris (pitcher), Roselyn Weaver (first base), Hannah Minarchick (designated player/utility)

Full Class A/2A All-Star Team

Pitchers: Olivia Bashore, Claysburg-Kimmel; Lexi Mulhollen, Glendale; Kasey McClain, Conemaugh Valley

Catchers: Harleigh Cavender, Claysburg-Kimmel; Elishea Reed, West Branch

Infield: Chloe Blake, Moshannon-Valley; Olivia Reese, Glendale; Emily Claar, Claysburg-Kimmel; Alaney Vereshack, Glendale; Haylie Boden, Southern Huntingdon; Haileigh Reed, Claysburg-Kimmel; Ruthie Betts, West Branch; McKenzie McCoy, Moshannon Valley; Carlee Leidy, Southern Huntingdon; Anna Gunby, Conemaugh Valley

Outfield: Jazmin Kenedy, Claysburg-Kimmel; Madison Lukehart Glendale; Lilley Vereshack, Glendale; Mallarie Maines, West Branch; Ashley Mertz, West Branch; Emily Greenland, Southern Huntingdon; Jaidyn McCracken, Bellwood-Antis

Designated players: Hattie Flood, Southern Huntingdon; Haley Schmidt, Bellwood-Antis

Full Class 3A All-Star Team

Pitchers: Madison Peters, Bald Eagle Area; Dylan Claycomb, Central-Martinsburg; Kamryn Harris, Philipsburg-Osceola; Lydia Collison, Penns Valley

Catchers: Cameryn Feathers, Central-Martinsburg; Morgan Brumbaugh, Mount Union

First base: Roselyn Weaver, Philipsburg-Osceola; McKenzie Boozel, Mount Union

Second base: Kaleigh Kinley, Bald Eagle Area

Shortstop: Kendra Bumgardner, Penns Valley

Third Base: Kaylah Thompson, Penns Valley; Karrigan Woodward, Mount Union; Tori Longenecker, Central-Martinsburg

Outfield: Makenna Baney, Bald Eagle Area; Mara Hockenberry, Bald Eagle Area; Kailen Winkelblech, Penns Valley; Ashley Negley, Central-Martinsburg; Maddi Metzler, Central-Martinsburg; Kadyn Crisswell, Mount Union; Payton Low, Mount Union

Designated Player/Offense Pitcher/Utility: Allison O’Brien, Penns Valley; Hannah Minarchick, Philipsburg-Osceola; McKenna Shields, Mount Union

Full Class 4A/5A/6A All-Star Team

Pitchers: Lexi Rogers, Bellefonte; Cate Baran, Tyrone

Catcher: McKenzie Shannon, State College

First base: Olivia Ahern, Mifflin County

Second base: Addie Wasikonis, State College; Ella Pearson, Tyrone

Shortstop: Emma Stockley, Cambria Heights; Morgan Arnold, State College

Third base: Brandi Triebold, State College; Hanna Lauck, Bellefonte

Outfield: Trinity Molliver, Hollidaysburg; Abby Lobick, Cambria Heights; Ashley Blumenthal, State College; Mallorie Smith, Bellefonte