20 local girls named to all-star district softball teams
Centre County couldn’t have been represented much better on the annual District 6 all-star softball teams, which were chosen by the Pennsylvania Softball Coaches Association.
Each of the area’s five teams had at least three selections, with Penns Valley and State College leading the way with five apiece. Overall, 20 selections came from the area.
Here’s a closer look at the county girls who made the team, along with the full squads below:
Class 4A/5A/6A All-Stars (Local girls)
Bellefonte (3): Lexi Rogers (pitcher), Hanna Lauck (third base), Mallorie Smith (outfield)
State College (5): McKenzie Shannon (catcher), Addie Wasikonis (second base), Brandi Triebold (third base), Morgan Arnold (shortstop), Ashley Blumenthal (outfield)
Class 3A All-Stars (Local girls)
Bald Eagle Area (4): Madison Peters (pitcher), Kaleigh Kinley (second base), Makenna Baney (outfield), Mara Hockenberry (outfield)
Penns Valley (5): Lydia Collison (pitcher), Kendra Bumgardner (shortstop), Kaylah Thompson (third base), Kailen Winkelblech (outfield), Allison O’Brien (designated player/utility)
Philipsburg-Osceola (3): Kamryn Harris (pitcher), Roselyn Weaver (first base), Hannah Minarchick (designated player/utility)
Full Class A/2A All-Star Team
Pitchers: Olivia Bashore, Claysburg-Kimmel; Lexi Mulhollen, Glendale; Kasey McClain, Conemaugh Valley
Catchers: Harleigh Cavender, Claysburg-Kimmel; Elishea Reed, West Branch
Infield: Chloe Blake, Moshannon-Valley; Olivia Reese, Glendale; Emily Claar, Claysburg-Kimmel; Alaney Vereshack, Glendale; Haylie Boden, Southern Huntingdon; Haileigh Reed, Claysburg-Kimmel; Ruthie Betts, West Branch; McKenzie McCoy, Moshannon Valley; Carlee Leidy, Southern Huntingdon; Anna Gunby, Conemaugh Valley
Outfield: Jazmin Kenedy, Claysburg-Kimmel; Madison Lukehart Glendale; Lilley Vereshack, Glendale; Mallarie Maines, West Branch; Ashley Mertz, West Branch; Emily Greenland, Southern Huntingdon; Jaidyn McCracken, Bellwood-Antis
Designated players: Hattie Flood, Southern Huntingdon; Haley Schmidt, Bellwood-Antis
Full Class 3A All-Star Team
Pitchers: Madison Peters, Bald Eagle Area; Dylan Claycomb, Central-Martinsburg; Kamryn Harris, Philipsburg-Osceola; Lydia Collison, Penns Valley
Catchers: Cameryn Feathers, Central-Martinsburg; Morgan Brumbaugh, Mount Union
First base: Roselyn Weaver, Philipsburg-Osceola; McKenzie Boozel, Mount Union
Second base: Kaleigh Kinley, Bald Eagle Area
Shortstop: Kendra Bumgardner, Penns Valley
Third Base: Kaylah Thompson, Penns Valley; Karrigan Woodward, Mount Union; Tori Longenecker, Central-Martinsburg
Outfield: Makenna Baney, Bald Eagle Area; Mara Hockenberry, Bald Eagle Area; Kailen Winkelblech, Penns Valley; Ashley Negley, Central-Martinsburg; Maddi Metzler, Central-Martinsburg; Kadyn Crisswell, Mount Union; Payton Low, Mount Union
Designated Player/Offense Pitcher/Utility: Allison O’Brien, Penns Valley; Hannah Minarchick, Philipsburg-Osceola; McKenna Shields, Mount Union
Full Class 4A/5A/6A All-Star Team
Pitchers: Lexi Rogers, Bellefonte; Cate Baran, Tyrone
Catcher: McKenzie Shannon, State College
First base: Olivia Ahern, Mifflin County
Second base: Addie Wasikonis, State College; Ella Pearson, Tyrone
Shortstop: Emma Stockley, Cambria Heights; Morgan Arnold, State College
Third base: Brandi Triebold, State College; Hanna Lauck, Bellefonte
Outfield: Trinity Molliver, Hollidaysburg; Abby Lobick, Cambria Heights; Ashley Blumenthal, State College; Mallorie Smith, Bellefonte
