SJCA baseball’s District 6 Class A title game against Bishop McCort postponed

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s District 6 title hopes were put on hold.

After a 90-minute weather delay, Tuesday’s District 6 Class A title game between the Wolves and Bishop McCort was postponed. The two teams will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at PNG Field.

The No. 1-seeded Crushers (14-7) have won six straight district crowns. Meanwhile, the No. 6-seeded Wolves (8-8) seek the program’s first-ever District 6 title. SJCA earned its second-consecutive championship game appearance after beating No. 3-seed Saltsburg and No. 2-seed Blacklick Valley in the district playoffs.

Regardless of Wednesday’s outcome, both teams will play in the PIAA state tournament, which is scheduled to begin next Monday.