High School Sports

SJCA baseball’s District 6 Class A title game against Bishop McCort postponed

Penns Valley’s Calvin Russell tags out Saint Joseph’s Zane Thornburg when he tries to steal second during the game on Friday, April 6, 2018 at Governor’s Park.
Penns Valley’s Calvin Russell tags out Saint Joseph’s Zane Thornburg when he tries to steal second during the game on Friday, April 6, 2018 at Governor’s Park. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
ALTOONA

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s District 6 title hopes were put on hold.

After a 90-minute weather delay, Tuesday’s District 6 Class A title game between the Wolves and Bishop McCort was postponed. The two teams will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at PNG Field.

The No. 1-seeded Crushers (14-7) have won six straight district crowns. Meanwhile, the No. 6-seeded Wolves (8-8) seek the program’s first-ever District 6 title. SJCA earned its second-consecutive championship game appearance after beating No. 3-seed Saltsburg and No. 2-seed Blacklick Valley in the district playoffs.

Regardless of Wednesday’s outcome, both teams will play in the PIAA state tournament, which is scheduled to begin next Monday.

  Comments  