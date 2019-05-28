‘We can compete with any team in the state’: State College boys’ volleyball cruises in PIAA 1st round

State College senior Tanner Kuruzovich spikes the ball Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A boys’ volleyball tournament at Bald Eagle Area. The Little Lions beat North Penn 3-0 to advance to the second round. jmoyer@centredaily.com

State College is relishing playing the role of underdog so far this postseason — and Tuesday was no exception.

The boys’ volleyball team swept North Penn, the District 1 runner-up, by scores of 25-19, 31-29, 25-18 at Bald Eagle Area to win in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament. State College will next take on Bethel Park on Saturday in the PIAA quarterfinals.

“We know we’re a bit of an underdog here,” Little Lions coach Kim-Li Kimel said, “so to come out here and beat the No. 2 seed out of the Philly area, that’s a big deal.”

State College (15-4) came into a strong District 3 tournament as a low seed, and it ended up pulling off a major upset with a win against four-time state champ Northeastern. That, along with a district title, vaulted the Little Lions into the state tournament, where Kimel and State College made quick work of North Penn. For the most part.

In the second set, State College trailed 22-16 before rallying from behind to secure the 2-0 advantage.

Overall, in the match, Tanner Kuruzovich paced the team in kills with 17 while Jeremy Bullock had five blocks, Ryan Kustaborder added 38 assists, and Jon Bristol tallied an ace. Quinn Williams and Ben Krantweiss also had six digs apiece.

North Penn’s passing and momentum were often disrupted, and State College never let a negative play keep it down for long. Kimel said her senior-laden roster helped ensure that.

State College now appears to be peaking at the right time.

“We can compete with anyone in the state,” Kimel said. “I would like us to get to the semis and see what happens. I think our potential is there.”