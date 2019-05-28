Season for State College girls’ lacrosse ends with loss in PIAAs

After great season, State College girls lacrosse falls to Downingtown West State College girls lacrosse coach Rod Stahl talks about the loss to Downingtown West in the PIAA playoffs on May 28, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State College girls lacrosse coach Rod Stahl talks about the loss to Downingtown West in the PIAA playoffs on May 28, 2019.

The season for State College girls’ lacrosse has come to an end.

The district champion Lady Little Lions fell to a strong District 1 program in Downingtown West, 19-5, on Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament at Penn State’s Panzer Stadium. Downingtown West will take on the winner between Conestoga and Wilson — in a game that was rained out Tuesday and will continue Wednesday — in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Tuesday wasn’t the result that State College was looking for. But head coach Rod Stahl said that doesn’t take away from his team’s strong season.

“They had a really fun and successful season overall,” he said. “They’ve executed really well in the majority of their games.”

To make it this far, State College dominated in the District 2/6 championships with a 20-6 win over Delaware Valley. And it finished the season at 15-4.

Among Tuesday’s goal-scorers for State College were Emily Hall (2), Ariana Angus, Sally Stahl and Alison Houtz. Maddie Tambroni and Elaina Ohlson each had assists.