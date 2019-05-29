Bald Eagle Area softball’s district title game vs. Chestnut Ridge postponed to Friday

Bald Eagle Area’s Kaleigh Kinley celebrates a double during the District 6 Class 3A semifinal game on Thursday, May 23, 2019. adrey@centredaily.com

Thanks to the weather, Bald Eagle Area softball will have to wait a little longer for its chance at a district championship.

Wednesday’s district title game between the Lady Eagles and Chestnut Ridge at St. Francis University was postponed ahead of pending storms in the Loretto area. The game will instead be played at 5 p.m. Friday at the same venue.

Regardless of the outcome, Bald Eagle Area has already punched its ticket to the state tournament since the top-two teams out of the district advance. The Lady Eagles secured their state spot back in the District 5/6 semifinals with a convincing 8-4 win over Philipsburg-Osceola.

On paper, BEA and Chestnut Ridge both appear to be evenly matched. Chestnut Ridge is 19-3 and has won 17 of its last 18. The Lady Eagles are 17-3 and lost those three games by a combined four runs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

If BEA wins Friday, it’ll take on the third seed out of District 7 on Monday in the first round of PIAAs. If it loses, it’ll take on the top seed out of District 8 or 9 on Monday.