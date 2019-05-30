High School Sports
2 more baseball, softball playoff games postponed: Here’s what Friday looks like now
In what’s become a common theme this week, two more baseball and softball games were postponed Thursday.
Bellefonte softball was set to take on Tyrone on Thursday at St. Francis in the District 5/6 Class 4A championship. Due to the weather forecast, that will instead take place 3 p.m. Friday at Mount Aloysius. State College baseball was also supposed to play Erie McDowell in a subregional game Thursday, but that contest has been moved to 4 p.m. Friday at Bald Eagle Area.
Rain, thunderstorms and tornado watches have spoiled a lot of the county’s high school playoff games this week. Bald Eagle Area softball, which was supposed to play Wednesday, will now play Friday. And St. Joseph’s baseball spent nine total hours at PNG Field on Tuesday and Wednesday to complete a five-inning game after several rain delays. (It lost 4-3.)
Here’s a closer look at the local games now scheduled to be played through Monday:
Softball (District 5/6 Class 4A championship): Bellefonte vs. Tyrone, 3 p.m. Friday at Mount Aloysius
Baseball (District 6/10 Class 6A subregional): State College vs. Erie McDowell, 4 p.m. Friday at Bald Eagle Area
Softball (District 5/6 Class 3A championship): Bald Eagle Area vs. Chestnut Ridge, 5 p.m. Friday at St. Francis
Baseball (first round of PIAA Class A state tournament): St. Joseph’s vs. District 5 champ, TBD Monday
Baseball (first round of PIAA Class 3A state tournament): Philipsburg-Osceola vs. Steel Valley, TBD Monday
Baseball (first round of PIAA Class 4A state tournament): Bellefonte vs. Blackhawk, TBD Monday
Notes: Bald Eagle Area softball has already qualified for the state tournament. If it wins Friday, it will play against the third seed out of District 7 Monday in the first round of PIAAs. If it loses, it will take on the District 8 or 9 champ Monday. State College baseball and Bellefonte softball both need to win Friday to qualify for Monday’s PIAA first round.
