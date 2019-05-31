Here’s how Bellefonte softball won the district title — and how an infield play proved crucial

Bellefonte celebrates Friday after winning the District 5/6 Class 4A title after beating Tyrone 2-0 at Mount Aloysius College’s Walker Athletic Field Complex. For the CDT

Bellefonte shortstop Emma DeHaas knew she couldn’t preserve Lexi Rogers’ no-hit bid when she dove headfirst for a sharply hit grounder between the DeHaas sisters on the left side of the infield.

But DeHaas knew if she “kept it dirty” she could preserve Rogers’ shutout and a slim one-run lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. So she sacrificed her body to keep the ball on the infield soil before throwing at third base behind Tyrone’s Maci Brodzina, who took a wide turn on what she thought would be a run-scoring single to the outfield.

DeHaas’ run-preventing play was all that Rogers needed on the mound as Bellefonte captured the District 5/6 Class 4A title with a 2-0 victory over Tyrone at Mount Aloysius College’s Walker Athletic Field Complex.

Tyrone head coach Doug Myers, who also coaches third base, said he was so sure the ball was getting to the outfield that he started to wave Brodzina home before quickly backtracking and throwing up a stop sign.

It was too late, though, as Brodzina had too much momentum going toward the plate before trying to get back to third base. Sara DeHaas alertly got the throw from her sister and slapped the tag on Brodzina for the third out of the inning.

“I just knew that if I didn’t get (to the ball), someone would score, and I knew we were up by only one run at that point,” Emma DeHaas said of her pivotal play. “I was just going to eat it, but as soon as she rounded third I knew we had a chance.”

To complement Emma DeHaas’ “dirty” play, Rogers sent Tyrone’s batters plenty of filthy stuff from the circle.

The sophomore pitcher allowed just the one infield hit on her way to striking out 10 Lady Golden Eagles in her complete game shutout.

Rogers got into one other jam in the bottom of the sixth inning with Bellefonte leading 2-0. She stranded Tyrone runners at second and third with a strikeout and a weak grounder to second baseman Emily Pugh.

Rogers said she suffered a throwing elbow injury in the first game of the season, but she’s starting to peak as the Lady Red Raiders head to the state playoffs.

“She’s just now getting in shape, she really is,” Bellefonte head coach Travis Foster added, “and what a time to be in shape,”

The Lady Red Raiders had trouble solving opposing pitcher Cate Baran the first time through the lineup, striking out seven times.

But second-hole hitter Lily Gardner broke the code in the top of the third. She lined a triple off the 190-foot sign directly down the left field line, and she made it home on the play when a relay throw to third base got away from Madison Coleman.

Sara DeHaas added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning with a home run to center field. DeHaas raised both arms in triumph, and her sprint turned to a trot between first and second base when the ball cleared the fence.

And her sister was the first one to greet her when she completed her trot around the bases.

“As soon as she hit it, I was like, ‘That’s gone,’” Emma DeHaas said of her sister’s bomb. “I ran in front of everyone and got to home plate first and then I picked her up and hugged her whenever she got there.”

Bellefonte will take on WPIAL runner-up Mt. Pleasant in the first round of the PIAA championships Monday at a time and venue to be determined.

Bellefonte has now won district titles in 19 of the last 23 seasons, and the program has 21 total titles — behind only State College for the most softball titles (22) in the district.

That also means this year’s seniors — Emma DeHaas, Emily Pugh, and Lissi Przybys — will finish their careers with a district title in every season.

“Every single team has been a different team,” Emma DeHaas said. “We’ve been able to come together all four years, and the culture here is awesome. We all love each other, and I think that’s how we’re winning.”