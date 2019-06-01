State College boys’ volleyball falls in PIAA quarterfinals after memorable run

The State College boys’ volleyball team, seen here earlier in the week against North Penn, lost to Bethel Park on Saturday in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals. But the Little Lions still had plenty to celebrate this season, as they also won a district championship. jmoyer@centredaily.com

After a memorable run, the State College boys’ volleyball season has come to an end.

The Little Lions were swept Saturday in three close sets by Bethel Park in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals. Bethel Park won 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 inside Forest Hills’ gym.

State College coach Kim-Li Kimel said her team is trying to reflect on the positives.

“I know the guys wanted to perform better in their last competition together,” she said, “but they understand and value the extraordinary gains they made this season, and we are extremely proud of the team’s achievements.”

Those achievements include a PIAA first-round sweep of a strong North Penn squad and an unlikely District 3 championship. State College came into the district tournament as a low seed and pulled off a major upset against four-time state champ Northeastern to advance.

During Saturday’s match in the state tournament, State College’s offense was lacking — but the effort wasn’t. Jon Bristol and Tom Leahey led the team in kills with 11 and six, respectively. And other stat leaders included Tanner Kuruzovich (2 blocks), Jeremy Bullock (1 block), Ryan Kustaborder (24 assists, 2 digs), Quinn Williams (4) and Andy Vanden Heuvel (1 ace).

Bethel Park (18-1) will advance to the PIAA semifinals to take on undefeated North Allegheny (21-0) on Tuesday at a time and venue to be determined.

State College finishes the season at 15-5.