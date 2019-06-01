Here’s how SJCA’s Anna Griggs, Jack Mangene earned their Snyder Awards

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Anna Griggs and Jack Mangene pose for a photo together at Harvest Fields in Boalsburg. The two recently graduated seniors both won their school’s Snyder Awards. Photo provided

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Jack Mangene and Anna Griggs couldn’t have packed another activity into their full high school schedules.

The two recent grads both performed more than 100 hours of community service, boasted at least 4.0 GPAs, competed at a high level in athletics and took part in numerous clubs and activities. That’s why the pair were recently named the school’s Snyder Award winners.

“It really just kind of validated all the hard work I put in,” Mangene said.

Added Griggs: “I’m happy to carry on the legacy of receiving this award and to be grouped with such amazing people.”

The James H. Snyder Awards are given in memory of Snyder, a former CDT sports editor who was killed in an automobile crash in December of 1957. The awards have become an annual county staple celebrating the community’s young leaders, a pair of seniors from each of the six county schools who embrace academics, athletics and community service.

And both Griggs and Mangene were ideal fits for the longtime award.

Mangene still remembers one of his more hectic days. He arrived at school early, around 7 a.m., for a cappella practice. He then attended classes, followed by baseball practice, musical dress rehearsals — he played the lead role of Danny Zuko in “Grease” — and a musical gig at Otto’s with his dad. Oh, and once he got home, there was still some homework and studying left to be done.

Griggs was no different. She had early a cappella practice with Mangene, followed by classes and then she’d arrive at boys’ basketball practice as the team manager. That was usually followed up by musical rehearsals — she played Marty, one of the the Pink Ladies in “Grease” — and then a pick-up volleyball game somewhere around the community to stay sharp. She balanced her homework by sometimes doing it in lulls at basketball practice.

Griggs was the first member of her family to have a four-year letter in sports, as she was a key cog in SJCA’s volleyball team. (The setter started games in all four years.) She also finished her high school career with a 4.2 GPA and was asked to speak at graduation. On top of that, she helped manage the volleyball team’s annual “Pink Zone” game and helped raise more than $7,000 the last two years.

Mangene picked up a reputation for being SJCA’s “Renaissance man.” He played basketball, golf and baseball all four years — and won three conference basketball championships and two district golf championships, in addition to winning the individual district golf title this past season and earning two state berths in baseball. He also graduated with a 4.0 GPA, volunteered his time to play music at a local nursing home and, under his leadership, watched the school’s a cappella group more than double its song repertoire.

The two were involved in a lot of the same activities — such as basketball, a cappella and “Grease” — and they became close friends as seniors.

“Jack is the best,” Griggs said. “If you don’t know Jack Mangene, you’re missing out. He truly is the jack of all trades. He does everything. But he doesn’t let his busy schedule get in the way of his relationships and friendships.”

Said Mangene: “The most marvelous thing about her is she gets things done, and she does everything at very high quality. No matter what she’s doing. She’s a pretty special person.”

Mangene will attend Eastern University, just outside Philadelphia, where he plans to study physical therapy while competing on the golf team. Griggs was accepted into Penn State’s Schreyer Honors College, where she plans to major in chemistry before heading to med school.

The two will undoubtedly have full college careers. In high school, Mangene juggled three sports with music and academics. Griggs was the president of theater club, a four-year member of mock trial, co-president on the student council and a two-year member of the National Honor Society.

But, no matter what they go on to do, they’ve already both left memorable legacies at St. Joseph’s.

“Some people don’t really know when to stop taking opportunities,” Mangene said with a laugh, “so, at times, it can get tough balancing your time. But I feel like it’s made me well-prepared for the rest of my life.”

Added Griggs: “I had a lot of great opportunities. ... I wouldn’t have changed anything.”