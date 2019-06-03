High School Sports
P-O baseball upends Steel Valley in first round of PIAA tournament
Philipsburg-Osceola had a flair for the dramatic Monday.
The Mounties were hitless for four innings before coming on strong late and grabbing the 3-1 win over Steel Valley in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A Baseball Championships at Butler. In the top of the sixth, P-O’s Isaiah Dixon broke a scoreless tie with a two-run double on a ball that traveled to the wall.
With the win, the Mounties (16-7) advance to the PIAA quarterfinals. They’ll take on Franklin, the District 10 champ, on Thursday at a time and venue to be determined.
Ryan Whitehead earned the win on the mound for Philipsburg-Osceola, and he also added an RBI single in the sixth to make it 3-0.
Steel Valley, the WPIAL champ, ends the season with a 13-9 overall record.
Comments