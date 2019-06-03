P-O baseball upends Steel Valley in first round of PIAA tournament

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Isaiah Dixon, seen here last week, broke Monday’s game open with a double. P-O defeated Steel Valley 3-1 to advance to Thursday’s PIAA quarterfinals. adrey@centredaily.com

Philipsburg-Osceola had a flair for the dramatic Monday.

The Mounties were hitless for four innings before coming on strong late and grabbing the 3-1 win over Steel Valley in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A Baseball Championships at Butler. In the top of the sixth, P-O’s Isaiah Dixon broke a scoreless tie with a two-run double on a ball that traveled to the wall.

With the win, the Mounties (16-7) advance to the PIAA quarterfinals. They’ll take on Franklin, the District 10 champ, on Thursday at a time and venue to be determined.

Ryan Whitehead earned the win on the mound for Philipsburg-Osceola, and he also added an RBI single in the sixth to make it 3-0.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Steel Valley, the WPIAL champ, ends the season with a 13-9 overall record.