Here’s how P-O’s Kam Harris, Bubba Slogosky earned their Snyder Awards

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Kam Harris and Bubba Slogosky are leaving high school with an armful of sports records and big dreams for academics.

Slogosky, P-O’s all-time passing leader in football, boasts a 4.0 GPA and a 1310 on his SATs. And Harris, who graduated within the top five of her class, is poised to become a four-time all-state selection in softball while also ranking among P-O’s all-time leaders in pitching wins.

That balance is a big reason the pair of Mounties earned this year’s Snyder Awards.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Harris said about the annual award. “It’s nice to be recognized for not only your sports but your academics and community service.”

Said Slogosky: “It was pretty amazing. There have been some pretty great people that got the award before, so I was very honored.”

The James H. Snyder Awards are given in memory of Snyder, a former CDT sports editor who was killed in an automobile crash in December of 1957. The awards have become an annual county staple celebrating the community’s young leaders, a pair of seniors from each of the six county schools who embrace academics, athletics and community service.

And both Harris and Slogosky fit that criteria to a T.

Athletically, the two are among the most-accomplished seniors at the school. Harris was a key cog in the volleyball team for two years, starting as the middle hitter as a senior. But she was best known for her softball accomplishments, as she was a four-year starter and one of the state’s best pitchers. She helped lead the team to a state title last season. Slogosky shined in every sport he tried — baseball, basketball and football. And he helped lead the baseball team to the PIAA quarterfinals this year.

But the two haven’t been limited to simply success in athletics. Academically and socially, they’ve challenged themselves and thrived. Harris took challenging classes such as anatomy and organic chemistry while also joining Key Club and Illustrators Club. Slogosky finished No. 3 in his class rankings — despite juggling Drama Club and the National Honors Society in addition to his three sports.

“Bubba is a hard worker,” Harris said. “He’s got a good head on his shoulders.”

Added Slogosky: “Kam’s just a competitor. She hasn’t blinked an eye.”

Somehow, between bouncing from practices and study halls to after-school activities and school clubs, the two have also found a way to give back to their community.

Slogosky was a camp instructor for all three of his sports, and he also volunteered for the YMCA. Harris helped the softball team’s booster club raise more than $10,000 this season with Vera Bradley Bingo, and she also volunteered as a youth softball coach.

“It’s just a way for us varsity players to get to know them personally and act as a role model for them,” Harris said.

Harris will continue her academic and softball careers at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, where she hopes to become a physician’s assistant. And Slogosky is majoring in bio-behavioral health at Penn State (University Park).

They’ve both put a lot of work into making it this far — and the Snyder Awards, at their best, help embody that. That wasn’t lost on either Harris, or Slogosky, who said he’s been aware of the award since his older sister started talking about it six years ago.

“My mom said it was a very big deal,” Slogosky said with a laugh. “It’s definitely a feeling of satisfaction knowing your hard work is paying off.”