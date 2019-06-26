‘I had so much fun’: 7 county softball players reflect on careers at PSBCA All-Star Game

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Kam Harris pitches during the PSBCA All-Star game on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Beard Field. adrey@centredaily.com

Seven county softball players joined a group of District 4 and 6 all-stars Wednesday night for the final game of their high school careers.

The recently graduated seniors — at least one of whom also started college classes Wednesday — played two five-inning games so every girl on the 18-player rosters could see time on the field. Although District 6 fell 11-2 in Game 1 and 2-0 in Game 2, the lighthearted game that featured more grins than grumbles was secondary to the atmosphere at Penn State’s Beard Field.

Girls from Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Philipsburg-Osceola and State College cherished the final time representing their high schools at the Pennsylvania Softball Coaches Association (PSBCA) All-Star Softball Game. And, to recognize their careers, we decided to ask each area girl her most memorable high school softball moment and what playing here one last time meant.

Here’s what they said:

P Kam Harris (Philipsburg-Osceola)

Most memorable moment in HS career: “I would say the most memorable moment is definitely winning the state championship (in 2018) just because we worked so hard to get here. And winning it was just such an accomplishment.”

On what it means to play her final HS game at PSU: “I would just say that this field means a lot to my team, as far as the Mounties go. We played on this field a lot; we made a lot of memories on this field — especially in the state championship — so ending it here is good closure.”

OF Madison Lucas (Philipsburg-Osceola)

Most memorable moment in HS career: “It’s the state championship (in 2018), for sure. Not a lot of people can do that; there are only a few teams that can win the title.”

On what it means to play her final HS game at PSU: “I always love it here; it’s my favorite place to play. The field is so nice, and it’s a great atmosphere.”

Bellefonte’s Emily Pugh hits a single during the PSBCA All-Star game on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Beard Field. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

IF Emily Pugh (Bellefonte)

2019 stats: .350 batting average, 8 extra-base hits, 16 RBIs, 8 stolen bases

Most memorable moment in HS career: “This season was my favorite season by far. I had so much fun, and I was so close with all my teammates. But I think whenever we won districts — we didn’t get to play here this year; it was at Mount Aloysius — it was still so fun and exciting when all the seniors got to hold up the trophy. We won before, but I never got to hold that because I wasn’t a senior before. But I finally got to hold it up. It was really special; I just had a blast.”

On what it means to play her final HS game at PSU: “It’s really meaningful, mostly because I just started Penn State classes today. So it’s crazy I’m playing on their field because I’m a student for them, but also just really exciting because I love the game and it’s sad this is the last time I’ll be lacing up. But it’s a really special occasion.”

2B Kaleigh Kinley (Bald Eagle Area)

2019 stats: .380 batting average, 2 doubles, 3 homers, 14 RBIs, 19 runs, 5 stolen bases, 8 walks

Most memorable moment in HS career: “I think probably beating P-O in the district semifinals is one of the most memorable and probably playing in the state championship game — those two, they’re a tie. Playing in the state championship game was cool and beating P-O on our homefield to get into the district championship, that was really cool.”

On what it means to play her final HS game at PSU: “It means a lot to play in this game because it’s a huge honor being considered an all-star senior.”

Stat College’s Brandi Triebold gets a hit during the PSBCA All-Star game on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Beard Field. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

3B Brandi Triebold (State College)

Career stats: .419 batting average, 13 doubles, 6 homers, 35 RBIs, 39 runs, 4 stolen bases, 12 walks

Most memorable moment in HS career: “Mine would be my sophomore year, playing here in the district game and hitting the home run off the scoreboard. That was my longest home run, and it was my first career start on varsity.”

On what it means to play her final HS game at PSU: “We kind of started here for our sophomore year, even freshman year. And just to end here is cool.”

2B Addie Wasikonis (State College)

Career stats: .329 batting average, 15 doubles, 3 triples, 2 homers, 42 RBIs, 56 runs, 11 stolen bases, 19 walks

Most memorable moment in HS career: “As a team, when we’d go on away games, we’d go to Big Al’s. It’s kind of a tradition of our team. It’s a restaurant at Carlisle — so I’ll remember the camaraderie there. Lots of good memories.”

On what it means to play her final HS game at PSU: “It’s kind of come full circle, and I think it’s good to end here. There are a lot of good memories here, and it’s good to play with the seniors for their last hurrah.”

State College’s Emma Wolfe pitches during the PSBCA All-Star game on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Beard Field. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

P Emma Wolfe (State College)

Career stats: (Pitching) 173.2 innings pitched, 221 hits, 124 earned runs, 4.99 ERA, 100 strikeouts, 94 BBs; (Hitting) .317 batting average, 1 double, 6 RBIs, 2 runs, 8 walks

Most memorable moment in HS career: “The most memorable moment is winning districts here on Beard Field my sophomore year because, for me personally, it was a huge comeback from where I was to the end of the season. So for me to accomplish that, it meant a lot.”

On what it means to play her final HS game at PSU: “It honestly means a lot because this is kind of how I started my varsity career. Like my sophomore year, I pitched here for my district final game. So, to end my career on Beard Field, it means a lot. There are a lot of personal memories there.”

Scholarships & Hall of Fame

In memory of Hollidaysburg softball player Mikayla Focht, who died in 2017 at the age of 18 in an ATV accident, her parents annually present four area softball players with $1,000 scholarships.

On Wednesday, after the fifth inning, Focht’s parents presented the following winners with their scholarships: Philipsburg-Osceola’s Kam Harris, Glendale’s Lexi Mulhollen, Mount Union’s Payton Low and Mount Union’s Madison Harris.

In the District 6 PSBCA Hall of Fame, eight inductees were announced Wednesday. The two local ladies inducted were Philipsburg-Osceola’s Haley Frank and Bellefonte’s Vanessa Cooper. The others announced included Mount Union’s Kristen Miles, Central’s Ashley Smith, Central’s Taylor Garmen, Hollidaysburg’s Alyssa Erb, Mount Union’s Kassandra Wilson and Bellwood’s Emily Nagle.