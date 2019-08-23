LIVE BLOG: Follow along with scores, updates from Week 1 of HS football

An early start to Friday night lights Local football coaches weigh in on the PIAA football season starting on August 23 this year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Local football coaches weigh in on the PIAA football season starting on August 23 this year.

While it might not feel like it with 80-degree weather, high school football season is here.

After a season of bouncing around to different venues, Bellefonte will break in its newly renovated Rogers Stadium Friday night against Jersey Shore. Meanwhile, Penns Valley hosts Fairfield.

State College goes on the road for a rematch of last season’s District 6 Class 6A title against Mifflin County, while Philipsburg-Osceola takes on cross-town rival West Branch in a battle between two young teams.

Bald Eagle Area gets its season underway at 5 p.m. Saturday on the road at Troy in Bradford County.

All of Friday’s games start at 7 p.m.

Bellefonte head coach Shanon Manning will begin his seventh season at the helm of the program and will do it with a new starter at quarterback. Junior Ethan Rossman will lead the offense along with his backfield mate, senior running back C.J. Funk. The duo is expected to be vital to the offense’s success this season, and have just as big of an impact on the other side of the ball. Funk and Rossman will also be the two starting linebackers in the Red Raiders’ defense.

Jersey Shore is lead on offense by senior quarterback Tanner Lorson and senior running back Dawson Sechrist. Lorson threw for 1,694 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior last season. He added 308 yards on the ground as well, and should be a dual-threat for the Bulldogs against Bellefonte. Sechrist ran 86 times for 584 yards and should be at the forefront of the Jersey Shore offense alongside Lorson on Friday night.

Funk and Rossman will be put to the test early with Jersey Shore’s run game, and will need to slow down Lorson and Sechrist on the ground to beat the Bulldogs.

Led by senior quarterback Aaron Tobias, the Rams are coming off their first winning season since 2007. Tobias is the state’s top returning passer, accounting for 34 passing and five rushing touchdowns last season. Although Tobias only threw for 165 yards against Fairfield last season, he accounted for three scores.

He could be challenged again this season with Fairfield’s experienced secondary.

Fairfield RB Garrett Stadler will be the focal point for Penns Valley’s defense. He returns for his senior season to spearhead the Knights’ hybrid Wing-T offense and is projected to carry most of the load. Last season, Stadler finished with 274 yards on the ground with 210 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

In a rematch of last season’s District 6 Class 6A title, State College heads on the road to take on Mifflin County. Despite several key losses from last season, the Little Lions return a two-headed monster in running backs Dresyn Green and Isaiah Edwards.

The duo combined for just more than 1,800 yards rushing last year with Green leading the way with 1,012. Edwards led the scoring mark with 15 rushing touchdowns as the pair has 28 total on the ground.

Coach Matt Lintal is also high on his new quarterback, Brady Dorner, who’s replacing Tommy Friberg.

Mifflin County is lead by running back Greg Schaeffer, who has led the Huskies in rushing the past two seasons. Last year, he came up 64 yards shy of 1,000 on 161 carries. He had 10 total touchdowns, with nine of them coming on the ground.

P-O looks to bounce back from 1-9 with a matchup against cross-town rival West Branch. Junior Ryan Whitehead takes over as quarterback after backing up three-year starter Bubba Slogosky last season. His brother, sophomore Jeremy Whitehead, can be key for P-O on the defensive line. Last year, he had 2.5 sacks as a freshman.

That’s not good news for West Branch, which has just two starters returning on its offensive line.

West Branch will rely on the arm of quarterback Ayden Gutierrez, who was the starter last season. He finished 78-of-199 passing for 1,192 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added another six scores on the ground.

