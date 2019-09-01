HS roundup: State High girls tennis stretches record to 6-0 following dominant victories

State College’s Sruthi Ramesh returns the ball during her double match with Keya Ahrestani against Central Dauphin East on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. adrey@centredaily.com

Just two weeks into the season, the State College Area High School girls’ tennis team has bolstered impressive numbers to add to its undefeated record.

The Lady Little Lions enjoyed wins over Palmyra, Northern York, Cedar Cliff, Mifflin County, Central Dauphin East and Mechanicsburg without losing a single set in the process.

Junior Catelyn Janac, the team’s No. 1 singles player, has proved her spot at the top with just three matches lost this season, but will look to get back on the court after missing the past two games to an injury.

Despite being a freshman and sophomore respectively, Quiana Guo and Marissa Xu have shined in Janac’s absence, winning 6-0 in straight sets against CDE earning the trust of coach, Jane Borden.

Since the start of the season, Borden has experimented with doubles pairings creating seven different duos, all of which paid off.

Junior Madeline Miller has won all games she’s played in thus far with three victories alongside fellow junior Keya Ahrestani through the first five games.

Juniors Rachel Buterbaugh and Sruthi Ramesh also started the season strong losing just a single match between the two of them.

BOYS GOLF

The Philipsburg-Osceola boys’ golf team continued a winning trend after coming away with four resounding victories against Hollidaysburg, Tyrone, Punxsutawney and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy on Wednesday in Scotch Valley. Mountie golf shot 322, pushing its record to 7-0 and gifting coach Jordan Albright the 100th win of his career.

Although St. Joe’s dropped matches against Hollidaysburg, Punxsutawney, Philipsburg and Tyrone, Wolves freshman Tim Peters finished with a low of 90, and coach Chad Walsh found positives within the defeats.

“The most important thing today was getting to feel the pressure of playing good teams on a tough course,” Walsh said. “Sure we want to win, but with a young team, I was more focused on them seeing and playing the course where the district championship is played.”

On Thursday in Penns Valley, seven Mountain League teams including Philipsburg-Osceola, Bellefonte, Bald Eagle Area and Penns Valley squared off. P-O took first place, finishing with a score of 308. The Mountaineers were led by Brandon Singer with a low score of 74, while Bellefonte, BEA and Penns Valley earned fifth, sixth and seventh place, respectively.

State High started its season off by winning the Happy Valley Invitational with a score of 236. The Little Lions also finished second at Hershey, third at Susquehanna Township and sixth at the Susquehanna Invitational. They also won a match over Altoona.