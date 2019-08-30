LIVE BLOG: Follow along with scores, updates from Week 2 of HS football

State High debuts at South Track field The State College Area High School football team enters the South Track field for the first time as it prepares for kickoff against St. Augustine Prep on Aug. 30. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The State College Area High School football team enters the South Track field for the first time as it prepares for kickoff against St. Augustine Prep on Aug. 30.

Action is underway for all five of Centre County’s high school football teams in Week 2 play.

Here’s what has happened so far:

State College is first on the board against St. Augustine Prep with a 3-yard run by QB Brady Dorner on a rollout. Dorner becomes the first player to score a touchdown at the South Track — State High’s temporary home while Memorial Field undergoes renovations. The PAT is good with 3:14 left in the first quarter.

State High DE Kevin Kurzinger recovers a fumble, and the Little Lions take over on St. Augustine’s 42 yard line. A 31-yard run by Lokey Howell brings State High to the 11 yard line. St. Augustine’s Robert Reynolds intercepts Dorner in the end zone, as the two teams trade turnovers.

At the end of the first quarter, State College leads 7-0.

St. Augustine’s 6-foot-5, 324-pound Texas A&M commit Isaiah Raikes bulldozes into the end zone from the 1 yard line for a touchdown. The PAT ties it up with 6:28 to play in the half.

State College fumbles on back-to-back possessions. A 67-yard touchdown run by Dresyn Green with 93 seconds left in the half allows State College to retake. Green had a 75-yard touchdown run in the first called back due to a block in the back.

St. Augustine ties things up in the half with a 11-yard TD run by QB Austin Leyman, then adds adds a field goal to take the lead.

St. Augustine leads 17-14 heading into the fourth, after scoring 10 unanswered points.

State College recovers a fumble inside the 10 yard line for a chance to take the lead. On fourth down, Isaiah Edwards lines up at QB in the wildcat formation and runs it in for the touchdown. The PAT is no good with 6:39 to play.

The Little Lions hold on to win 20-17 and remain unbeaten on the season.

The Huntingdon offense set a fast pace, driving deep into Bellefonte territory. The Red Raiders were able to hold the Bearcats to just 3 with 9:04 left in the first.

Bellefonte responds with a 36-yard touchdown run by RB CJ Funk. This is the first time Huntingdon has been scored upon this season. PAT is good with 7:46 left in the second. Funk gets loose again with an 84-yard touchdown run. The kick is blocked and Bellefonte leads 13-3 with 5:52 left in the first.

Bellefonte QB Ethan Rossman connects with WR Trae Bauman for a 69-yard touchdown with 3:39 left in the first. Bellefonte has scored on each of its first three possessions.

Funk kept things going in the third, recording a 43-yard touchdown run. This was his third touchdown of the game. PAT is good.

With 9 seconds left in the half, Rossman and Bauman connect again for another TD. PAT is good as Bellefonte takes the 34-3 lead heading into the second half.

Bald Eagle Area scores first, from 28 yards out. The two-point conversion is no good. The Eagles the convert three fourth downs for another touchdown. Again, the two-point conversion is no good. BEA leads 12-0.

The Eagles continue converting fourth downs — with two more — for another touchdown. The PAT is no good as BEA takes the 18-0 lead with 5 minutes left in the half.

BEA’s Gage McClenahan snags an interception, then a quick pass and catch between QB Jayden Jones and Tommy Snyder for a 10-yard touchdown makes it 25-0 with two minutes left in the half.

After Penns Valley went three and out, Clearfield QB Oliver Billotte hits Jake Lezzer to take the Bison to the 2 yard line. Billotte then scores from 1 yard out. The PAT is good and Clearfield takes the 7-0 lead.

After a Penns Valley touchdown was called back on a hold, the Rams settle for 3. Then Billotte hits Lezzer again to make it 14-3. A Penns Valley touchdown then bring the Rams within 4.

Lezzer scores again to make it 21-10. Penns Valley, however, won’t let Clearfield pull away, scoring another touchdown to close the gap to 4. Three more from Penns Valley pulls the Rams within 1 heading into the half.

