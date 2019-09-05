Previewing Centre County high school football games in Week 3

New leaders ready for State College football season State College football is looking forward to a competitive season with multi-talented players and strong returners. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State College football is looking forward to a competitive season with multi-talented players and strong returners.

We’re on to Week 3 of the high school football season with all five Centre County teams in action. Bald Eagle Area and Penns Valley will clash in a rivalry battle of two of the top passing quarterbacks in the state. Seniors Jaden Jones, of BEA, and Aaron Tobias, of Penns Valley, will lead each team Friday night in what should be a high-scoring contest.

Meanwhile, in Philipsburg, Philipsburg-Osceola and Bellefonte will face-off in a game featuring 1-1 teams. The Mounties are coming off a loss to BEA, while Bellefonte is riding high after a win over Huntingdon. In State College, the Little Lions will take on Hollidaysburg in a clash of the unbeatens. We have details on all three games heading into the weekend.

FRIDAY’S GAMES





Hollidaysburg (2-0) at State College (2-0)

Time: 7 p.m.

Coaches: Homer DeLattre (H), Matt Lintal (SC)

Last meeting: State College 49-22 in 2018

Players to watch: RB Trent Paddack (H), RB Dresyn Green (SC)

The Skinny: State College will try to remain unbeaten on the season when it takes on Hollidaysburg at home Friday night. The Little Lions come into the matchup after a close win over St. Augustine Prep by a score of 20-17. They’ll be led by dynamic junior running back Dresyn Green Friday night. Green is a major threat every time he touches the ball, with the ability to score on any touch. He’s small and shifty with the acceleration and moves to create space and the breakaway speed to leave his opponent’s in the dust. He and junior running back Isaiah Edwards form a quality duo with the speed to beat opponents and the power to run over them.

Across the field will be Hollidaysburg running Trent Paddack, a senior with two big performances to start the season. Paddack broke 100 yards rushing in both of the Golden Tigers’ games and found the end zone four times, three on the ground and one on a reception. The senior running back has 224 yards on 36 rushing attempts this season, and will be vital to Hollidaysburg’s chances on Friday.

State College's Brady Dorner makes a pass during the game against St. Augustine on Friday, August 30, 2019

Bald Eagle Area (2-0) at Penns Valley (1-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

Coaches: Jesse Nagle (BEA), Martin Tobias (PV)

Last meeting: Bald Eagle Area 49-28 in 2018

Players to watch: QB Jaden Jones (BEA), QB Aaron Tobias (PV)

The Skinny: Two of the state’s top returning passers will take the field in Spring Mills Friday night. Bald Eagle Area features senior quarterback Jaden Jones, who has been prolific in the air and on the ground in the Eagles’ first two games. He’s only thrown for 313 yards, but has found his teammates for touchdowns on six occasions thus far. On the ground, Jones has accumulated 177 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. His lack of passing yards has a lot to do with his team’s dominant rushing attack. They accounted for 278 yards on the ground against P-O, including 110 from Jones. The senior quarterback has the ability to defeat his opponents through the air and on the ground and will have to do both in Friday’s game.

Tobias, on the other hand, is a threat on the ground but does most of his damage through the air. The senior quarterback already has 12 touchdowns in his team’s two games this season and 706 passing yards on 37-of-51 passing. He opened the season with seven touchdowns and 272 yards against Fairfield in a 77-0 in. He followed that up with five touchdowns and 43 yards on 18-of-28 passing against a tough Clearfield team. Unfortunately for Tobias and Penns Valley, it wasn’t enough as the team fell, 56-49. He and the Rams will likely need another performance like last week’s to keep pace this Friday in what should be a high-scoring affair.

Bald Eagle Area's Jaden Jones looks for an open teammate to make a pass during the game against Philipsburg-Osceola on Friday, August 30, 2019. Bald Eagle Area won 32-7, to make their record 2-0.

Bellefonte (1-1) at Philipsburg-Osceola (1-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

Coaches: Shanon Manning (B), Brian McGonigal (P-O)

Last meeting: Bellefonte 55-7 in 2018

Players to watch: RB C.J. Funk (B), QB Ryan Whitehead (P-O)

The Skinny: The final game of the weekend features two more area teams. The Bellefonte Red Raiders are traveling to Philipsburg to take on Philipsburg-Osceola in a duel of 1-1 teams. The Mounties are coming off a 32-7 loss to Bald Eagle Area in Week 2, while the Red Raiders just defeated Huntingdon 47-3 to get to 1-1. P-O will face an uphill battle on Friday. The Mounties haven’t won multiple games in a season since 2011, when they went 9-3. They’ll be led by junior quarterback Ryan Whitehead in their quest for a second victory. Whitehead, who is a key team leader as a quarterback, will be tasked with keeping the team together after last week’s difficult loss.

Bellefonte will come into the game after dominating its opponent last week. The Red Raiders relied on senior running back C.J. Funk in the win, who carried the rock eight times for 225 yards and three touchdowns. He’ll have a chance to repeat his performance after the P-O defense was gashed for 278 yards against BEAe. If Funk is able to get going early, Bellefonte has a chance to pull away.