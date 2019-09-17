Former P-O Mountie Jon Condo inks new deal with 4th NFL team

Longtime NFL vet Jon Condo discusses Emily Whitehead Foundation Longtime NFL long-snapper Jon Condo, a Philipsburg native and two-time Pro Bowler, discusses the importance of the cancer-fighting Emily Whitehead Foundation during its fifth annual “Tee Off for T-cells” charity golf tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Longtime NFL long-snapper Jon Condo, a Philipsburg native and two-time Pro Bowler, discusses the importance of the cancer-fighting Emily Whitehead Foundation during its fifth annual “Tee Off for T-cells” charity golf tournament.

A former local football star is back in the NFL. Former Philipsburg-Osceola Mountie Jon Condo signed with the San Francisco 49ers Tuesday afternoon, the team announced. The longsnapper is on his fourth NFL team and 14th season on an active roster.

The 38-year-old was signed after the team waived its longsnapper, Colin Holba.

The 14-year veteran said in July that early September would be near the end of the window in which he’d still wait for an NFL team to sign him.

“I kind of gave a window from March to early September if a team will call me to give me the opportunity,” he told the Centre Daily Times.

Condo also said the location of the team would have an impact on his decision to come back, and so would their prospects for a playoff berth.

“I’m kind of holding out and kind of holding on by a very, very thin string in hopes of a team calling me that their future is bright, playoff-wise and stuff,” he said in July. “Having a family of three kids now, being out in California, is a factor.”

Condo has had a successful career that began when he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys in 2005. He was cut by the team that same season and signed with the New England Patriots on a futures contract, until they also cut him before the season.

He was then signed by the Oakland Raiders to the team’s practice squad in November 2006, and became the full-time long snapper in 2007. He remained in that position until 2018 and made two Pro Bowls, one in 2009 and one in 2011. After he wasn’t re-signed by the Raiders, Condo sat out most of the 2018 season, until the Atlanta Falcons’ long snapper suffered an injury and signed the Philipsburg native. He finished the season with the team, and remained unsigned until Tuesday afternoon.

Prior to beginning his NFL career, he spent five years at the University of Maryland, most of which were as the team’s long snapper.

Condo also made a major impact as a high school athlete at P-O from 1997-2000. He was a state champion wrestler, an all-state linebacker, and an all-state catcher in baseball during his time as a Mountie.

The former Mountie is slated to take the field for the first time as a 49er on Sunday when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in San Francisco at 4:25 p.m.