BEA girls’ soccer continues to roll, while Bellefonte’s Smith is honored for 100th goal

Bellefonte senior Mallorie Smith was honored prior to the Red Raiders’ Tuesday game against Clearfield for becoming the first player in program history to reach the 100 goal milestone. Smith accomplished that feat in the Red Raiders’ double-overtime sudden death win over Tyrone on Sept. 11.

Smith added four more goals to her total last week, scoring twice in losses to Clearfield and Huntingdon. Meanwhile, Bald Eagle Area continues to roll.

The Bald Eagles improved to 9-0 on the season with three more wins last week, over St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, Philipsburg-Osceola and Tyrone. BEA shut out St. Joe’s on Saturday — the team’s sixth shutout in eight matches — behind goalkeeper Rachel Veneziano. Falen McHenry led the offense with yet another hat trick.

Thursday’s 8-0 shutout of P-O saw seven different BEA goal scorers: Zoey McHenry, Falen McHenry, Georgia Cingle, Grace Wagner, Maura Cingle, Sophia Dimitratos and Heather Leskovansky.

While Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Tyrone was a bit of a tighter match, it didn’t take BEA long to get on the board. Zoey McHenry netted a goal just 22 seconds into the match off a Georgia Cingle assist. Addison Proctor scored twice and Falen McHenry added another in the win. Venziano had four saves.

“The defense played strong, especially Sarah Holler,” coach Jared Moore said. “The offense moved the ball extremely well today and created a ton of opportunities for us to score.”

Penns Valley went 2-1 last week, recording wins over P-O and Clearfield, and a 1-0 OT loss to Lewistown, a team that lost in OT in last year’s state finals, on Saturday.

“I’m so proud and impressed with the commitment, work rate and organization that we saw from our group,” coach Andrew Beverly said. “In the end, we were a couple of lucky breaks away from pulling off a big upset. Instead, we fell to an unfortunate free kick in overtime.”

Centre County Christian recorded a 3-0 win over Calvary Christian of Huntington.

In boys’ soccer action, BEA went 3-0 this week with come-from-behind wins over Tyrone and P-O, and a 6-1 victory over St. Joe’s. Down 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining, State College’s Jake Jeffries, Davis Pagett and Marc Rodgers each scored to top Chambersburg 3-2.

Penns Valley snapped a two-game losing skid with a 2-1 win over P-O with goals from Aidan Culver and Zack Heckman, but then dropped a game to Celarfield. Bellefonte dropped three games.

BEA, State College, St. Joe’s volleyball stay undefeated

Centre County has a handful of undefeated girls’ volleyball teams in State College, BEA and St. Joe’s.

Led by Kacy Sekunda with 3 aces, 11 kills and 11 assists, State College swept Cedar Cliff Monday night. The Little Lions followed that up with a sweep of Altoona on Tuesday and a 3-1 win over Central Dauphin on Wednesday.

Sekunda finished Wednesday’s game with 8 aces, 13 kills, 3 blocks, and 24 assists. Kate Lachendo led with 17 kills and picked up 12 digs. Vanessa McGhee finished with 15 kills, Sarah Neely contributed 21 assists and 11 digs, and Lauren Arnold added 3 blocks.

The Bald Eagles improved their record to 6-0 with a 3-0 win over Huntingdon. They were led by Katelyn Smitchco’s 8 kills and 3 blocks, and Grace Hugar added 7 kills.

St. Joe’s improved to 4-0 by defeating Williamsburg in four sets on Monday. St. Joe’s win came on the heels of a competitive showing at St. Francis University’s annual High School Tournament, where the Wolfpack lost in the second round of the Bronze playoff bracket to Meyersville.

P-O added two more wins this week beating each Clearfied and Penns Valley in three sets.

Centre County has a strong showing at state cross-country meet

Several Centre County teams competed in the PIAA Foundation meet in Hershey on Saturday. The State College girls’ placed second out of 47 teams in Class 3A, with 157 points to defending state champs North Allegheny’s 97. That marked the Little Lions’ highest-ever finish at that meet.

The Wolfpack of St. Joe’s took first in class 1A out of 18 teams with 87 points, and Penns Valley fifth with 175.

State College was led by freshman Marlee Kwasnica, who paced the team with her 12th place finish with a time of 19:43, earning a medal. Kelsey Hull led Penns Valley in class 1A, by finishing ninth in 21:06 and earning a spot on the podium. St. Joe’s Kathleen Simander (11th), Kate Youngmark (17th), and Myah Chappell (18th) earned medals for their top-20 performances.

On the boy’s side, State College finished 24th in class 3A, while Penns Valley placed sixth and St. Joe’s seventh in 1A.

Juniors Colton Sands and Brendan Colwell again had outstanding performances for the Rams. Sands placed first in class 1A with a time of 16:27, and Colwell third in 16:38. Josh Hershbine had a top-20 performance for St. Joe’s finishing 15th in 17:46. Brady Bigger led State College, placing 14th in 17:09.

P-O boys’ golf wins Operation Our Town tourney

This past Monday, the P-O boys golf team pulled off the feat of winning the boys’ championship at the Operation Our Town tournament over 37 other teams. The Mounties were presented with a check for $2,500 to use toward a school function to educate students on the dangers of drug use.





St. Joe’s placed sixth out of 19 teams at the Punxsutawney Invitational on Wednesday, before defeating Penns Valley in a 9-hole match on Thursday. Tim Peters and Brendan Scanlon shot career lows of 38 and 41, respectively.

State College field hockey splits the week

The State College girls’ field hockey team defeated Carlisle 4-0 on Wednesday and started strong with the first goal from Kyra Whitlark and an assist from Libby Fortin with less than 3 minutes into the game. Whitlark and Fortin each added another goal with Madigan King scoring to cap off an impressive victory for the Little Lions.

The win came off a 6-2 loss to Central Dauphin on Monday.

State College girls’ tennis continues to roll

The State College girls’ tennis team left the courts Thursday night with a narrow win over Central Dauphin, leaving their record at a towering 11-1. The Little Lions won 3-2 overall with Quiana Guo and Marissa Xu getting wins in singles play.