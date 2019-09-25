Beaver Stadium to host State College vs. Cumberland Valley high school football game

Would Beaver Stadium host high school games? Penn State football coach James Franklin talks about the possibility of high school football games being played in Beaver Stadium during media day on August 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State football coach James Franklin talks about the possibility of high school football games being played in Beaver Stadium during media day on August 3, 2019.

It’s official: the State College Little Lions will play Cumberland Valley at the Beaver Stadium Classic on Oct. 26.

The school district announced the game Wednesday afternoon in a press release.

The game will be a Mid Penn Conference clash, and will serve as the Little Lions’ Senior Night. The school’s usual home stadium, Memorial Field, is closed for the 2019 season as it undergoes renovations.

State College head coach Matt Lintal said in the release how thankful he and the program are for the opportunity.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We are extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity that this will provide our community,” he said. “Most of the players on our team have grown up dreaming about running out of the tunnel at Beaver Stadium. To have this opportunity, especially for our senior class who has sacrificed so much for our program, is truly amazing. We are thankful for all of the efforts that have gone into making this possible.”

According to State High Athletic Director Chris Weakland, State College and Cumberland Valley were the first two schools to submit a request to play in Beaver Stadium when Penn State offered the opportunity to Mid Penn Conference schools over the summer.

“We are so thankful for this opportunity for not only our players and coaches, but also our school community,” Weakland said. “This is an experience that we hope everyone can enjoy and cherish for a long time to come.”

Neither school involved in the game will be able to collect revenue or receive compensation to play at the field, per NCAA regulations. Each school will have to cover its own expenses.

Tickets for the Beaver Stadium Classic can be purchased at the Bryce Jordan Center for $10 beginning on Tuesday.